The Left’s Latest Power Grab: $300K for Race-Based “Reparations”

Washington state lawmakers have tucked a highly controversial reparations study into the newly signed state budget—allocating $300,000 of taxpayer money over two years to explore what reparations for slavery might look like for Black residents in Washington.

Democrat Representative Chipalo Street introduced the budget proviso, which directs the Washington State Commission on African American Affairs to hire a researcher or research team to conduct the Charles Mitchell and George Washington Bush Study on Reparative Action for Descendants of U.S. Chattel Slavery.

According to Rep. Street, the study will examine “inequities stemming from slavery” and suggest how Washington might “repair the harm that’s been done.” While the idea may sound symbolic, it’s a serious commitment of public funds—and one that sets the stage for possible direct payments, policy overhauls, and tax-funded programs in the name of “reparative justice.”

This initiative comes as Democrats push aggressively for race-based policies in the name of “equity.” Last June, the Washington State Democratic Party passed a resolution at their Bellevue convention calling on Governor Jay Inslee to create a statewide reparations commission—another taxpayer-funded entity focused on racial division rather than unity.

Party Chair Shasti Conrad praised the move, calling it part of their election-year strategy to “protect rights and freedoms.” But many conservative Washingtonians are asking: Whose rights? Whose freedoms? And at what cost?

The study is required to include:

An analysis of Washington’s historical policies and their alleged impact on Black residents

Recommendations for reparative remedies—including cash payments

A cost-benefit analysis of state-funded reparations programs

Legal and genealogical guidelines for proving eligibility

Reports will be delivered in 2026 and 2027, with the legislature expected to act on the findings. In other words, this isn’t just a “study”—it’s a stepping stone to implementing race-based financial entitlements.

We believe in equal treatment under the law, not divisive policies that punish one group of citizens for the sins of past generations while privileging another based solely on ancestry. At a time when families are struggling to afford groceries, small businesses are overtaxed, and public safety is underfunded, allocating hundreds of thousands of dollars to a reparations study is a misuse of public resources.

This is government overreach dressed up as justice—and Washington taxpayers are footing the bill.

