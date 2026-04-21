Last October we told you about the GUARD Act, introduced by Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO). On Thursday, April 23, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a markup on the GUARD Act.

Since we first told you about the GUARD Act last fall, we have told you about dozens more that are similar in nature, building a digital ID framework, pitched as “child protection.” Like most of these bills, the GUARD Act has an endorsement from RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization. It is bipartisan with Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Mark Warner (D-Vir.), and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) listed as co-sponsors, signaling that the bill is widely accepted among both parties…or the “Uniparty” to be more accurate. The name alone, Guidelines for User Age-verification and Responsible Dialogue Act, sounds like something every parent should want.

However, when you pop the hood and look at the text of this bill it tells a different story than its framing.

Let’s be honest about what motivated this bill, because the harms are real.

AI companion apps have manipulated vulnerable children. There are documented cases of chatbots encouraging self-harm and suicide in minors who were already struggling. Families have testified before Congress and the FTC has opened investigations. There are very real, documented harms that deserve a serious legislative response.

The question is whether the GUARD Act provides such a response. The answer is more complicated than its sponsors want you to know.

How the Bill Actually Works

The GUARD Act builds a four-part machine:

Every user of an AI chatbot must create an account before accessing it. Every account, new and existing, must be verified using government-issued identification or a commercially equivalent method. Accounts that already exist get frozen on the day the law takes effect until the user submits to re-verification. And verification doesn’t happen once, the bill requires covered entities to periodically re-verify all users on an ongoing basis.

A third-party vendor can perform the verification process. The covered entity remains liable, but the vendor, the company that actually handles your government ID, is not bound by the bill’s own data protection rules. They operate under their own privacy policy.

Once verified, users are classified as either a minor or an adult. That classification triggers two very different regimes.

Two Regimes, Zero Parental Role

For AI companions, apps like Character.AI and Replika, and likely Snapchat’s My AI, the bill imposes an outright ban on minor access. Section 6 says a covered entity “shall prohibit” a verified minor from accessing any AI companion. That word “shall” is not flexible. There are no exceptions. No parental override. No consent pathway. Congress has made this decision for every American family, regardless of a parent’s individual knowledge of their child, their maturity, or their circumstances.

For general AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, and others, the bill verifies that a user is a minor and then does almost nothing with that information to make their experience safer. No content restrictions tied to verified minor status. No parental dashboard. No usage controls. No behavioral guardrails. The bill knows your child’s age, it simply doesn’t give you any tools based on that knowledge.

Here is what makes this unmistakable: search the entire text of the GUARD Act for the words “parent,” “consent,” and “guardian.” None of them appear. Not once.

Congress wrote a child protection bill and left parents out of it entirely. Compare that to COPPA, a 1998 law that built verifiable parental consent into its core architecture. This 2025 bill covers children up to age 18, which is broader than COPPA’s under-13 scope, and yet provides parents less legal authority than a law written nearly three decades ago.

The Data Problem Behind the Verification Mandate

When supporters describe the bill’s data protections, they point to Section 5(b)(5): data minimization, encryption, no sharing or selling of verification data, retention limits. Those provisions are real and they are also incomplete in a significant way.

The data minimization rules bind the covered entity, the platform. They do not bind the verification vendor. The company that actually receives and processes your government ID operates under its own privacy policy, outside the bill’s specific protections. Your identity data leaves the bill’s framework the moment it is handed to the vendor doing the verification.

There is no private right of action in this bill. If a verification vendor is breached and your child’s government ID data is exposed, you have no direct legal recourse under the GUARD Act. Enforcement runs exclusively through the Attorney General.

And the periodic re-verification requirement means this is not a one-time event. Every re-verification cycle is a new data transaction, a new moment when your verified identity is processed by a commercial vendor, logged, and potentially retained.

The Glaring Omission - School-Issued Devices

Millions of American children sit down every school day and open a district-issued device. In most cases that device is a Chromebook running Google Workspace, with AI features embedded directly into the tools students are required to use. This is not optional, it is the school’s platform, on the school’s hardware, and your child uses it because their teacher assigned it.

Not one age verification bill moving through Congress, including the GUARD Act, addresses this reality. These bills were written as if AI access is a voluntary consumer decision a child makes on their own device at home. For millions of students, it is neither voluntary nor at home. And the GUARD Act goes to committee Thursday without a single provision accounting for it.

Google’s Gemini AI is embedded in Google Workspace for Education, the platform running on district-managed Chromebooks. Microsoft’s Copilot is embedded in Microsoft 365 Education. Khan Academy’s Khanmigo is being actively adopted by school districts. These tools were not chosen by students. In many cases they were not independently chosen by districts either, Google and Microsoft pushed AI features into existing education contracts that schools were already locked into.

The GUARD Act treats AI access as a voluntary consumer decision, but in schools, it is not.

Apply the bill’s requirements to this reality and the problems become immediate.

The bill defines a “covered entity” as anyone who “owns, operates, or otherwise makes available” an AI chatbot. In a school deployment that could mean Google, the district, and the school simultaneously. The bill assigns no compliance obligations for institutional deployments. Nobody wrote that section because apparently nobody thought about it.

The account freeze provision requires every existing account to be frozen on the effective date until re-verified. Student Google accounts are created and managed by districts. They contain grades, assignments, teacher communications, and years of academic work. The GUARD Act would freeze all of them on a single day, creating a simultaneous operational crisis for every school district in the country, until each student submits to government ID verification.

The bill sets no minimum age. A seven-year-old on a school Chromebook with Gemini embedded is a covered user under this legislation. There is no parental proxy verification pathway, no guardian consent mechanism and no school administrator workaround. The bill’s verification architecture was designed for consumer app signups. It has no answer for a second grader.

And then there is the data outcome that should concern every parent who has spent any time fighting Google’s data collection on students.

When a minor’s identity is verified under this bill, that verified identity does not exist in a vacuum. It sits inside Google’s education data ecosystem, a system already collecting behavioral data, keystroke activity, browsing history, and academic records under district contracts. The GUARD Act prohibits the covered entity from selling age verification data, but it creates no firewall between the verification event and the broader data relationship Google already has with that child.

The bill does not protect your child from that ecosystem; it completes your child’s profile within it.

What Would Actually Protect Children

The answer is not a better-designed government mandate. Parents, not Congress, not data brokers, not federal agencies, are best positioned to make decisions about their child’s digital environment. A 16-year-old is not the same as a 10-year-old. A parent who has evaluated an AI tool for their specific child has information no federal verification system can replicate.

What genuine child protection looks like starts with parental authority, not around it. That means parental attestation, where the parent is the decision-maker, not a commercial vendor processing government ID. It means transparent disclosure of exactly what data AI platforms collect on minors so parents can make informed choices. It means giving parents real tools to monitor and control their child’s AI access rather than handing that authority to the federal government. And it means holding platforms accountable for predatory design features that exploit children’s vulnerabilities, without building a national identity verification infrastructure to do it.

The GUARD Act does none of these things. It removes parental judgment from the equation, replaces it with a government classification system, and calls that child protection.

TAKE ACTION - Before Thursday

The Senate Judiciary Committee markup is Thursday, April 23. The GUARD Act has bipartisan sponsors, a RAINN endorsement, and a child safety name. Those are real political assets. They are not a substitute for a parental rights framework, a school device provision, or accountability for the verification vendors who will profit from this bill’s identity mandate.

Contact your senators before Thursday at senate.gov. Tell them you support protecting children from AI harms and that this bill’s mechanism does not do that. Share this article with every parent you know who has a child on a school device.

The bills that become law are the ones most people never read.

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