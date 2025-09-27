Just weeks after California’s PREP (Personal Responsibility Education Program) grants were terminated for refusing to strip “gender ideology” from youth curricula, Washington State is leading a multistate legal challenge against the same federal crackdown. The stakes have officially gone national.

On September 26, Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown announced a lawsuit co-led with Oregon and Minnesota, joined by 14 other states and the District of Columbia, targeting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for what the complaint calls “cruel, arbitrary, and illegal” conditions on teen health education funding.

The Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP) distributes over $40.9 million annually to states and territories to support teen health education. Washington State receives more than $2.6 million of that total, while New York and Illinois receive approximately $3.9 million and $3.2 million, respectively. In August, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) sent compliance letters to 46 states and territories, including Washington, demanding the removal of all references to gender identity from PREP-funded materials within 60 days or risk losing funding. This sweeping directive came just days before HHS terminated California’s PREP grants on August 21, citing statutory violations tied to “gender ideology” content.

One example cited in the lawsuit: HHS threatened to cancel Washington’s funding unless it removed this curriculum line:

“People of all sexual orientations and gender identities need to know how to prevent pregnancy and STIs…”

These states have laws that require “inclusive language.” HHS defines this (and we agree) as “radical gender ideology.”

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Oregon, argues that HHS’s actions:

Violate the Administrative Procedure Act by imposing vague, politically motivated conditions.

Breach the U.S. Constitution by overriding Congress’s spending authority.

Contradict the statutory purpose of PREP, which mandates medically accurate, evidence-based education.

California’s termination was the opening salvo. This multi-state lawsuit is the counteroffensive. If successful, it could block HHS from enforcing ideological conditions nationwide, which would protect other states from losing this funding.

Attorney General Brown called out HHS as trying to “erase people” by denying this funding:

“The federal government’s far-reaching efforts to erase people who don’t fit one of two gender labels is illegal and wrong—and would deny services to millions more.”

🚨 What Comes Next:

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to prevent HHS from terminating Washington’s PREP grants.

If the court sides with the states, it could halt similar enforcement actions elsewhere.

If not, these states that are indoctrinating youth through radical gender ideology in their curriculum will lose their grant funding.

We’ll continue tracking this story and provide updates as the legal battle unfolds.

