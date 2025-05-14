The Government Cannot Grant What It Has No Authority to Take

If the government has the authority to grant you your parental rights, it also has the power to take them away. That’s a dangerous proposition—and it’s exactly what’s at stake in Texas right now.

Let me explain.

🚨 Texas HJR 112: A Trojan Horse for Government Overreach

House Joint Resolution 112 (HJR 112) is currently making its way through the Texas Legislature. On the surface, it's being sold as a "Parents' Bill of Rights." Sounds good, right?

But here’s the problem: buried in the bill is language that opens the door wide for government intrusion. The resolution reads:

“The state or a political subdivision of this state shall not interfere with the rights of a parent… unless the interference is essential to further a compelling governmental interest and narrowly tailored to accomplish that interest.”

That’s legalese for “we can step in whenever we think it's important enough.”

After what we experienced in 2020 and beyond—with COVID lockdowns, school closures, and outrageous government mandates—do we really trust government institutions to define what’s “compelling”?

I sure don’t.

⚠️ We've Seen This Before

If you've followed my work, you’ve probably heard me talk about what happened to my family in Washington state. In 2021, my 14-year-old daughter—while in a mental health crisis—was sent by Seattle Children’s Hospital to a youth homeless shelter without my consent.

That was legal under Washington law.

Why? Because over decades, bad laws chipped away at parental rights. One bill at a time. And repealing those laws now is a massive uphill battle.

Texas shouldn’t make the same mistake.

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Parents’ Rights vs. Government Control

Many red states have passed so-called “Parents’ Bills of Rights” in response to schools and medical institutions cutting parents out of critical decisions. And while I understand the motivation, these bills often end up granting rights that should be inherent—God-given rights.

The moment government defines your rights is the moment it claims the power to revoke them.

What happens when the political winds shift? What happens when the same state that passed a parental rights bill gets taken over by Democrats—or by Republicans who are more interested in appeasing than protecting?

What happens to your rights then?

👶 The Bigger Picture: Children’s Rights

This fight is not just about parents. It’s about children—and their rights, which we’ve too often sacrificed on the altar of adult desires.

With the rise of big fertility, surrogacy, and same-sex parenting, more and more children are being separated from their biological parents by design. Two men can’t make a baby. Two women can’t make a baby. So in these arrangements, a child is deliberately denied either a mother or a father.

We rarely ask: What does that do to the child?

Children have a right to their mother. Children have a right to their father. Children have a right to be protected—and yet we are putting adult wants ahead of children's needs.

It’s a tough truth, and yes, it's controversial. But truth often is.

🧱 The Real Conservative Fight

In red states like Texas, we shouldn’t be fighting our own side over legislation like HJR 112. And yet, grassroots conservatives—like the incredible team at Grayson County Conservatives—are having to push back against this Trojan Horse of a resolution.

These folks have already led the charge against school choice bills that would increase government involvement in education. They’re smart, loud, and deeply committed to keeping government out of families.

We need more of that.

We need to shift the narrative from parental rights to children’s rights—because when we protect children, we’re protecting families at the most foundational level.

🔗 Get Involved

Here’s what you can do:

Read the full text of HJR 112

Follow and support Grayson County Conservatives

Share this post with fellow Texans and freedom-loving Americans

Let’s build coalitions across state lines. The attack on the family is national—and we need a national response from bold, unapologetic conservatives.

Let’s be the voices who will stand up and speak out—for our children, for our families, and for future generations.

We cannot afford to look the other way.

—

Julie Barrett

Founder, Conservative Ladies of America



