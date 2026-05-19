On Monday, Senators Katie Britt (R-AL) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) introduced the Gaming Advertisement to Minors Enforcement Act, the GAME Act, a bipartisan bill that would prohibit major social media platforms and ad networks from targeting minors with sports gambling advertisements.

Youth gambling is a real and documented problem, there’s no disputing that. A 2024 study found that individuals who begin gambling before age 18 are 50% more likely to develop a gambling disorder. A Mott Poll cited in the press release found that 1 in 6 parents wouldn't even know if their child was gambling online. That’s the algorithm doing what algorithms do, identifying interest, real or inferred, and feeding it quietly enough that nobody in the house notices.

Senator Britt is correct that this is a problem worth addressing. Where I part ways with the bill sponsors is on whether the GAME Act actually addresses it, or whether it quietly entrenches something more concerning in the process.

The Infrastructure Nobody Is Talking About

Anytime I see a tech policy pitched as “child protection,” I have to wonder if it expands government surveillance frameworks as that’s the case with most of these policies right now. The GAME Act is no exception. It quietly assumes that the surveillance infrastructure already exists, requires platforms to use it to comply, and then walks away without a single data protection guardrail in place.

Here’s how that works in practice.

The bill prohibits platforms from displaying targeted gambling ads to minors. To avoid liability, platforms have to demonstrate that an ad wasn’t targeted to a minor. To do that, they have to know which users are minors. Which means they need the infrastructure to make that determination.

Now look at how the bill defines “personal information” in Section 2(c)(8) — the data platforms are expected to already possess and process for compliance purposes. The list includes name, address, and device identifiers, but it doesn’t stop there. It also includes:

Persistent identifiers that track a minor across websites and apps over time

Behavioral profiling based on observed activity and inferred preferences

Geolocation data down to GPS coordinates and Wi-Fi identifiers

Biological characteristics used for identification — fingerprints, voiceprints, facial templates, and gait

That is a surveillance-grade inventory. The bill doesn’t require platforms to collect any of it…it doesn’t have to. It defines compliance in terms that are only achievable if platforms already have it and attaches civil penalties and potential DOJ referral to non-compliance. The pressure flows in exactly one direction: toward more data collection, more behavioral profiling, more persistent identification of minors across platforms and devices.

The justification is protecting kids from gambling ads, but the infrastructure it ratifies is the same behavioral surveillance stack I’ve been tracking across every major tech bill over the last year.

What the Bill Doesn’t Do

There are no data retention limits in this bill. A platform could build a detailed profile on every suspected minor on its platform, comply perfectly with the GAME Act by not showing them gambling ads, and then sell that profile to a data broker. There is nothing in this bill that prevents that.

There are no data security standards. No prohibition on third-party data sharing. No warrant requirement for law enforcement access to the minor identification data platforms build to comply.

And there is no parental role anywhere in this legislation.

Senator Britt’s own press release quotes her saying that “youth gambling addictions could be developing under parents’ roofs without them even knowing it.” The Mott Poll she cites found that 1 in 6 parents wouldn’t even know if their child was gambling online. The entire problem statement is built around parents being left in the dark.

“Years ago, parents could lock the door at night and assume that their children were safe. In today’s digital age, that is sadly no longer the case—dangers can enter our homes every single day through the palm of our children’s hands. Youth gambling addictions could be developing under parents’ roofs without them even knowing it, which is why it’s critical that we help parents combat this.” Senator Britt

But then the bill’s solution is to hand enforcement entirely to the FTC and the Department of Justice.

No consent mechanism. No parental notification. No private right of action. No opt-in or opt-out pathway. Parents are completely absent from the remedy for a problem the bill acknowledges is happening in their own homes.

The Bottom Line

This bill initially appeared to clear the triggers I use for automatic opposition to tech policy. It doesn’t mandate age verification by name. It doesn’t build a centralized government database. On its face, it looked like a bill worth engaging on, and seeking amendments, rather than opposing outright.

But the compliance logic doesn’t hold up under scrutiny.

To not show a gambling ad to a minor, a platform has to know the user is a minor. There is no version of this bill, no amendment, no added privacy protection, where that determination goes away. Data guardrails govern what happens to age verification data after the fact. They don’t eliminate the verification requirement that produces it. The bill mandates the outcome and leaves the method to the platform, which means platforms will build whatever minor-identification system is cheapest and most scalable, with nothing in the statute governing what that looks like.

And then the surveillance infrastructure problem sits underneath all of it. The personal information definition in this bill ratifies the entire behavioral surveillance stack; biometrics, behavioral profiling, persistent cross-platform tracking, as the assumed compliance baseline. You can’t amend your way out of that. The problems are in the foundation, not the guardrails.

The justification is real: youth gambling causes genuine harm and I don’t question Senator Britt’s sincerity. But sincere intentions don’t change the architecture of what gets built and don’t usually make for good public policy.

CLA opposes the GAME Act. The full analysis, including the definition that does all the work, the prediction markets landmine, and why no amendment fixes the core problem, is on our website: https://conservativeladiesofamerica.com/game-act-real-gambling-problem/

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*Thanks to our friends at Alabama Free Press for alerting us to this new legislation. Follow AL Free Press on X: https://x.com/TheALFreePress

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