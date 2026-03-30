There is a script that gets deployed every time someone raises serious questions about age verification or social media regulation legislation. It doesn’t matter what the questions are or how well-documented they are. It’s always the same script.

“You want children to see pornography. You are rooting for the predators. You must be on the payroll of Big Tech. You are insufferable.”

This is not debate. It is a silencing tactic, and it is being used deliberately and consistently by a coordinated network of conservative influencers, think tanks, and advocacy organizations that have decided these bills are good policy and that anyone who disagrees must be destroyed rather than engaged.

I want to be direct with you about what is happening, because I think you deserve to understand it. And then I want to walk you through Minnesota HF 4138 (the bill that just failed on a 67-67 party-line vote with every Republican voting yes) because the gap between what this bill is being called and what it actually does is exactly the kind of gap that should concern every parent who cares about their child’s safety and privacy.

The Framing Is a Trap

When conservative accounts and organizations declared that every Minnesota House Democrat “voted to let children watch pornography,” they weren’t summarizing the bill, they were running the script.

HF 4138 does not mention pornography. The word does not appear in the legislation. The bill does not require platforms to block any content, not pornography, not violence, not anything. It regulates account creation, interface design, and advertising targeting for users under 16. That is a legitimate policy area worth debating. It is not a pornography bill.

The closest the bill comes to addressing harmful content is a pair of permissive carve-outs buried in the definitions section. Platforms may exclude content that is “obscene as to children aged 15 or younger” or “not suitable for presentation to children of that age” from a child’s feed without triggering certain provisions of the bill. Neither term is defined anywhere in the legislation. “Suitable” is left entirely to platform discretion, meaning Meta and TikTok decide what is appropriate for your 13-year-old, with no statutory standard, no parental input mechanism, and no accountability if their definition of suitable does not match yours.

So not only is the pornography framing fabricated, the bill quietly delegates content suitability decisions to the very platforms its supporters claim to be regulating. That detail does not appear in any of the celebratory posts from the think tanks and influencer accounts pushing this legislation.

The pornography framing is designed to do one thing: make you stop reading and start reacting. Because if you stop reading, you never get to what the bill actually does.

What the Bill Actually Does

Let me walk you through the provisions of this bill that matter.

The bill mandates behavioral surveillance of your child.

HF 4138 does not require platforms to ask for identification. It requires them to mine whatever behavioral data they already have, your child’s browsing patterns, content preferences, engagement history, how long they stay on a video, what they click, and use that data to estimate whether the account holder is under 16. Once an account holder has used a platform for 25 hours within a six-month period, the platform has 14 days to produce an age estimate at 80% confidence. At 50 hours, the threshold rises to 90% confidence, with mandatory updates every 100 hours after that.

This is algorithmic demographic profiling, mandated by state statute. The legislature is not limiting Big Tech surveillance. It is ratifying it and giving it a legal purpose.

Then, in the same subdivision, the bill states: “Nothing in this section shall be construed to create any duty on the part of a covered social media platform to request, collect, or retain any information.”

The bill requires platforms to produce statistically confident age estimates derived from behavioral data and simultaneously disclaims any responsibility for the data collection that makes those estimates possible. The mandate and the disclaimer sit in consecutive paragraphs. The legislature required the surveillance and made sure no one has to admit it.

The bill’s “child protection” safe harbor protects platforms, not children.

Subdivision 8(f) provides that a platform is not liable for any violation of the bill if it used “reasonable means and reasonable efforts” to comply. That is the entire liability standard. A platform that runs a behavioral profiling algorithm, concludes an account holder is probably 16, and leaves the account active has likely satisfied the law even if the child is 13.

When the algorithm is wrong, your child is unprotected. When you try to sue, the platform walks into court with a “we tried our best” defense built directly into the statute. The private right of action the bill creates for parents is largely neutralized by the safe harbor the bill creates for platforms. This is not an oversight, it’s a design choice.

There are no data protections in this bill. Zero.

This is the part that should concern every parent regardless of where they stand on the rest of the legislation.

