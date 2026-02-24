While other states are busy pushing digital ID systems, age‑verification mandates, and new forms of government‑driven data collection, Wyoming is charting a very different course. The Wyoming Guaranteeing Rights Against Novel International Tyranny and Extortion (GRANITE) Act (HB0070) is one of the strongest state‑level First Amendment protection bills we’ve seen and frankly, it’s the kind of legislation we should be demanding at the federal level.

At a time when foreign governments are increasingly trying to police American speech, Wyoming is taking a stand to protect free speech.

Why This Bill Exists: Foreign Governments Are Targeting U.S. Speech

The Wyoming Legislature lays out the problem clearly:

The UK’s Ofcom threatened the U.S.‑based platform 4chan with fines up to $25 million or 10% of global revenue under the Online Safety Act.

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice ordered X and Truth Social to censor Americans and hand over user data — or face shutdowns and penalties.



These are not hypotheticals; they are real attempts by foreign governments to control what Americans can say online.

Wyoming calls this what it is: extraterritorial censorship that chills the speech of Wyoming residents and threatens the state’s digital‑innovation economy.



What the GRANITE Act Does

The bill creates a state‑level shield against foreign censorship, foreign surveillance, and foreign attempts to compel data disclosure. Here’s what that looks like in practice:

1. A Private Right of Action Against Foreign States

If a foreign government threatens or attempts to enforce a censorship law against a Wyoming resident, business, or platform, the target can sue the foreign state in Wyoming courts.



2. Massive Statutory Damages

The bill mandates $1 million per violation or 10% of the foreign actor’s U.S.‑related revenue, whichever is greater.



This is designed to make foreign censorship too expensive to attempt.

3. A Presumption of Unconstitutionality

Wyoming courts must presume that any foreign censorship law violates the First Amendment.



The foreign government must prove, by clear and convincing evidence, that its censorship satisfies strict scrutiny. (Spoiler: it won’t.)

4. A Firewall Against Foreign Judgments

Wyoming courts and agencies may not:

Recognize foreign civil or criminal judgments based on protected speech

Cooperate with foreign subpoenas or MLAT requests

Assist with foreign arrest warrants tied to speech



This is a full stop. No loopholes. No “ministerial cooperation.”

5. A Cause of Action Against the State Itself

If any Wyoming official does cooperate with foreign censorship, the affected person can sue the state for declaratory or injunctive relief.



Wyoming even waives sovereign immunity for these claims.

Why This Matters Nationally

The GRANITE Act is the first state bill to acknowledge a growing reality:

Foreign governments are increasingly trying to control American speech and the federal government has no coherent policy to stop it.



Wyoming is stepping into that vacuum.

This bill:

Protects Americans from foreign censorship

Protects platforms from foreign coercion

Protects user data from foreign subpoenas

Protects digital infrastructure from foreign interference

Protects innovation in blockchain, decentralized tech, and online speech

It’s a First Amendment firewall, something Congress should have built years ago.

Meanwhile, Other States Are Moving in the Opposite Direction

While Wyoming is building a shield, many states are building gates.

Across the country, legislatures are pushing:

Age‑verification mandates

Digital ID requirements

Biometric age‑estimation systems

Vendor‑driven identity infrastructure

Expanded data‑collection requirements for online access

These bills increase surveillance, force identity disclosure, and create new risks for families and minors.

Wyoming’s approach is the opposite: limit government power, limit compelled data disclosure, and protect speech.

This is an important contrast and it’s a conversation the country needs to have.

Why We Need a Federal GRANITE Act

Foreign censorship is not a Wyoming problem. It’s a national problem.

Platforms operate across state lines. Speech crosses borders. Foreign governments don’t care whether you live in Cheyenne or Seattle.

Congress should be:

Blocking foreign censorship

Blocking foreign subpoenas for protected speech

Blocking foreign criminal charges for lawful expression

Protecting U.S. platforms from extraterritorial coercion

Creating a unified national standard

Instead, states are left to fend for themselves.

Wyoming is showing what leadership looks like.

Final Thoughts

The GRANITE Act recognizes something too many lawmakers ignore: the First Amendment doesn’t enforce itself.

If foreign governments can intimidate Americans into silence, the First Amendment becomes meaningless.

Wyoming is refusing to let that happen and other states should follow. The bill has passed the House and now moves to the Senate.

If Congress won’t defend Americans from foreign censorship, then states must. Wyoming just set the standard.

