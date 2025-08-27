This week, the U.S. Department of Education quietly agreed to release the remaining balance of federal education funds to 24 states, including Washington, California, Arizona, Minnesota. These were funds that had been frozen just weeks before the school year began. The reversal comes not from a court ruling, but from a joint motion to dismiss filed by the Trump administration and a coalition of 24 progressive attorneys general, including Washington’s Nick Brown.

The stipulation is clear: the Department will release the second tranche of funding, without any new conditions or restrictions, by October 3, 2025.

For advocates in blue states pushing for and hoping for education reform, this is a deeply disappointing outcome.

We had hoped the freeze signaled a new era of accountability. That perhaps, for once, federal dollars wouldn’t flow blindly into systems that resist reform, reject parental rights, and obscure student outcomes behind layers of bureaucratic spin.

But the motion to dismiss makes it clear that the Department of Education never articulated a clear legal basis for the freeze. The lack of specificity made the funding hold legally indefensible, and politically vulnerable.

The stipulation outlines:

No admission of wrongdoing by the Department of Education

No new compliance requirements for states

No explanation for why the freeze occurred in the first place

Instead, the funds will be released “without any new conditions or restrictions beyond those specified in the First Tranche Grant Award Notices”. In other words, business as usual.

Vague enforcement doesn’t compel reform. It invites litigation from TDS-suffering attorneys general who are more than happy to file lawsuits against the administration.

Washington’s AG and State Superintendent are celebrating this as a bipartisan win. But for many advocates, parents and concerned citizens who have been demanding transparency, accountability, and measurable outcomes, this feels like a missed opportunity.

We’re not opposed to funding programs that help students. We’re opposed to funding systems that refuse to show results and put ideology and indoctrination over academic excellence and student success.

Washington State Superintendent (OSPI) Chris Reykdal praised the funding release, stating:

“Implementing and protecting intentional and targeted investments for the students who need them most is not a political issue—it’s a longstanding American value.”

That’s rich coming from the same official who has championed programs that undermine parental rights and push divisive, ideologically driven content into Washington classrooms. Reykdal has repeatedly advocated for policies that keep parents in the dark legislation that allows schools to conceal critical information about students’ health, identity, and academic challenges. These are not “American values.” They are bureaucratic power grabs dressed up as equity.

If these investments were truly “intentional and targeted,” they would be aimed at restoring academic excellence, empowering families, and respecting constitutional boundaries, not advancing agendas that treat parents as obstacles and taxpayers as blank checks.

We agree that education shouldn’t be political. But when state leaders weaponize funding to entrench anti-parent, anti-transparency policies, they make it political and they make it personal.

This funding release may be a short-term win for these progressive attorneys general, but it’s a loss for reform-minded citizens who believe education dollars should come with strings attached—strings that ensure transparency, parental rights, and real academic outcomes.

This is another reason why local advocacy is so important. Parents and citizens have great power to influence policy at a local level and the way that we will truly create lasting change is to resolve to engage at a local school board level (even if we do not have children in the schools). A great way to start is to look up your school district’s website and find the school board calendar and start sitting in on their school board meetings. Consider making a public comment if there is an agenda item you are concerned about or something happening in the schools that you’d like to address.



No one is coming to save us. We are the heroes we’re looking for! If you need help getting involved, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our team. We’d be happy to help you - info@conservativeladiesofamerica.com

🎥 Join Us Tonight: Parent Power Hour – Live at 6PM PT / 9PM ET

We’re diving deeper into this issue and more tonight on our Parent Power Hour livestream, featuring:

Kevin Boden from the Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA)

Joy Gjersvold, CLA’s Programs Director and longtime parental rights advocate

We’ll be streaming live on YouTube and Facebook, with a real-time Q&A so you can ask your questions and get actionable advice. Whether you’re a seasoned advocate or just starting to get involved, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss.

📅 Tonight at 6PM PT / 9PM ET

📍 Live on YouTube + Facebook

💬 Interactive Q&A

Let’s equip ourselves with the tools and truth to push back against the systems that silence parents and sideline accountability.

Support Our Mission

Conservative Ladies of America is a true grassroots movement, fully funded by patriots like you who believe in protecting families, defending freedom, and restoring integrity to our institutions. As a 501(c)(4), we don’t just talk about the issues—we take action. If you value the truth and the work we’re doing to equip and empower citizens, please consider making a contribution today or upgrading to a paid subscription. Together, we can keep pushing back against the radical agenda and fight for the future of our children.

DONATE