The latest NAEP scores are in—and they’re the worst on record.

📉 Reading scores dropped 10 points since 1992

➗ Math scores declined across nearly all percentiles

🔬 Science scores show the highest rate of students below Basic since 2009

These results aren’t just numbers, they’re yet another wake-up call. Our children are falling behind, and the system is failing them.

CLA believes we must reform public education. but we must also act now. That means supporting alternative education options while we fight for long-term change in public education.

Our kids can’t wait. Let’s rescue a generation and rebuild a future worth believing in.

