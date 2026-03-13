Conservative Ladies of America

Conservative Ladies of America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Looney's avatar
Looney
1d

Julie

As a teacher, I would sign students up for websites, and I'd use my information as the consenting parent. There is always a workaround. The proposed bill will not stop students from joining social sites.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Conservative Ladies of America
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Conservative Ladies of America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture