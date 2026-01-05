The Hidden Risk Inside Washington’s AI Regulation Bill

Washington’s HB 2225 targets so-called “AI companion chatbots”, artificial intelligence systems designed to simulate ongoing, emotionally responsive interactions with users.

Supporters frame the bill as a child-safety and suicide-prevention measure. But the structure of the legislation raises serious concerns about privacy, parental authority, and the quiet expansion of government power.

This bill also fits a broader national pattern we’ve been exposing: lawmakers attempting to regulate fast-moving technology using vague standards that push surveillance and identity verification without openly debating either.

What HB 2225 Claims to Address

AI systems that engage in ongoing, emotionally responsive conversations

Potential emotional reliance on AI tools

Risks related to self-harm and suicidal ideation, particularly among minors

These concerns are very real. The problem is how the bill attempts to solve them.

The Core Structural Problem

HB 2225, requested by Governor Bob Ferguson, imposes legal obligations based on:

A user’s age

A user’s mental or emotional state

Yet the bill provides no realistic or reliable way for platforms to determine either.

To avoid liability, companies are effectively pushed toward:

Collecting more personal data

Monitoring conversations more aggressively

Retaining records to prove compliance

This level of surveillance is not explicitly mandated but it is strongly incentivized by the bill’s enforcement structure.

Mental Health Monitoring by Design

HB 2225 requires AI chatbot operators to:

Develop and publicly disclose protocols for responding to self-harm or suicidal ideation

In practice, this means:

AI systems must continuously analyze private conversations

Platforms must flag and respond to certain language patterns

Tools marketed as supportive or non-judgmental become monitoring systems

This normalizes psychological surveillance inside technology many users reasonably expect to be private.

Vague Language, Expansive Power

The bill relies heavily on undefined and subjective terms, including:

“Emotional reliance”

“Reasonable safeguards”

“Prolonging engagement”

This vagueness will expand government power.

Enforcement is routed through Washington’s Consumer Protection Act, granting the Attorney General broad discretion to:

Investigate platforms

Impose penalties

Shut down services after the fact

This enforcement model allows decisions to be shaped by complaints, political pressure, or shifting interpretations rather than clear statutory limits.

The Digital ID On-Ramp

HB 2225 does not explicitly mandate:

Digital ID

Age verification systems

But it quietly creates demand for both.

When the state holds companies liable for failing to protect minors, while offering no reliable way to identify minors, the “solution” becomes obvious:

Identity verification

Age-gating

Third-party verification systems

And this is exactly how digital ID systems are typically introduced.

Why This Matters Beyond AI

HB 2225 isn’t just about chatbots.

It raises a deeper question:

Can the government regulate subjective human states: age, vulnerability, emotional distress

Delegate enforcement to private platforms

And then expand state power through vague rules and selective enforcement?

That tradeoff deserves a great deal of scrutiny.

We are seeing versions of this framework appear across the country and at the federal level. These technology bills may look narrow in isolation, but together they build infrastructure that reshapes privacy, access, and control online.

Learn more about HB 2225 here: https://conservativeladiesofwa.com/hb-2225-ai-regulation-digital-id/

Share

Support Our Mission

Today marks the final day of the year and Conservative Ladies of America is gearing up for a critical 2026 legislative session. Your support helps this organization track policies nationwide and deliver the truth citizens need to stay informed and empowered.

While contributions are not tax‑deductible, they directly fuel the work of protecting families and defending freedom.

👉 Help us stand strong in 2026 — Donate or Subscribe Today.

DONATE