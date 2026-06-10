Across the country, governors and legislators are racing to ban smartphones in schools. Red states, blue states, purple states…the political consensus is striking. More than 35 states now have some form of restriction on student phone use during the school day, and the number keeps climbing.

The latest state to join the movement is Washington, where Governor Bob Ferguson recently announced a statewide bell-to-bell ban as his top legislative priority for the 2027 session. He cited the science: students spend roughly a quarter of their school day on their phones, the equivalent of more than 41 instructional days per year. Teachers report distraction, mental health suffers, and academic engagement drops. The research is real, and the concern is legitimate.

But here is the question no one in the press conference asked: When the phone goes into the locker, what happens on the Chromebook?

Washington is not unusual in this regard; it is illustrative of a national pattern. The phone ban movement has moved fast precisely because it is visible and intuitive. A smartphone is something you can see a student holding, something a teacher can confiscate, something a parent can picture. Banning it feels like action because it looks like action.

The devices already issued by school districts are another matter entirely. In Washington, as in most states, students in K-12 public schools are on 1:1 device programs: one Chromebook per student, running Google Workspace for Education, integrated into the daily instructional model. These devices are not a distraction from learning. They are the learning environment. And through them, students can access social platforms, AI tools, entertainment, and content that no phone ban touches.

The EdTech ecosystem running on those devices has its own data collection architecture. Google Workspace for Education, the dominant platform in K-12, collects behavioral and usage data on students as young as five. Third-party tools layered on top (monitoring platforms, adaptive learning software, AI tutoring systems) add additional data streams. Student data flows through this infrastructure continuously, largely without meaningful parental visibility, and the legal framework governing it is a patchwork of FERPA exceptions, vendor contracts, and district-level policies that vary widely.

None of this is addressed by taking the iPhone out of a thirteen-year-old’s pocket.

The AI dimension of this gap deserves particular attention, especially in Washington.

Earlier this year, Governor Ferguson signed HB 2225, a law regulating AI companion chatbots, systems designed to build ongoing emotional relationships with users. The law has real provisions: disclosure requirements, safeguards against manipulative engagement techniques, crisis intervention protocols for users expressing self-harm. The bill was passed with strong bipartisan support and Governor Ferguson signed it before a gathering of parents and advocates and held it up as evidence that Washington takes child safety seriously in the digital age.

What the law also does, and what received almost no coverage, is explicitly carve out educational tools from its scope.

This means the AI systems that students interact with most frequently, during the most structured and supervised part of their day, are exempt from the protections Ferguson celebrated. The chatbot a teenager uses at home to process loneliness at midnight is regulated, but the adaptive AI platform built into the school-issued Chromebook is not.

The legal analysis of HB 2225 published earlier this year noted that Washington’s version of this law is the strongest in the country compared to similar laws in California, New York, and Oregon, in part because only Washington carved out educational tools. The state took the most protective posture toward AI companions in every context except the one it controls directly.

That is not an oversight, it is a deliberate choice, and it is worth asking who benefits from it.

There is a broader dynamic at work here that transcends any single state or any single governor.

The organizations and research institutions driving the phone ban consensus are the same ones cited by lawmakers across the ideological spectrum. The statistics in Ferguson’s press release came from sources including Common Sense Media, the same organization cited by conservative attorneys general, Republican governors, and federal legislators across party lines. Common Sense Media occupies an unusual position in this policy space: it functions simultaneously as an advocacy organization pushing specific legislative outcomes and as a research institution whose data those same legislative efforts cite for credibility. That dual role rarely gets scrutinized, in part because the underlying concern that children are struggling and technology is a contributing factor is genuinely bipartisan and genuinely urgent.

The urgency is real. The question is whether the solutions being offered are designed to address the problem or to appear to address the problem while leaving the more complicated infrastructure questions untouched.

Banning smartphones is straightforward. Examining the data collection practices of Google’s education division, or the monitoring platforms that schools pay to surveil student activity, or the AI tutoring systems running on district-issued hardware…that is harder. It requires confronting the fact that school districts have made significant financial and operational commitments to these platforms. It requires asking questions that the EdTech industry has strong incentives to discourage. It requires engaging with parental rights not as a talking point but as a structural principle: that parents have a right to know what data their children’s schools are collecting, who holds it, how long it is retained, and what it is used for.

The phone ban does none of that. It is a policy that costs districts very little, generates significant positive press, and leaves the underlying architecture entirely intact.

None of this means phone-free school policies are wrong. The evidence that smartphones disrupt learning and harm adolescent mental health is credible and growing. Returning some measure of focused, unmediated time to the school day is worth doing. The question is what it is worth and what it is being used to avoid.

When a state bans the device students brought from home while leaving untouched the devices it issued them, it has solved for optics, not outcomes. When it passes the strongest AI companion chatbot law in the country and then carves schools out of its protections, it has defined child safety in a way that conveniently excludes the institutions the state itself controls.

Parents who care about what their children are experiencing in school, not just what they are holding in their hands, need to be asking the questions that press conferences are not designed to answer. What platforms are running on the school-issued devices? What data is being collected? Who has access to it? What AI tools are embedded in the curriculum, and under what terms?

Removing a smartphone from a child's hand in class while leaving untouched the platforms harvesting their data, monitoring their behavior, and shaping their learning is not child protection…it is the appearance of it. Our children deserve the real thing: less screen time, more human connection, and privacy protections that follow them into the classroom, not just onto the app store.

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