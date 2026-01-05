The Hidden Risk Inside Washington’s AI Regulation Bill

Washington’s HB 2225 targets so-called “AI companion chatbots”, artificial intelligence systems designed to simulate ongoing, emotionally responsive interactions with users.
Supporters frame the bill as a child-safety and suicide-prevention measure. But the structure of the legislation raises serious concerns about privacy, parental authority, and the quiet expansion of government power.
This bill also fits a broader national pattern we’ve been exposing: lawmakers attempting to regulate fast-moving technology using vague standards that push surveillance and identity verification without openly debating either.
What HB 2225 Claims to Address
AI systems that engage in ongoing, emotionally responsive conversations
Potential emotional reliance on AI tools
Risks related to self-harm and suicidal ideation, particularly among minors
These concerns are very real. The problem is how the bill attempts to solve them.
The Core Structural Problem
HB 2225, requested by Governor Bob Ferguson, imposes legal obligations based on:
A user’s age
A user’s mental or emotional state
Yet the bill provides no realistic or reliable way for platforms to determine either.
To avoid liability, companies are effectively pushed toward:
Collecting more personal data
Monitoring conversations more aggressively
Retaining records to prove compliance
This level of surveillance is not explicitly mandated but it is strongly incentivized by the bill’s enforcement structure.
Mental Health Monitoring by Design
HB 2225 requires AI chatbot operators to:
Develop and publicly disclose protocols for responding to self-harm or suicidal ideation
In practice, this means:
AI systems must continuously analyze private conversations
Platforms must flag and respond to certain language patterns
Tools marketed as supportive or non-judgmental become monitoring systems
This normalizes psychological surveillance inside technology many users reasonably expect to be private.
Vague Language, Expansive Power
The bill relies heavily on undefined and subjective terms, including:
“Emotional reliance”
“Reasonable safeguards”
“Prolonging engagement”
This vagueness will expand government power.
Enforcement is routed through Washington’s Consumer Protection Act, granting the Attorney General broad discretion to:
Investigate platforms
Impose penalties
Shut down services after the fact
This enforcement model allows decisions to be shaped by complaints, political pressure, or shifting interpretations rather than clear statutory limits.
The Digital ID On-Ramp
HB 2225 does not explicitly mandate:
Digital ID
Age verification systems
But it quietly creates demand for both.
When the state holds companies liable for failing to protect minors, while offering no reliable way to identify minors, the “solution” becomes obvious:
Identity verification
Age-gating
Third-party verification systems
And this is exactly how digital ID systems are typically introduced.
Why This Matters Beyond AI
HB 2225 isn’t just about chatbots.
It raises a deeper question:
Can the government regulate subjective human states: age, vulnerability, emotional distress
Delegate enforcement to private platforms
And then expand state power through vague rules and selective enforcement?
That tradeoff deserves a great deal of scrutiny.
We are seeing versions of this framework appear across the country and at the federal level. These technology bills may look narrow in isolation, but together they build infrastructure that reshapes privacy, access, and control online.
Learn more about HB 2225 here: https://conservativeladiesofwa.com/hb-2225-ai-regulation-digital-id/
