For years, platforms like Instagram promised that private messages would stay private. End‑to‑end encryption was the guarantee: your device locked the message, the recipient’s device unlocked it, and no one in between, not Meta, not a hacker, not a government, could read it. It was one of the last remaining boundaries between the user and the surveillance economy.

That boundary is now being dismantled.

Instagram’s announcement that it will end support for encrypted messaging after May 8, 2026 is a pivot toward a new regulatory reality, one that is shaped by federal bills like the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) and COPPA 2.0, reinforced by state‑level age‑verification laws, and increasingly working towards being embedded into the operating systems that run our devices. Together, these laws create a world where platforms must see more, not less. Encryption becomes an obstacle, not a feature.

Why encryption is incompatible with the new safety regime

You cannot require platforms to monitor, detect, and intervene in private communications while also allowing those communications to remain unreadable.

KOSA and COPPA 2.0 both assume that platforms can see what users, especially minors, are doing. They require platforms to:

identify minors, even when they lie about their age

detect harmful content and risky behavior

intervene when a minor is exposed to certain material

provide parents with oversight and access

monitor interactions involving minors

Encrypted messages block all of that. If Meta cannot read a message, it cannot scan it for “harmful content,” cannot determine whether a minor is being groomed, cannot infer age from behavior, and cannot provide parental access. The very privacy guarantee that once protected users now prevents platforms from complying with the law.

Instagram’s decision is the first major acknowledgment of this contradiction.

KOSA: the duty of care that requires visibility

KOSA’s “duty of care” is the clearest example of how federal legislation pressures platforms to abandon encryption. The bill requires platforms to “prevent and mitigate” a wide range of harms to minors, harms that can only be identified through content and behavioral analysis. That includes:

detecting self‑harm content

identifying sexual exploitation

monitoring for grooming patterns

flagging risky interactions

recognizing addictive or harmful design features

Every one of these obligations requires access to message content or behavioral signals. Encryption makes that impossible.

The result is predictable: platforms will choose compliance over privacy. Instagram is simply the first to move.

COPPA 2.0: expanded age verification and parental oversight

COPPA 2.0 deepens the conflict. It expands the definition of “child,” mandates age verification, and requires platforms to detect minors who misrepresent their age. It also strengthens parental oversight requirements.

Encrypted messaging breaks these mechanisms:

platforms cannot infer age from behavior if they cannot see behavior

platforms cannot detect interactions involving minors if they cannot read messages

parents cannot access a child’s messages if those messages are encrypted

COPPA 2.0 assumes visibility. Encryption removes visibility.

State laws: the pressure intensifies

While Congress debates KOSA and COPPA 2.0, states have already moved ahead. Utah, Arkansas, Texas, and others have passed laws requiring:

mandatory age verification

parental access to minors’ accounts

monitoring of minor interactions

restrictions on messaging features for minors

These laws are even more explicit: parents and platform providers must be able to see what their children are doing. That is fundamentally incompatible with end‑to‑end encryption.

When you combine these state laws with federal proposals, the direction is clear: the regulatory environment is converging on a model where platforms must verify identity, monitor behavior, and intervene in private interactions. Encryption stands in the way.

The OS layer: where the enforcement becomes unavoidable

The shift toward operating‑system‑level enforcement is the most important, and least understood, art of the story. When states like Colorado propose laws that require the OS to collect age at device setup, generate a persistent age signal, and pass that signal to every app, they are not just empowering parents. They are creating a system where the device itself becomes a compliance tool.

Compliance requires visibility. If the OS must enforce age‑based restrictions, monitor app behavior, or ensure that minors cannot access certain features, it cannot allow apps to create encrypted spaces the system cannot see. That’s not just about parents. It’s about:

platform access (Meta, Apple, Google)

government access (law enforcement, regulators, mandated reporting)

third‑party access (safety vendors, age‑verification providers, AI scanning tools)

Encrypted messaging blocks all of that…for ALL of us, not just minors.

This is the real reason E2EE becomes incompatible with the emerging regulatory environment. The OS cannot enforce safety rules if apps can create sealed rooms inside the device. So the sealed rooms have to go.

Instagram is simply the first major platform to acknowledge this reality.

The larger picture: a monitored, identity‑verified internet

When you put theses pieces together, KOSA, COPPA 2.0, state age‑verification laws, OS‑level enforcement, you see a coherent architecture emerging. It is an internet where:

identity is verified

age is known

behavior is monitored

content is scanned

interactions are analyzed

parental access is enforced

platforms are liable for what users do

…all to “protect children.”

End‑to‑end encryption does not fit into this system. It creates blind spots. It prevents compliance. It protects privacy in a world that is quickly moving toward mandatory visibility.

Instagram’s rollback is not the end of privacy, but it is the beginning of the next phase of the debate. It forces the public to confront a question lawmakers have quietly answered for them:

Do we want an internet that protects privacy, or an internet that enforces safety through surveillance? Because we cannot have both.

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