When my son was 11, he found my credit cards. I habitually tossed my purse on the kitchen counter when coming into the house and never really thought I needed to hide it. Well, at some point when I was out of the room he copied the numbers of every card in my wallet, along with the expiration dates and the CVV codes, put them back, and proceeded to make a string of Roblox purchases that sailed through most of the cards’ fraud detection…until it hit my debit card. Then my bank called. This is when I learned he had made several hundred dollars in Roblox purchases in Sweden.

Needless to say, child and parent both learned a valuable lesson.

I think about that story every time a legislator tells says that requiring a paid subscription or a credit card on file is a meaningful way to verify that the user is an adult or that an adult is in control of a child’s online account.

HB 5511: The Children’s Social Media Safety Act

Yesterday Illinois passed HB5511, the Children’s Social Media Safety Act, out of the House, 82 to 27. It now moves to the Senate.

The bill operates on two tracks simultaneously. The first requires operating system providers (think Apple, Google, and Microsoft) to build an age-collection interface into device setup: every smartphone, tablet, laptop, and desktop computer. When you set up a device, you enter a birth date. That information gets stored at the operating system level and transmitted as a real-time “age signal” to every app a user downloads or launches. The bill covers all devices, all operating systems, all apps, with no requirement that the underlying age data ever be deleted, no security audit requirement, and no breach notification obligation written into the law.

The second track targets social media platforms directly. Once a platform has “actual knowledge” that a user is a minor, triggered by receiving that age signal, a cascade of obligations kicks in: default location privacy settings, restrictions on financial transactions, parental approval requirements for new connections for children under 13, a ban on algorithmically recommended content feeds unless a parent consents, and a nightly notification blackout from 10pm to 7am.

On its face, that sounds like a protection framework. What it actually builds is a data collection infrastructure at the device level, at the platform level, and now, through a new amendment passed alongside the bill, at the subscription level too.

The Exemption That Proves the Point

Buried inside this bill, presented as a protective framework for children, is an exemption that essentially argues my son’s Roblox run couldn’t happen.

It’s called the “family account platform” exemption. If a platform requires a paid subscription as its primary business model, offers family subaccounts, and claims to verify that the primary account holder is an adult, it gets to opt out of the bill’s core age verification requirement entirely. Instead of using the bill’s device-level age signal system, these platforms can simply ask a parent to attest to their child’s age.

No independent verification or cross-check. Just a parent’s word, entered on the platform’s own interface, on a platform with a financial interest in keeping that family subscribed.

I want to be precise about what “attest” means here, because the bill uses the word without apparent irony: it means the platform takes your word for it.

Who This Exemption Actually Serves

Here’s what this exemption actually creates in practice.

The bill defines a qualifying “family account platform” as one that requires either a paid subscription or account creation with payment method verification as its primary business model. Read that carefully. A platform doesn’t have to charge a single dollar to qualify. It simply needs a card number on file. That’s it. That is the bar the Illinois legislature has set for opting out of the bill’s core age verification requirement.

Families who use platforms that collect a payment method at signup, whether they’re ever charged or not, get the “family account platform” treatment. Lighter touch, self-administered, built on parental attestation. Families whose platforms don’t collect payment information stay subject to the full weight of the bill’s device-level age verification architecture.

And the platforms that benefit most from this exemption? Large, vertically integrated services operated by the same companies that would otherwise bear the heaviest compliance burden. The bill hands the lightest regulatory treatment to the most powerful and profitable players, while smaller platforms carry the full load. That’s not coincidence. That’s how model legislation gets written when the people drafting it have a vested interest in the outcome.

The Pattern We Keep Seeing

We’re seeing the fast and furious rollout of policies that claim to “protect the children online” in state legislatures and at a federal level, especially over the last year. The specific mechanisms vary, some target app stores, some target operating systems, some target social media platforms directly. But the overarching theme is consistent: child safety language in the title, age verification infrastructure in the operative provisions, and data governance that ranges from thin to nonexistent.

User data is gold. It has always been gold. And bills that mandate the collection of age data, whether at the device level, at the platform level, or at the subscription level, without requiring deletion timelines, security standards, breach notification, or independent audits, are not protecting children. They are building data infrastructure with children as the justification.

What the Amendment Got Right and What It Didn’t Fix

HB5511’s amended version does include some improvements over its original form. Encryption of transmitted age signals is now required. The “actual knowledge” trigger is narrowed to the specific device rather than following a user across every platform and access point. These changes reflect that someone heard the criticism and responded to it.

But the core problem survives every amendment. The bill still requires Apple, Google, and Microsoft to collect birth date information from every account holder at device setup, including yours, with no retention limit, no deletion requirement, and no mechanism for you to audit what they do with it. The paid subscription exemption layers a second, weaker verification system on top of that without fixing the first one.

The Question the Illinois Senate Needs to Answer

My son is older now. He’s also significantly more technologically sophisticated than he was at 11…his skills landed him a job doing “anti-cheat” security with one of the largest gaming companies in America. Kids are smart. I can guarantee most kids can work around a system that relies on a parent checking a box inside a paid subscription interface.

The Illinois Senate should ask the same question before this bill reaches the Governor’s desk: If the only thing standing between a child and full platform access is a card number that's been sitting in a browser's autofill, a screenshot in a photo roll, or a number copied onto a piece of paper…what exactly are we protecting?

What's happening in Illinois is happening everywhere. The same frameworks, the same definitions, the same exemptions are appearing in state after state and in Washington DC: copy, paste, rename, introduce. Most of the legislators carrying these bills believe they are protecting children. Some of them haven't read past the title or truly understand how the technology works. All of us, parents, citizens, and voters, need to be paying attention and engaging, because the infrastructure being built in the name of child safety will outlast the political moment that created it.

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Julie Barrett is the founder of Conservative Ladies of America, a 501c4 policy advocacy organization focused on technology policy, parental rights, and constitutional conservatism. She has testified before state legislative committees opposing age verification mandates that create surveillance infrastructure without meaningful data protection.

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