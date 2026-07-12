On July 3, 2026, the Social Security Administration announced it is updating hospital paperwork nationwide so that a newborn’s application for a Social Security number can also trigger creation of a Trump Account. SSA Commissioner Frank Bisignano said: “Social Security numbers are the backbone of Trump Accounts, and we will empower parents to enroll their newborns through the Enumeration at Birth program to take full advantage of this program from the day a child is born.”

That single sentence tells you almost everything you need to know about where this program is actually headed and it has very little to do with the $1,000 seed deposit everyone’s been talking about.

What Trump Accounts actually are

Trump Accounts are custodial individual retirement accounts, established under a new section of the tax code (§530A), created for any U.S. child under 18 who has a Social Security number. A parent, guardian, adult sibling, or grandparent can elect to open one by filing IRS Form 4547 or registering through TrumpAccounts.gov. The account is held in the child’s name, with a parent or guardian serving as custodian until age 18, at which point it converts to a standard traditional IRA.

Children born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028 who are U.S. citizens receive a one-time $1,000 federal seed contribution. Beyond that, anyone (parents, grandparents, employers, charities, state governments) can contribute up to $5,000 a year. Investments during childhood are restricted to low-cost index funds tracking the S&P 500, administered through two initial trustees: Bank of New York Mellon and Robinhood Markets. As of early July, roughly six million children had been enrolled.

Structurally, this is closer to a custodial Roth IRA or a UGMA account than it is to any kind of universal government benefit. It’s opt-in (currently, automatic creation is being discussed), individually owned, and capped.

The real story here is what’s been built to get a child into that account in the first place.

The identity layer nobody’s asking about

To activate a Trump Account, a parent verifies their identity through ID.me, the same private biometric identity vendor whose infrastructure now sits in front of the IRS, the VA, and multiple state unemployment systems. Activation requires uploading a driver’s license or passport, followed by a facial scan through the phone’s camera. During that same process, ID.me requests access to credit-reporting data under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, framed as identity confirmation rather than a credit check.

Here’s what should give you pause: ID.me’s own privacy documentation can’t agree with itself on how long this data is kept. The general privacy policy says personal information won’t be retained longer than twelve months after account closure. The GDPR notice, covering the same company, says three years. The separate Biometric Information Privacy Policy doesn’t give a fixed retention window at all, it just says biometric data is kept “in accordance with applicable law and our data retention policies,” which is not actually an answer. Three different numbers, three different documents, one company.

Biometric data specifically is only shared with third parties when compelled by subpoena or warrant. Everything else, the broader category of “personal information”, can be shared with a long list of standing categories: professional advisors, IT vendors, marketing and analytics firms, and, notably, any party involved in a future sale, merger, or acquisition of ID.me itself. If the company changes hands, your identity-verification file moves with it as a business asset.

And Treasury’s own compliance paperwork confirms this isn’t just a customer-service tool. The federal Privacy and Civil Liberties Impact Assessment for ID.me states that aggregated verification data from this system gets folded into Treasury’s annual data-mining report to Congress. This is the federal government’s own internal classification, not an outside critic’s characterization.

The SSN-at-birth pipeline

Right now, opening a Trump Account still requires an affirmative election…someone has to check a box or file a form. Treasury and the IRS considered building a true automatic, opt-out system, where the Secretary would open an account for every eligible child using SSA and tax-return data with no parental action required. They declined, for now but the stated reason wasn’t privacy, it was that current law requires an affirmative election before the Secretary can access and act on that data at all. This is an administrative constraint, not a policy line drawn in principle and it can be resolved by a future rule or a future statute. There’s already a public case being made for exactly that: a recent op-ed from a researcher who runs the country’s longest-running children’s-savings-account experiment argues explicitly that government should enroll every child automatically and let families opt out, pointing to a state program where opt-out design produced near-universal participation while opt-in design plateaued below half.

Meanwhile, the one place true government-initiated enrollment without any individual parental election already exists is foster care, where state child welfare agencies, acting as legal custodian, can open accounts directly. The infrastructure for fully automatic enrollment isn’t hypothetical, it’s already running, just for a narrower population.

Put the hospital-form integration next to that foster-care model, and you can see the shape of where this goes: the administrative excuse for requiring an election is the only thing currently standing between today’s design and full automatic enrollment at birth.

Where this connects to the wider framework

None of this exists in isolation. Treasury's own March 2026 report to Congress in Section 5 of its GENIUS Act-mandated review of illicit finance in digital assets describes a future built on “portable digital identity solutions,” where one financial institution's verification of a customer can be issued as a credential and shared with other institutions. The report explicitly names mobile driver's licenses, compliant with REAL ID, as one form this could take, and recommends Congress legislate to make it easier for third-party providers (the same role ID.me already occupies) to issue verifiable credentials accepted across financial institutions. The ID.me-verified credential now required to open a Trump Account already runs on that same third party-verifier model with Treasury relying on a private vendor's identity proofing rather than doing it in-house. Recommendation 4 of the report is Treasury asking Congress to make that exact model easier to scale and share across institutions.

Then there's the citizenship question sitting underneath the whole program. The $1,000 federal contribution, as opposed to the account itself, requires the child be a U.S. citizen, which in practice is established through the Enumeration at Birth process now doing double duty for Trump Account enrollment. The Supreme Court's June 30 ruling in Trump v. Barbara upheld birthright citizenship for virtually all children born on U.S. soil, striking down the executive order that sought to narrow it. That ruling settles who's eligible for now. But it also underscores just how much weight sits on that single hospital-documentation moment: it's simultaneously the point where a child's citizenship status gets established, where their Social Security number gets issued, and where their Trump Account gets opened.

That same documentary-citizenship logic is already the organizing principle of the SAVE America Act, which failed in the Senate in early June but remains a stated Republican priority heading into the midterms. SAVE would require documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration and would formalize broader interagency data-sharing authority, including access to a DHS database (SAVE, the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements system) originally built to verify citizenship status for benefits eligibility, not voting. A citizenship-gated federal benefit program, verified at birth through SSA and IRS data-sharing, and a citizenship-verification regime for voting, verified through the same category of federal records, aren’t currently linked. But they’re drawing on the identical documentary root (birth certificate, SSN issuance) and the identical interagency data-sharing logic, on parallel legislative and administrative tracks.

The Pattern

None of this requires a conspiracy to matter, it only requires the same thing you’ve seen in the age-verification fight: a private biometric identity vendor becomes the mandatory gatekeeper to a government function, retention and sharing terms stay vague enough to expand quietly, and the justification (child safety there, family wealth-building here) is the only thing that changes from one program to the next. The infrastructure is the constant; the justification is the variable.

Nobody at Treasury or SSA is telling parents that opening a Trump Account for their newborn means creating a biometrically verified, SSN-anchored federal identity record before that child can walk. But that is, functionally, what the current design does. Whether that record stays contained to a retirement account or becomes one more credential in a much larger identity infrastructure the same department is already building for entirely different reasons, is the question worth asking now…while the answer is still being written, not after.

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