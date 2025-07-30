The Court Just Gave the Green Light to State-Sanctioned Kidnapping

This one was always personal.



When I first spoke out against Washington’s SB 5599 in January 2023, it wasn’t just another bad policy being pushed by radical left democrats. It was a devastating blow that would legalize a nightmare my family and I had lived and were still living through in 2023.

Four years ago, I had to rescue my own daughter from a Seattle youth shelter. I was completely cut out of my daughter’s life while strangers intervened behind my back under the guise of "care."

That trauma: the disbelief, the shock, the rage, and the helplessness never leave you. When SB 5599 was introduced on that January afternoon in 2023, I knew I had to do everything in my power to stop it.

SB 5599 allows children - of any age - to be housed in host homes or youth shelters without ever notifying the parents, as long as they claim to be seeking what the state calls “protected healthcare,” including gender transition procedures or abortion. No allegations of abuse. No due process. Just a blanket override of your parental rights, in the name of “protecting trans kids.”

On July 25, the 9th Circuit Court dismissed a lawsuit brought by America First Legal challenging SB 5599. They said the plaintiffs lacked standing because no child had yet been harmed. In other words, we have to wait for children to suffer before we can do anything about it.

This is a prime example of why we must not dismiss the passage of horrific laws with: “It’ll get challenged in court.” The only way the challenge wins is if a child is harmed. That should be unacceptable for every one of us.

We’re told to trust the courts, that the system will work. But here’s the truth: the system is not coming to save your children. The burden falls on us - on parents, on families, on THE CHURCH, and on citizens who are willing to stand up and speak out, even when it costs us.

I was asked to be a plaintiff in the case, but our family’s situation occurred before the law took effect. Still, I know firsthand the fear and chaos this kind of policy creates. I know the agony of trying to tell your story without compromising your child’s privacy. Many parents are silent, not because they’re indifferent, but because they’re ashamed, heartbroken, or afraid.

We can’t stay silent.

Conservative Ladies of America is advising families to do everything possible to homeschool. I know it’s not easy. I know it’s inconvenient. But in a state like Washington (and in others like California, New York, and Colorado) it may be your only reliable defense. SB 5599 doesn’t just target public school kids. It applies to every child in the state. Your pediatrician could refer your child to a shelter without you ever knowing.

This is not alarmism. This is happening. This law is real. And the state has already built an infrastructure—funded and coordinated—to move these children through the system while keeping parents in the dark.

Yes, the lawsuit was dismissed. But this is just the beginning. The case highlighted the need for real, documented harm, and that means we need brave families who are willing to come forward. That’s a heavy ask—but it’s how we’ll eventually tear these laws down.

In the meantime, share this story. Warn other parents. Know your rights—and your vulnerabilities. And if you can get out of these states, do it. Our family has found freedom and peace outside of Washington, and I want that for others too.

If you’re a parent in this fight, please know:

You’re not alone.

You’re not crazy.

And you’re not powerless.

I will always fight for you and with you. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me personally at julie@conservativeladiesofamerica.com

— Julie Barrett

Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