The bill contains no data minimization requirement. Platforms can collect whatever they want during the age estimation process and retain it indefinitely. The behavioral profiles built on your child while the platform was deciding whether to classify them as a minor do not have to be deleted; not when the classification is made, not when the child turns 18, not ever under this bill.

There are no security standards. Parents who submit identity documents to verify consent for a child’s account are handing sensitive personal information to platforms with no statutory floor governing how that information is stored, protected, or secured against breach.

There is no deletion requirement when an account is terminated. When a child’s account is closed, whether at a parent’s request or because the platform determined the account holder was a minor, the data collected during that account’s operation can be retained, analyzed, and potentially monetized. The bill does not address it.

The one deletion provision in the entire bill, requiring platforms to delete parental consent verification data “immediately after an attempt to obtain verifiable parental consent”, creates its own trap. If you delete the records proving you obtained consent, how do you demonstrate compliance in court when a parent sues? The provision sets platforms up for liability they cannot defend against and parents up for claims they cannot prove.

Why Are Conservatives Pushing This?

There are two plausible explanations, and they are not mutually exclusive.

The first is that many conservatives supporting these bills are doing so because the talking points sound right. Parental consent. Age verification. Protect children from addictive platforms. These are instinctively appealing to a conservative audience, and the people amplifying these bills are trusted voices within the movement. If you hear it from enough sources you trust, you absorb it without reading the bill. That is exactly how these information ecosystems are designed to work. And it means the people running the script have significant power to move conservative opinion on legislation that does not serve conservative values.

The second explanation is that the financial and political relationships between these advocacy organizations and the technology industry are shaping what gets promoted and what gets buried. The bills that advance through this network consistently share certain features: behavioral surveillance mandates with no data governance, industry-friendly safe harbors, and revenue thresholds that cover only the major platforms already facing litigation. That is not a coincidence of drafting. Someone made those choices, and the organizations celebrating these bills are not asking who made them or why.

I am not in a position to tell you which explanation applies to any specific person or organization. What I can tell you is that the pattern is consistent enough across enough states and enough bills that it deserves scrutiny, and that the people applying that scrutiny (such as myself and our organization) are the ones being called predators and told to sit down. This isn’t new to me; I’ve experienced it since I first got involved in legislative advocacy in Washington State in 2022. When I didn’t agree with the policy that was supported by either party in Olympia, I was discredited and lied about in an attempt to ensure that people wouldn’t listen to me.

What Real Child Protection Looks Like

Genuine child protection starts with parents, not platforms, not legislators. Parents have both the duty and the authority to protect their children from online harms, and real policy should equip them to do that: education about parental control tools, screen time management, and the conversations families need to have about what their children are accessing and why. Legislation that bypasses parents in favor of platform algorithms is not empowering families. It is replacing them.

When legislation is warranted, it should do things this bill does not do.

It would establish data minimization requirements, limiting what platforms can collect on minors to what is strictly necessary for the service. It would set retention limits, requiring deletion of behavioral data collected on children after a defined period. It would create security standards governing how parental identity data and children’s behavioral profiles must be stored and protected. It would require data deletion upon account termination, so that closing a child’s account actually means something. It would define “suitable content” by statute rather than delegating that determination to the platforms.

None of those things are in HF 4138. They are not in most of the age verification and social media regulation bills moving through state legislatures right now. The absence is consistent, and it is worth asking why.

A Note on the Tactics

If you share this piece, or ask these questions publicly, you may receive the same treatment I have. You will be called a defender of predators. You will be told you want children to see pornography. You will be accused of working for Big Tech.

Do not let it land. It is a script. It is designed to make you stop asking questions.

The people running it are counting on the fact that most parents love their children enough to stop asking questions when someone implies that asking questions puts their children at risk. That is not advocacy, it’s emotional manipulation.

Read the bills. Ask who benefits from the provisions that are in them, and ask who benefits from the protections that are not. Those two questions will tell you more about what these bills actually do than any talking point you will hear from the organizations promoting them.

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Julie Barrett is the founder of Conservative Ladies of America. She tracks technology legislation, digital rights, and child safety policy across multiple states.

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