The Fight to Protect Parental Rights Online: Inside the ‘Right to Parent’ Movement

We’ve been sounding the alarm for several months on the age-verification policies being pushed as a way to “protect children and empower parents.” These policies are being passed around the country and at a federal level so fast it’s nearly impossible to keep track and fight back. Yet this issue is something every American needs to be very concerned about!

Today I’m joined by Heather Andrews, co‑founder of Right to Parent, along with Idaho Senator Brian Lenney, to talk about one of the most important, and least understood, policy fights happening across the country: age‑verification mandates and the push toward digital ID systems for families.

Right to Parent is a new grassroots organization dedicated to a simple principle:

Parents, not the government, not tech companies, should have the authority to guide and protect their children online.

In this conversation, we discuss:

Why age‑verification bills are spreading nationwide

How these policies quietly build the infrastructure for digital ID

The real risks to privacy, parental rights, and free expression

What lawmakers often don’t understand about the tech behind these mandates

How parents can protect their kids without surrendering their identity or their data

The grassroots strategy behind defeating these bills in multiple states

This conversation will give you clarity and context that’s not getting any mainstream coverage.

