Texas parents are closely watching the state’s legislative session as one of the nation’s most conservative states grapples with “School Choice” bills—HB 3 and SB 2. After much anticipation, the House Public Education Committee canceled a scheduled hearing for SB 2, only to reschedule it as a formal meeting on April 3. By skipping the livestream, they limited real-time access for Texans, but the bill still advanced out of committee and now heads to the House floor. Leading the charge against these measures are the Grayson County Conservatives, who, alongside a strong grassroots movement, are sounding the alarm about government overreach and fiscal consequences.

The opposition is massive—over 50 pages of signatures, including more than 7,000 homeschool families, individual citizens, and conservative groups across Texas, with support nationwide, including Conservative Ladies of America. But what’s driving this resistance to “School Choice”? The name suggests liberty and parental empowerment, but the reality is far less rosy. Here’s what’s at stake:

Who’s Behind It: The GOP and self-proclaimed parental rights advocates are pushing these bills, yet they align with UNESCO’s global education agenda to control “non-state actors” like homeschool and private schools.

How It Works: Through ClassWallet, a government-contracted app, voucher and ESA funds are tracked using blockchain, giving the state a window into every homeschool and private school decision—from curriculum to spending.

The Catch: It erodes the independence of homeschool and private schools—the last bastions of true parental choice—by imposing public school rules like approved curricula, testing, and data collection, even if you don’t take the money.

SB 2 takes this further. It’s projected to cost taxpayers over $1 billion through 2027 and $11 billion by 2030, bloating government to manage the program. It also opens eligibility to illegal immigrants and 16 of Texas’s 25 accredited Muslim private schools, forcing taxpayers to fund options that may clash with their values. Most alarmingly, the bill includes language letting the government override your choices without legislative oversight if it claims a “compelling governmental interest”—a phrase mirrored in SJR 34, a new parental rights resolution backed by the same groups.

The fight isn’t over. Constitutional conservatives, like those at Grayson County Conservatives, are on the frontlines defending your right to choose your children’s education. Want to join them? Reach out to joy@conservativeladiesofamerica to learn how to protect your freedoms.

For more details on the proposed legislation in Texas, view the full article on our website: https://conservativeladiesofamerica.com/the-school-choice-trap-how-texas-parents-are-fighting-a-hidden-government-takeover/

Jonathan and Adriana Prescott are authors of the book "Kids Don't Need School: A radical new homeschool plan to teach anything, promote independent learning, and prepare children for an uncertain future.

If you are a parent concerned about America's education system and feeling like you can't homeschool - for ALL the reasons - you don't want to miss this livestream discussion on Friday at 11AM PT/2PM ET.

Prepare to be encouraged with new possibilities!

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE