The FTC just released a new COPPA enforcement policy that fundamentally changes how platforms can collect children’s data, and it’s raising major questions about privacy, parental rights, and the future of age verification. Today’s livestream walks through the actual FTC document and explaining what this shift means for families, we also went into a new Apple policy for age verification in America and active Digital ID policies around the country.

The FTC’s New Policy to Incentivize Child Data Collection

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released a new COPPA enforcement statement this week, and it represents the biggest shift in federal posture on children’s data collection since the law was passed in 1998. The policy announcement changes the rules for how platforms can collect personal information from children under 13.

What is COPPA & What Was it Designed to Do?

COPPA, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, was written to give parents control over when and how companies collect personal information from children under 13. The law requires platforms to:

notify parents directly

obtain verifiable parental consent

limit what data is collected

use it only for the stated purpose

delete it when it’s no longer needed

keep it secure

And COPPA defines “personal information” broadly: photos, videos, audio, biometrics, government ID numbers, geolocation, persistent identifiers, and anything else that can identify a child.

The entire structure of COPPA is built around parental involvement.

That’s why the FTC’s new enforcement policy is such a significant departure.

What the FTC’s New Policy Actually Does

The FTC announced that it will not enforce COPPA against platforms that collect children’s personal information without parental consent if the purpose is age verification and the operator follows six conditions.

Those conditions require platforms to:

use the data only for age verification

delete it “promptly”

share it only with vetted third parties

maintain reasonable security

ensure reasonable accuracy

disclose the practice in the privacy policy

There is no requirement to notify parents.

There is no requirement to obtain parental consent.

There is no limit on the type of data that can be collected.

There is no prohibition on biometrics or government ID.

The only “notice” is a line in the privacy policy, something most parents will never see.

What This Allows Platforms to Collect

Because the FTC did not restrict the method of age verification, platforms may now collect any COPPA‑defined personal information for age verification, including:

facial scans

biometric age estimation

government ID

birth certificates

third‑party identity‑database checks

And they may do so without parental consent.

This is the piece that seems to be missing from the conversation. Supporters of age‑verification laws often claim that no one will be required to upload an ID or share new personal information. But the FTC’s own policy contradicts that claim. The agency has now explicitly authorized platforms to collect children’s personal information for age verification, and it has not placed any guardrails on what that information can be.

The Shift Parents Need to Understand

This enforcement shift doesn’t rewrite COPPA, but it redefines how COPPA will be enforced. It changes the incentives for platforms. It expands the circumstances under which children’s data can be collected. And it removes the parental‑consent requirement that has been at the heart of COPPA for more than 25 years.

It also lands at a moment when states are passing age‑verification mandates and major companies are rolling out ID‑based verification systems. The FTC’s statement effectively clears the federal path for those systems to grow, and we expect to see movement on the federal versions of these bills in the next week or two.

Whether someone supports or opposes these policies, it’s important to understand what they actually do. They don’t regulate content. They don’t address algorithms. They don’t limit addictive design. They regulate identity, and they expand the conditions under which children’s personal information can be collected.

That’s a very different conversation than the one being presented to the public.

