By Julie Barrett | Conservative Ladies of America

Yesterday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed an amicus brief at the Supreme Court on behalf of 27 state attorneys general in support of Texas’s App Store Accountability Act. The brief urges Justice Alito to deny the emergency applications from SEAT and CCIA and allow SB 2420 to remain in effect while the Fifth Circuit appeal proceeds.

The coalition is striking: twenty-seven states, a mix of red and purple — and five Democrats. Kris Mayes of Arizona, Keith Ellison of Minnesota, Aaron Ford of Nevada, Anne Lopez of Hawaii, and Raúl Torrez of New Mexico. When Ken Paxton has Keith Ellison in his corner at the Supreme Court, something significant is happening.

What the Brief Actually Says

The 27 AGs make three arguments.

First, that SB 2420 furthers a longstanding tradition of parental rights. They cite Blackstone, founding-era precedents going back to 1672, and a string of Supreme Court cases recognizing parents’ fundamental right to direct their children’s upbringing. The historical record they build is genuinely substantial.

Second, that SB 2420 regulates commercial transactions, not expression. This tracks the Fifth Circuit’s Central Hudson commercial speech reasoning closely, leaning on TikTok v. Garland and Arcara v. Cloud Books for the proposition that laws regulating non-expressive commercial conduct with only incidental effects on speech don’t trigger First Amendment strict scrutiny.

Third, and this is the argument that matters most, that voluntary parental safeguards have failed and government mandates are therefore necessary.

That third argument is where I want to spend most of our time today.

The Case Against Parents

The brief cites a 2025 Family Online Safety Institute survey finding that parental controls are “underutilized across each device tested.” It cites data showing that less than 1% of parents use Snapchat’s parental controls. It quotes the FTC’s own finding that Facebook “misled parents about their ability to control” their children’s accounts.

The brief’s conclusion from this evidence: voluntary tools have failed. Parents aren’t using them; therefore, government mandates are necessary.

I want to be precise about what is being argued here, because it tends to get lost in the child safety framing. Twenty-seven attorneys general, including five Democrats, filed a brief at the Supreme Court arguing that because parents are not using the tools available to them, the government is justified in mandating that every user of every app store in Texas submit to age verification and that every minor’s download require parental consent.

The implied premise is that parents have failed. The proposed solution is to replace parental judgment with a government-mandated compliance system and call it parental empowerment.

I am a parent. I raised four children as a single mother for ten years. I got involved in this work after our family’s own experience in 2021, when one of my daughters was just 14 and was allowed to make a deeply consequential decision for herself without my knowledge or consent. I understand firsthand, in a way that no brief filed at the Supreme Court can fully capture, what it means when government substitutes its judgment for a parent’s.

And I can tell you with certainty: parents are not failing; they are being failed.

The FOSI survey doesn’t show that parents don’t care about their children’s digital lives. It shows that parents don’t know the tools exist, don’t know how to use them, and haven’t been given the support, education, or information they need to use them effectively. Less than 1% of parents use Snapchat’s parental controls not because parents are negligent, but likely because nobody told them where to find the controls, how to set them up, or why it matters.

That is an education and awareness problem. The solution to an education and awareness problem is not a government mandate; it is education.

What the Brief Gets Right

I want to be fair to the 27 AGs because their brief is not entirely wrong.

App stores have violated existing consumer protection and child privacy laws. The brief cites the FTC’s own finding that Facebook misled parents about their ability to control children’s accounts. These are documented, real problems. Platforms have made parental controls difficult to find, confusing to use, and ineffective at addressing the features that actually drive addictive use. The brief is correct that the status quo has failed children.

The historical parental rights argument is also genuinely strong. The tradition of parental authority in American law is deep and well-documented. Courts have consistently recognized that parents, not the state, are the primary decision-makers for their children. The brief is right to invoke that tradition.

Where the brief goes wrong is in its conclusion. It uses the failure of voluntary safeguards to justify a government mandate, and it uses the parental rights tradition to justify overriding parental judgment with a compliance system designed by the state.

A parent who isn’t using Snapchat’s parental controls is not going to become more engaged because SB 2420 sends them a consent notification for their child’s next app download. Compliance theater does not solve the underlying problem. It creates the appearance of protection while building infrastructure that serves regulatory and corporate interests more than it serves families.

What the Brief Doesn’t Mention

The brief spends considerable space documenting the harms children face online: addiction, predatory design features, stranger contact, harmful content. It even cites expert testimony that parental controls “do not address the features that make platforms addictive.”

And then it supports a law that only regulates the download of the app.

Once a parent consents to their child downloading an app under SB 2420, everything that happens inside that app is entirely outside the law’s reach. The algorithmic feed, the addictive design features, the DMs from strangers, the in-app purchases designed to exploit impulse control. None of these are touched by this law.

The brief uses in-app harms to justify a law that doesn’t reach in-app harms. It is a checkpoint at the entrance to a building the brief has already told you is dangerous inside.

What the Bipartisan Coalition Tells You

The five Democratic AGs on this brief are not an accident. Child safety legislation has become one of the few genuinely bipartisan spaces in American politics and that bipartisanship should prompt more scrutiny, not less.

When the left and the right agree that government mandates are the answer to a parenting problem, the question worth asking is who benefits from that consensus. It is not parents. Parents don’t gain meaningful control over their children’s digital lives from a consent notification system they didn’t design, can’t modify, and can’t opt out of. What gets built is infrastructure; identity verification systems, age category databases, consent flow architecture that serves the compliance interests of platforms and the regulatory interests of governments long after the child safety justification has moved on.

My infrastructure thesis has always been simple: the infrastructure is the constant, the justification is the variable. Bipartisan consensus is not evidence that the infrastructure being built is safe. It is evidence that the justification has become politically irresistible.

The Contradiction at the Heart of the Brief

The 27 AGs cite Blackstone, Pufendorf, founding-era colonial law, and a long line of Supreme Court precedents to establish that parents have a fundamental, constitutionally recognized right to direct their children’s upbringing.

Then they use that tradition to argue for a government mandate that substitutes a state-designed consent system for parental judgment and calls it parental empowerment.

The same brief that quotes “the primary role of the parents in the upbringing of their children is beyond debate as an enduring American tradition” concludes that parents cannot be trusted to manage their children’s app downloads without government intervention.

That is not a parental rights argument. It is a parental rights veneer on a government mandate.

Parents do not need 27 attorneys general filing briefs at the Supreme Court to protect their children. They need information about the tools that already exist. They need education about the risks their children face online. They need support from platforms that are legally obligated to make parental controls accessible, functional, and effective, not buried in settings menus designed to be ignored.

And they need a government that trusts them to make decisions for their own families.

The solution to parents not using Snapchat’s parental controls is not SB 2420. It is telling parents that Snapchat has parental controls, showing them how to use them, and holding Snapchat legally accountable when those controls are ineffective or deceptive.

That is education. That is accountability. That is the path that actually puts parents in control.

Parents are the first, primary, and most capable line of protection for their own children, with authority that no legislature has to grant them because it already belongs to them.

Twenty-seven attorneys general just told the Supreme Court otherwise.

They’re wrong.

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Julie Barrett is the Founder and President of Conservative Ladies of America. She has testified in opposition to app store accountability and age verification legislation in multiple states and has personal experience with the consequences of government overreach into parental decision-making.

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