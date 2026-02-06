Our first “real” CLW event in 2020 at North Fork Farms in North Bend, WA

In just a few weeks we will celebrate the 5th anniversary of Conservative Ladies of Washington (which has expanded into Conservative Ladies of America). I never set out to start a political activist/watchdog organization back in late 2019 when I created the Facebook group for Washington ladies who didn’t feel like they could speak freely and didn’t know where to connect with likeminded friends. With the lockdowns and chaos of 2020, the group expanded quickly and my husband encouraged me to make it a “legit organization.”

Even then, I didn’t realize where God was leading. Just 2 weeks after the launch of CLW on March 1, 2021, we were brutally confronted with Washington’s anti-parent laws when Seattle Children’s Hospital discharged our 14-year-old daughter to a homeless youth shelter in Seattle. Our nightmare was beginning, but so was God’s plan for using Conservative Ladies to bring truth and representation to spaces dominated by lobbyists and political insiders.

As we were living through our nightmare in Washington, I was ridiculously obsessed (that is not an exaggeration - just ask my husband) with learning about the laws that had allowed the state to intervene as they did and who was responsible for passing them. I went into the “legislative rabbit hole” in 2021 and I have been in it ever since.

Educating citizens about legislation that will impact their families became the focus of our organization. Encouraging and equipping citizens to engage in the legislative process is our mission. We are not lobbyists or political insiders. We are just like you - wives, mothers, (well, maybe you’re a husband and a dad…so not “just” like you) voters, and Americans who desperately want to save our country. And because we’re everyday citizens, not paid lobbyists, we’re able to bring an authentic, family-focused voice to these debates. This was a big week for us…I was in Tallahassee testifying against Florida’s App Store Accountability Act (SB 1722) and Jeannie was in Arizona testifying on an AI bill - that actually got struck from the agenda on the morning of the hearing. Fortunately, we had analyzed one of the other bills on the agenda and she was able to speak to that bill instead, making connections with the committee members after the meeting. Both of our testimonies are below. Please watch and share.

Most citizens aren’t able to appear in public committee hearings in their state legislature. The system is not designed for constituent engagement. But we’re passionate and we’re willing to be that voice in the room for citizens. We need your help. We do not have any deep-pocket donors funding our efforts. We rely solely on the generosity of citizen donations and subscriptions to our Substack. We would love for you to partner with us so we can continue and EXPAND our efforts around the country. Whether it’s $5/month or $5000, we appreciate every donation. (If you would like to discuss a sponsorship to advertise your business, please email julie@conservativeladiesofamerica.com)

I’m so proud of our team. We are small but mighty! We deeply care about our country, and we very much appreciate the support and encouragement from all of you! It’s amazing what God has done with CLA so far and I can’t wait to see where he is leading us in the future!

~Julie Barrett, Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

