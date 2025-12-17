Watch the full interview with Idaho State Senator Brian Lenney here:

In a revealing conversation, Idaho State Senator Brian Lenney joins Julie Barrett to pull back the curtain on the federal App Store Accountability Act, a bill rapidly advancing in Congress that’s being sold to conservatives as a tool to “empower parents” and “protect children” online.

But as Senator Lenney explains, it’s anything but. He dubs it the “Grindr Bill” because platforms like Grindr, Pornhub, and Meta (Facebook/Instagram) enthusiastically support it, precisely because it shifts all responsibility away from the apps creating harmful content and onto Apple and Google app stores.

Key Takeaways from the Interview:

Meta’s Hidden Hand: The push comes largely from the Digital Childhood Alliance, a group presenting itself as grassroots parents and conservative organizations. Investigations (including by Bloomberg) reveal it’s funded by Meta, which spent millions lobbying for these laws. Why? The bill lets harmful apps off the hook while creating a false sense of security.

It Doesn’t Actually Protect Kids: Age verification at the app store level is easily bypassed, kids can use browsers, friends’ devices, or school computers. It outsources parenting to government mandates but changes nothing about predatory algorithms on platforms like Instagram targeting children.

Gateway to Digital ID: If (when) this fails to “work,” the next step is broader surveillance, like Australia’s recent moves requiring biometric or ID verification for social media access. Lenney warns this infrastructure paves the way for mandatory digital ID for all Americans just to download apps.

Real Solutions Exist: Parents already hold the powerL don’t give kids unrestricted smartphones. Lenney highlights Idaho’s successful law holding content providers (like Pornhub) directly accountable, forcing geoblocks rather than burdening device makers. True accountability targets the source of harm, not the delivery mechanism.

Senator Lenney has been fighting state versions of this bill in Idaho since 2023, killing it twice on the Senate floor. His in-depth writings lay out the receipts:

How Meta-Funded Mom Groups Teach Parents They're Too Weak to Raise Their Own Kids

Opinion: The 'child safety' bill that's actually protecting Meta

Please be sure to share this video and help us spread the truth about the App Store Accountability Act, now known as the “Grindr Bill”

