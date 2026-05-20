Yesterday, the Department of Justice announced a 15-city National Awareness & Action Tour, led by the DOJ Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism. The tour’s stated goals include increasing reporting of antisemitic incidents, coordinating between federal agencies and local law enforcement, and, notably, addressing antisemitism in K-12 schools and teacher unions.

Before we get into the details, let’s be clear: antisemitism is real, it is wrong, and violent threats and harassment against Jewish Americans are crimes that should be prosecuted vigorously. No serious person disputes that.

What deserves scrutiny is what is quietly embedded in the infrastructure behind this tour and why every American who cares about the First Amendment should be paying attention right now.

This didn’t start yesterday.

I’ve been tracking this issue for two years. In May 2024, I wrote about HR 6090, the Antisemitism Awareness Act, which passed the House 320-91 and would have made the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism the federal enforcement standard. At the time, even Charlie Kirk, who was deeply pro-Israel, said publicly that the bill would make it illegal to compare Israeli policies to those of other governments, illegal to describe Israel as racist, and illegal to accuse an American citizen of dual loyalty. His conclusion: those views might be wrong or offensive, but they are indisputably protected by the First Amendment.

“This bill would make it illegal to compare Israeli policies to Nazi policies. It would make it illegal to describe Israel as racist. It would make it illegal to accuse an American citizen of being more loyal to Israel than to the United States. All of those behaviors might be stupid or repugnant, but they are indisputably protected by the First Amendment. Yet now, Congressional Republicans are rushing to gut the First Amendment in order to pass a Europe-style ban on supposed "hate speech." Rioters should be arrested. Unhinged Israel-hating students who take over buildings and refuse to leave should be expelled.” Charlie Kirk, May 2024

Charlie was right and the bill stalled in the Senate.

But the policy objective didn’t die. It moved.

In November 2025, I covered HR 6186, introduced by Rep. Randy Fine, which would have required the Department of Education to use the IHRA definition, including all its examples, when determining whether discrimination had occurred in federally funded schools. I wrote then about the critical shift these bills represent: from regulating conduct to regulating perception. From punishing behavior to policing viewpoint.

That bill hasn’t advanced either, but it is still active in the current session, so anything is possible.

So now we have a DOJ task force, two executive orders, EO 13899 and EO 14188, and a 15-city tour.

Even though Congress has been unable to get legislation over the finish line, the executive branch built the apparatus anyway.

Here’s the tour section as a standalone block — read it for tone and we’ll drop it in once you approve it:

What This Tour Will Actually Do

The DOJ announcement lists four goals for the 15-city tour. Let’s take a look at each one…

Goal one: Increase reporting of antisemitic incidents by local officials.

Reporting to whom? Logged in what database? Retained for how long? Under what definition of “incident”? These are not rhetorical questions. When the enforcement framework behind this task force is built on the IHRA definition, which includes political speech about Israeli government policy as a potential example of antisemitism, the definition of “incident” is not a neutral bureaucratic category. What gets reported, and how it gets classified, depends entirely on what standard the reporting official is applying.

Goal two: Strengthen collaboration between local law enforcement, federal agencies, and Jewish communities.

Coordination around enforcing what, exactly? If the answer is existing federal civil rights law and criminal statutes covering actual threats, harassment, and violence, that is entirely appropriate and no one should object to it. But if the coordination framework is built on IHRA-definition enforcement guidance embedded in the executive orders, then local law enforcement is being pulled into a federal speech-policing architecture without that ever having been debated or authorized by Congress.

Goal three: Strengthen interfaith opposition to antisemitism among Jewish, Baptist Christian, Catholic, and Muslim communities.

This one is straightforward: there is nothing constitutionally problematic about the federal government convening faith communities around shared opposition to hatred and violence. People of faith standing together against antisemitism is a good thing.

Goal four: Address antisemitism in K-12 schools and teacher unions.

This is where the constitutional concern becomes most concrete. “Addressing antisemitism” in schools sounds unambiguous until you apply the IHRA definition to a classroom. Under that framework, a teacher who assigns an article critical of Israeli settlement policy could be flagged. A student who expresses a political opinion about the Israeli government in a class discussion could trigger a complaint. An administrator who declines to discipline that student could be accused of allowing a hostile environment.

The chilling effect doesn’t require a prosecution. It only requires that teachers and administrators know the standard exists. When people know that certain political opinions about a foreign government could cost them their job or their federal funding, many will simply stop engaging with those topics at all.

That is not protection, it is the managed disappearance of a category of political thought from American classrooms.

Leo Terrell, who will lead the tour as task force chair, will meet with local communities to identify what the announcement calls “practical solutions.” The question your elected officials should be asking is: practical solutions to what, exactly? To violence and harassment…which existing law already addresses? Or to speech that someone in the federal government has decided is the wrong kind of opinion about a foreign nation?

Those are very different problems and only one of them has a constitutional solution.

What the executive orders actually do.

EO 14188, signed in January 2025, directs federal agencies to use the IHRA definition of antisemitism when enforcing civil rights laws. That is not a minor administrative detail, it is the policy that Congress declined to pass in 2024 during Biden’s term, now being implemented through Trump’s executive action instead.

The IHRA definition itself is not the problem. The examples attached to it are. They include treating as potential antisemitism:

Criticizing Israeli government policies

Comparing Israeli policies to those of other governments

Claiming the State of Israel is a racist endeavor

These are political opinions, and they are constitutionally protected political opinions. The Supreme Court has been consistent on this point across decades of First Amendment jurisprudence: the government cannot create a special category of disfavored speech based on viewpoint, even when that viewpoint is offensive, even when it concerns a foreign government, even when the stated justification is civil rights enforcement.

When a federal agency uses a definition that classifies criticism of a foreign government as potential evidence of discriminatory intent, it has entered viewpoint-discrimination territory. That is true regardless of which group is being protected and regardless of how noble the stated goal.

The existing law argument.

Federal law already prohibits genuine harassment and discrimination. Title VI covers race, color, and national origin in federally funded programs. Criminal statutes cover threats, intimidation, and violence. Civil rights enforcement tools exist and should be used when actual violations occur.

What no existing law does, because the Constitution does not permit it, is give the federal government authority to penalize unpopular opinions about a foreign nation’s government.

The question worth asking about this DOJ tour is simple: what gap does it fill that existing law does not already address? If the answer is “speech that hasn’t crossed into criminal conduct,” that is not a gap, that is the First Amendment working as designed.

Consistency is the only defensible standard.

I have opposed speech regulation dressed as civil rights enforcement every time I have encountered it: for LGBTQ categories, for race, for religion. My position on this is the same, not because I am indifferent to antisemitism, but because I understand what happens when we hand government the power to decide which political opinions are acceptable.

That power does not stay narrow; it never has and it never will, no matter how much you like the people currently in charge.

Conservatives who cheered when this framework was applied to campus protesters criticizing Israel need to ask themselves: what happens when that same framework is applied to Christians criticizing a foreign government’s policies? Or to anyone holding views the current administration finds inconvenient?

The First Amendment does not protect only the speech we agree with…that’s its entire point.

We have laws that address criminal conduct and they should be enforced. We do not need a federal apparatus to police opinion and speech.

~ Julie Barrett Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

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