The Next Step in Washington’s Plan to Replace Parents

Washington State has spent decades building a homeless‑youth system that allows minors to enter shelters and state‑run facilities without parental consent, without abuse, and without due process. Most parents have no idea this system exists, until it’s too late.

Over the last several years, lawmakers have passed bill after bill expanding youth self‑consent, limiting parental notification, and strengthening the state’s authority over minors. Now, with SB 5935, they’re moving to dramatically expand that system again.

This bill is not isolated.

It’s part of a multi‑year, multi‑bill agenda:

Together, these policies create a pipeline where the state, not parents, decides what is “best” for your child.

This video breaks down the entire system, including the red flags in SB 5935 and how it connects to the emergency guardianship bill, SB 5837.

