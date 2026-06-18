TL;DR

The NO FAKES Act, voted out of the Senate Judiciary Committee today, is being covered as an anti-deepfake bill protecting artists. It is that, but it is also a federal mechanism to unmask anonymous Americans on nothing more than an allegation, a notary requirement that makes anonymous speech practically impossible to defend, a content-fingerprinting infrastructure mandate, and a Section 230 carve-out that sets the template for future speech regulation. It is part of the Blackburn/White House legislative package. Read the bill text before your senators vote on the floor.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted the NO FAKES Act of 2026, S. 4591, out of committee today on a voice vote and it's now headed to the Senate floor. You've likely heard about AI deepfakes, voice cloning, and the need to protect artists from digital impersonation. That's the framing for the NO FAKES Act, and it's not wrong, it's just incomplete in a way that should concern every American who has ever posted anything online anonymously. Notably, three Republican senators (Mike Lee, Ted Cruz, and Eric Schmitt) raised First Amendment concerns before the voice vote and then voted for it anyway. The details of why that matters are in the bill text itself.

The devil is always in the details and this time he is buried in the bill text in Section (f). And Section (f) is not about protecting artists, rather it’s a federal mechanism to unmask anonymous Americans based on nothing more than a takedown notification.

Let’s read it carefully…

Under Section (f)(3), any right holder, or anyone authorized to act on their behalf, can obtain a court-issued subpoena compelling an online service to “expeditiously disclose...information sufficient to identify the alleged violator.” Not a convicted violator, not even a sued violator, an alleged violator. The trigger is a notification…that’s it.

No trial, no finding of liability, and no judicial determination that a violation actually occurred. Someone sends a notice claiming your content violates their likeness rights, and a clerk (not even a judge making a merits determination) issues a subpoena demanding the platform hand over your identity.

The Notary Requirement Closes the Other Door

Maybe you’re thinking: I’ll just fight the takedown. I’ll file a counter-notification.

Section (d)(4)(B)(i) has something to say about that. To contest a removal, the bill requires “a physical signature, witnessed or attested to in person by a licensed notary public, of the individual or entity that placed the applicable material on the online service.”

In person with a licensed notary and your physical signature.

The Supreme Court established in McIntyre v. Ohio Elections Commission (1995) that anonymous speech is protected by the First Amendment. Anonymous political pamphlets, anonymous criticism, anonymous satire; all of these have constitutional protection going back to the Founders. The NO FAKES Act doesn’t repeal that protection explicitly, but it makes exercising it practically impossible. You want to fight a takedown? Identify yourself, in person, to a government-recognized official. Your anonymity ends the moment you push back.

You have two choices under this bill: accept the removal of your content, or surrender your identity….there is no third option.

The Fingerprinting Infrastructure Nobody Is Talking About

There’s a third layer here that fits a pattern our regular readers will recognize.

Section (a)(1) defines a “digital fingerprint” as a cryptographic hash identifier unique to specific material. Under Section (d)(1)(B)(ii), major platforms must proactively remove all matching instances of flagged content after receiving a valid notice or lose their safe harbor protection. To avoid liability, platforms must build and operate fingerprint-matching systems that scan content against a database of flagged material.

If that sounds familiar, it should. The TAKE IT DOWN Act, signed into law last year and took effect last month, built the same infrastructure using NCMEC hash databases, justified by nonconsensual intimate imagery. The NO FAKES Act builds the same infrastructure, justified by likeness protection.

The justification is different, but the architecture is identical.

This is the pattern we have documented across state and federal tech legislation for years at CLA: the infrastructure is the constant; the justification is the variable. Each bill that mandates a fingerprinting system, a hash database, or a content-matching requirement expands the same underlying surveillance backbone regardless of what harm it claims to address.

Why This Bill, Why Now

The NO FAKES Act doesn’t exist in a vacuum today. It is part of the White House and Sen. Blackburn’s negotiation package we told you about last week. This is the same deal that bundles KOSA, the App Store Accountability Act, age verification requirements, and federal AI preemption into a single legislative trade. [Read our breakdown of that deal here.]

The package is being sold as protecting kids, protecting creators, and protecting communities. But what it actually assembles, piece by piece, bill by bill, is a federal architecture in which identity is the price of participation in online life.

KOSA puts the government in the parenting chair. The App Store Accountability Act makes Apple and Google the identity gatekeepers. Age verification builds the checkpoint. And the NO FAKES Act provides the subpoena mechanism to unmask anyone who slips through.

These are not separate policy debates; they are load-bearing pieces of the same structure.

The Section 230 Angle

There’s one more provision worth flagging….section (h)(1) of the NO FAKES Act explicitly classifies itself as “a law pertaining to intellectual property for the purposes of section 230(e)(2).” That language carves the bill entirely out of Section 230 immunity. Platforms cannot hide behind 230 as a shield against NO FAKES liability.

That’s the same carve-out structure used in FOSTA-SESTA. And once you establish that content liability can be carved out of 230 through IP framing, the template is available for the next bill, and the one after that, to use the same mechanism for different categories of content.

Keep in mind that it’s very popular in Congress right now with both parties to “repeal Section 230” and that would be very bad for “we the people.”

What the Bill Does Not Do

To be precise, because CLA analysis works from primary text, not talking points, Section (h)(2) explicitly states the bill does not require platforms to proactively monitor content or affirmatively seek out violations. This is a notice-and-takedown system, not an explicit surveillance mandate. That’s an important distinction matters and lawmakers will cite it.

What it does instead is create safe harbor incentives so powerful that platforms will build fingerprinting infrastructure voluntarily to qualify for protection. The mandate is structural, not explicit, but the outcome is the same.

The Bottom Line

The NO FAKES Act is being marked up today with broad bipartisan support, entertainment industry backing, and a sympathetic justification that polls at 92% approval. Nobody is going to vote against protecting people from deepfakes.

But the bill that passes committee today is not just an anti-deepfake bill; it is a federal unmasking mechanism dressed in intellectual property language, with a notary requirement that ends anonymous speech for anyone who fights back, a fingerprinting infrastructure mandate that expands the surveillance backbone, and a Section 230 carve-out that establishes the template for the next bill.

The government is not protecting you from deepfakes; it is using deepfakes to build the infrastructure it already wanted.

The next step for this bill is the Senate floor. We’ll be watching for it.

Share

Support Our Mission!

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for conservative values, influencing policy, and empowering grassroots action. Your donations and subscriptions help us create impactful content, educate citizens, and drive real change across the nation.

While contributions are not tax-deductible, every dollar goes directly toward protecting our freedoms and amplifying your voice.

👉 Join the movement—Donate or Subscribe Today.

DONATE