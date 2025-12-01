Most people will read the headline “Reducing Exploitative Social Media Exposure for Teens Act” (the RESET Act) and think:

“Sounds fine. Kids are on their phones too much anyway. Doesn’t affect me.”

That’s exactly what makes this bill so dangerous.

Buried inside this short, seemingly narrow “protect the children” discussion draft is the most aggressive federal internet-age-verification mandate ever proposed in the United States, and once the infrastructure is built to keep 15-year-olds off Instagram, it will be used on the rest of us.

What the RESET Act Actually Does

The bill is only eight pages long. Here are the operative lines:

No person under 16 may have an account on any “covered platform” (Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, X, Discord, Roblox, Reddit, etc.).

→ Zero exceptions. No parental consent. No homeschool waiver. Nothing.

Platforms must figure out who is under 16 and delete their accounts within roughly eight months of the law passing.

If a platform “knows” you’re under 16 and lets you keep an account anyway, it has committed an unfair and deceptive act punishable by the FTC and all 50 state attorneys general.

That’s it. That’s the whole bill….well what’s the problem with that?





The Part Nobody Is Talking About: How Do They “Know”?

The bill never once says how a platform is supposed to “know” someone is under 16 without forcing every single user, adult or child, to upload government ID, submit to facial age estimation, or bind their real identity to their account.

Think this through:

Today, hundreds of millions of Americans use pseudonymous or lightly identified accounts. Tomorrow, every single one of those accounts becomes illegal to operate unless the platform has age-verified the human behind it to the satisfaction of the FTC and 50 state AGs.

There is no compliant way for platforms to obey this law without turning themselves into government-certified age gatekeepers for every user on Earth who wants to use an American-regulated service.

The Infrastructure This Bill Would Build

Hard identity binding becomes the new normal.

Facial age estimation (already being rolled out in Louisiana, Utah, and Texas) becomes federally mandated for the biggest platforms.

Government ID upload (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate) becomes the only 100% reliable compliance path and therefore the industry standard.

A permanent, federally enforceable database of “who is allowed online and who isn’t” gets created, maintained, and audited by private companies under threat of ruinous lawsuits.

Once that pipeline exists, expanding it is trivial:

Raise the age to 18 “for eating disorders.”

Require re-verification if you post anything flagged as “election misinformation.”

Add a “safety score” tied to the same ID that determines what you’re allowed to see or say.

This is how every digital-ID system in history has started: “It’s just for the kids… it’s just for porn… it’s just for terrorists.” Then one emergency later, it’s for everyone, forever.

Why This Should Alarm Every Adult — Even If You Don’t Have Kids

You will have to show ID to post, comment, or message on the major platforms. Your ID will be linked to your speech forever…no more throwaway accounts, whistleblower accounts, or political organizing accounts. The same infrastructure used to purge 15-year-olds today will be used to purge you tomorrow the moment someone decides your opinions are “harmful.”

This Is Not Theoretical

China already uses a national real-name registration system that began as a “youth protection” measure.

The EU’s Digital Services Act started with “child safety” and is now moving toward mandatory ID for all high-reach accounts.

Seven U.S. states already require government ID or facial scans to view pornography. Every single one of them cites “protecting children” as the justification.

The pattern is identical.

The Cruelest Irony

The RESET Act does not let parents opt in. Even if you, as a parent, believe your 14-year-old benefits from access to educational communities, support groups, or political discourse, the federal government has decided you are wrong and strips away your right to decide.

It is anti-parent, anti-speech, and pro-surveillance dressed up in the most politically bulletproof clothing possible: “Think of the children.”

Bottom Line

The RESET Act is not a teen phone-addiction bill.

It is the Trojan horse for a permanent, federally enforced digital identification system that will eventually cover every American who wants to speak online.

Once the pipes are laid to keep 15-year-olds off TikTok, they will never be un-laid.

And when the next crisis comes: school shootings, “misinformation,” fentanyl, whatever, Congress will already have the infrastructure in place to “reset” the rest of us, too.

Don’t let “it’s just for kids” lull you to sleep. This one affects every single American.

