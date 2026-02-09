For several months we’ve been warning you about the wave of age‑verification mandates sweeping the country. These policies are marketed as “protecting children” but they quietly build the infrastructure for government‑mandated digital identity systems. We continue to bring these to your attention because we believe this is a critical issue that is going to expand rapidly into every aspect of our lives and citizens need to pay attention…and speak up!!

At the center of this “child protection”/Digital ID movement is the App Store Accountability Act (ASAA).

Supporters pitch these bills as:

essential for protecting children

empowering for parents

“common‑sense” and “simple”

But here’s the truth:

Parents do not need government permission to protect their children.

Parents do not need to hand over identity documents to Big Tech or the government to say “no” to an app.

And parents certainly do not need a federalized digital‑ID system to raise their kids.

Yet that is exactly what these bills create.

And now, Georgia has joined the list.

A National Movement…Not Just State Bills

These are highly coordinated policies, moving quickly across the country.

Alabama recently passed its ASAA bill unanimously through the House (it is likely to pass the senate very soon).

Florida held hearings last week, where CLA’s Julie Barrett testified on the risks.

Georgia filed its ASAA bill on February 6th .

And at the same time, the federal App Store Accountability Act (H.R. 3149) is advancing in Congress.

In 2025 Utah, Louisiana, and Texas all passed the ASAA. The Texas law was blocked by the courts.

This is not an organic state‑by‑state trend, it is a national digital‑identity framework being built piece by piece, and it affects every American, not just children.

What Georgia’s ASAA Bill Does

Georgia’s SB 467 is modeled closely on Utah’s version, which is the most expansive ASAA in the country. It creates a statewide identity‑verification system for all app‑store users.

Here’s what it requires:

1. Mandatory age verification for every user

Every account, adult or child, must have its age verified.

Minors must have their age attested by a parent.

2. Mandatory parental identity verification

Parents must verify their own identity to create a “parent account” that controls their child’s downloads. While this sounds like a good thing, take a step back and ask yourself: how is the app store or developer going to confirm your relationship to your child? What sort of data will they need to collect to ensure the validity of this relationship? None of this is defined in any of these policies, leaving the platforms to decide for themselves what data they will need to collect to ensure compliance with the policies.

3. Mandatory parental consent for every minor download, purchase, and in‑app purchase

No minor can download an app without verified parental approval.

If an app changes its features, data collection, or age rating, new consent is required.

4. Mandatory data sharing between app stores and developers

App stores must transmit:

the user’s verified age category

whether parental consent has been granted

Developers must check this data at download, purchase, and first launch.

5. A continuous digital‑identity system

This is not a one‑time check.

It is an ongoing identity‑based relationship between:

parents

minors

app stores

developers

This is the architecture of a digital ID system, whether lawmakers admit it or not.

Debunking the Claims Used to Sell These Bills

Supporters, especially Digital Childhood Alliance founder Melissa McKay, who is the “architect” of the App Store Accountability Act, use a consistent set of talking points to promote these bills. Let’s take a look at the top claims from her recent interview, and the facts behind them.

Claim 1: “Most online harm is caused by the app store or the device.”

Reality:

There is no evidence that app stores or devices are the primary cause of online harm. The harms occur inside apps, not in the download mechanism.

This claim shifts blame away from platforms and onto app stores, without addressing the real risks. This is why companies like Meta and the adult hookup site, Grindr, strongly support these policies - it gets them off the hook.

Claim 2: “Children are entering binding contracts with developers every time they download an app.”

Reality:

Minors cannot enter enforceable contracts under U.S. law.

Developers cannot enforce terms of service against minors.

This is not a loophole.

It is a justification for creating a parent‑identity‑verification system.

Claim 3: “App age ratings are deceptive: 25% are misrated.”

Reality:

The Wall Street Journal sample McKay consistently refers to in making this claim was:

non‑representative

not limited to children’s apps

not evaluated against any standard

And ASAA bills do not fix app ratings, they simply allow lawsuits over them.

If the goal is accurate ratings, the solution is independent rating standards, not digital ID mandates.

Claim 4: “Parental controls don’t work because of deceptive ratings.”

Reality:

Parental controls fail for many reasons:

shared devices

inconsistent settings

browser access

lack of awareness

Age ratings are only one piece.

ASAA bills do not improve parental controls rather they force parents into identity verification before they can use them.

Claim 5: “App stores already have your age, we’re just asking them to use it responsibly.”

Reality:

App stores collect self‑reported birthdates, not verified identity.

ASAA bills require:

verified age

verified parent‑child relationships

ongoing data sharing

This is not “using existing data”, it is building a new identity‑verification system.

Parents Don’t Need Government Permission to Protect Their Kids

This is the heart of the issue.

Parents already have the power to:

restrict devices

disable app stores

use parental controls

set boundaries

say “no”

What parents do not need is:

to upload identity documents

to verify their age

to verify their child’s age

to be tethered to a government‑approved identity system

to rely on app stores to mediate their authority

ASAA bills replace parental responsibility with government‑mandated identity infrastructure.

We cannot claim on one hand that “we do not co-parent with the government,” and then turn around and beg the government for mandates to “protect our children” because we are unwilling to do it ourselves.

That is not empowerment, that is dependency.

The Bottom Line

Georgia’s ASAA bill is not a child‑safety bill, it is a digital‑identity bill.

It mirrors the federal ASAA, which is advancing quickly.

It expands data sharing.

It mandates identity verification.

It creates a permanent parent‑child‑app‑store‑developer identity chain.

And it does all of this while claiming to “empower parents.”

Parents don’t need digital ID systems to protect their children.

They need truth, transparency, and the freedom to parent without government‑mandated identity checkpoints.

