The Trump Administration has been working hard to restore order to girls sports and all the while, Democrat-led states have been digging their heels in even deeper. And now, a coalition of Democrat-led states is fighting to allow males to continue playing on girls’ teams.

Fourteen states, including Washington, California, Oregon, New York, and Massachusetts, have filed a court brief in Female Athletes United v. Ellison, a case challenging Minnesota’s policy that lets transgender-identifying boys play on girls’ teams.

These state leaders believe “inclusion” means erasing the very protections Title IX was created to ensure.

“I believe strongly in protecting the rights of all Washington kids—including transgender youth,” Brown said. “Equal access to participation in sports is important to kids’ wellbeing, both emotionally and physically, and barring kids from school athletics because of their gender identity perpetuates the kind of discrimination our state has long sought to abolish.”

Quick Explainer: What the federal action actually does

The White House issued an executive order directing federal agencies to restore sex-based definitions and to stop supporting “gender ideology” in federal programs.

The Department of Education announced it will return to enforcing the Trump-era 2020 Title IX rule (the rule that recognizes biological sex in key contexts). That gives the DOE authority to open OCR investigations and press federally funded schools to comply.

Important limit: an executive order and DOE enforcement policy do not automatically repeal or invalidate state laws that require gender-identity policies. Conflicts will be sorted in court unless Congress passes a clear statute.

What the States Are Arguing

The 14 states told the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals that excluding males from girls’ sports is discrimination. They claim that Title IX, the law passed in 1972 to protect women, actually requires schools to let biological males compete against them.

Their brief insists there’s “no evidence” that letting transgender-identifying boys join girls’ teams harms anyone. It also dismisses concerns about fairness or safety as “stigmatizing.” In other words, girls who object to losing their spots, scholarships, or privacy are now the problem.

This is the same script we’ve seen from radical left Democrats over and over again. And it’s the same argument the Biden Administration used when it rewrote Title IX to elevate gender identity over biological sex, an interpretation the Trump Administration has rightly rescinded.

The Trump Administration Is Restoring Title IX — and They’re Fighting It

In January, the Department of Education rolled back the Biden-era Title IX changes and reinstated the 2020 Trump regulations that recognize biological sex as the legal standard. President Trump’s executive order to “eradicate gender ideology extremism and restore biological truth” signaled a long-overdue correction.

That federal action is meaningful: for any school or program that receives federal funds, DOE’s enforcement posture matters. OCR can open investigations, negotiate corrective agreements, and refer cases to the Department of Justice — all of which put real pressure on districts, colleges, and universities that rely on federal dollars.

An Executive Order Isn’t a Magic Eraser

Let’s be clear about what an EO can and cannot do:

Can: Direct federal agencies how to interpret and enforce federal law; trigger OCR investigations of federally funded schools; condition federal grants and assistance on compliance; and change administrative policy immediately. Those are powerful levers where federal funding is at stake.

Cannot: Repeal state statutes, rewrite state law, or, by itself, force schools to change policies that are mandated by state law. If a state has a statute or regulation requiring participation based on gender identity, that state law remains in effect unless a court holds otherwise or Congress passes a contrary statute. That is why the 14-state amicus brief is so consequential, these states are preparing to defend their laws in court.

In short: the federal action creates enforcement pressure and a legal framework for the DOE to act, but it does not instantly erase or override laws in states that have chosen a different path. Expect more litigation and compliance battles in the months ahead.

What Congress Could Do

There’s also a legislative path. Representative Greg Steube (R-FL) has introduced bills the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025, that would amend federal law to explicitly bar individuals who were male at birth from participating on teams designated for women or girls. If Congress passed such a law and it survived constitutional scrutiny, it would set a nationwide standard.

“From the swimming pool to the boxing ring, far-left activists have hijacked the rulebook to push their extremist agenda onto sports governing bodies. Not only is this antithetical to the principles of fair competition, but it constitutes a direct assault on the future of women’s sports altogether,” said Rep. Steube. “It is more important than ever that we stand up for common sense by prohibiting biological males from competing in female athletics. That is why I have reintroduced The Protection of Women in Olympic and Amateur Sports Act to protect the integrity of women’s sports from woke ideologues.”

But getting a bill through both chambers and signed into law is a heavy lift. Until (and unless) Congress acts, the national battleground will be fought through administrative enforcement and the courts.

This case is about more than sports. It’s about whether truth, biological, scientific, and practical, still has a place in our laws.

Title IX was written to give women equal opportunity, not to invite men into their spaces. But that’s exactly what these states are fighting to preserve. And they’re doing it under the banner of “inclusion,” as if fairness for girls is somehow exclusionary.

Stay Informed: The Fight Isn’t Over

The Trump Administration has taken forceful steps to restore a biological-sex standard at the federal level. That matters. But those actions have limits, and a coalition of blue states has already signaled they will push back hard, in court and in the public square.

We can celebrate the victories so far, but we can’t be complacent. Keep watching your school boards, call your state representatives if you’re in states where this is contested, and share the facts with other parents and coaches. The war over fairness in girls’ sports will be decided in tribunal rooms and ballot boxes as much as on the field.

Because protecting girls shouldn’t be controversial. It should be common sense.

~ Julie Barrett

Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

