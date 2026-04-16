Another day, another game of Digital ID whack-a-mole. I hope the volume of these age verification bills being proposed at a federal and state level at a pace that is almost impossible for citizens to keep up with is a huge red flag for you. These bills have massive bipartisan support, and they have substantial privacy implications for all Americans.

HR 8250 is a federal mandate dressed in family-friendly language and it hands your child’s biometric data to an unelected agency with a blank rulemaking check.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) introduced the “Parents Decide Act” (HR 8250) on April 2, 2026, with cosponsor Elise Stefanik. The press conference was held at a playground and pointed to specific devastating cases where children have taken their own lives. The bill’s official title: “To require operating system providers to verify the age of any user of an operating system, and for other purposes” is more honest about what this legislation actually does.

This is not a parental empowerment bill. It is a federal mandate on every device in your home, enforced by the FTC, with the actual rules written later by regulators you never voted for.

What the Bill Actually Requires

Section 2(a) of HR 8250 requires operating system providers (Apple, Google, Microsoft) to collect the date of birth of every user before that user can set up an account or use the operating system at all. Not just children…everyone. If a user is under 18, the bill further requires a parent or legal guardian to verify that date of birth.

The bill defines “operating system” as “software that supports the basic functions of a computer, mobile device, or any other general purpose computing device.” That is every phone, tablet, and laptop in your household, including the one you handed your ten-year-old strictly for homework, with no social media access, no app store, no internet browser. Under this bill, that device cannot be used until age is verified. Congress did not carve out limited-use devices. Congress did not exempt devices already under full parental control. The mandate is universal.

“Parents Decide” Is a Government Mandate

Here is the contradiction at the heart of this bill: parents already have the legal authority and practical ability to control what their children access on devices they own and pay for. What this bill actually does is require those parents, and every other adult in America, to submit date-of-birth information to Apple or Google as a condition of using hardware they already purchased.

Gottheimer describes this as putting parents “back in charge.” But parents were never removed from charge. What the bill puts in charge is the operating system provider, who becomes the mandatory gatekeeper of device access for every American household. You do not get to opt out of the verification requirement. You do not get to decide it doesn’t apply to your family. The government decided that for you.

The FTC Gets a Blank Check

The most consequential section of this bill may be the one that gets the least attention. Section 2(c) designates the FTC as the enforcement authority, treating violations as unfair or deceptive acts under the FTC Act, granting the Commission the full scope of its investigative and penalty powers. Section 2(d) then directs the FTC to promulgate regulations within 180 days covering how age verification is conducted, what data protection standards apply, and critically, how operating system providers must “ensure the parent or legal guardian of a user... is allowed to control what such user is allowed to access on a device.”

Congress did not define those standards. Congress did not set those limits. An unelected commission has 180 days to write them, and then another 18 months to report back with recommendations for further legislative action.

This is the mission creep model citizens should recognize immediately. The bill as written is a skeleton. The FTC fills in the bones, and once that regulatory infrastructure exists, expanding it requires nothing more than a new rulemaking, not a new law, no legislative oversight. This is a common theme with all the age verification policies we’re seeing.

The Data Problem Lawmakers Never Address

Section 2(a)(3) requires operating system providers to build a system allowing app developers to access the age-verification data collected at the OS level. The stated purpose is so apps can confirm a user’s age. The structural reality is that this creates a verified identity data pipeline flowing from your device’s operating system directly to third-party app developers.

Gottheimer’s press release promises this information “flows safely and privately.” The bill itself delegates the question of how to the FTC. The data protection standards, the breach liability framework, the access controls…all of it is left to regulatory discretion. Parents are being asked to trust that an agency will write adequate rules to protect data that should never have been collected in the first place.

As I’ve said before: data is gold to these tech companies and these policies now give them more data, more precise, verified data, to make their products even more accurate and specific to each user experience.

The Trojan Horse Pattern

The child safety framing is emotionally compelling and deliberately so. The tragic cases Gottheimer cited in his announcement are real. No serious person disputes that children face genuine online dangers. But legislation that mandates universal age verification at the OS level, hands rulemaking authority to the FTC, creates a verified data pipeline to app developers, and covers every general-purpose computing device in your home is not a child safety bill. It is surveillance infrastructure with a child safety label on the front.

Parents who want to protect their children already have that power. What they do not have, and what this bill does not give them, is the ability to exercise that power without first handing their family’s identity data to a platform and a federal agency.

That is not letting “parents decide”.

If this breakdown was useful, please share it. We'll keep watching the Parents Decide Act as it moves through committee and keep you informed every step of the way.

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