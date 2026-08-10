Across the country, millions of students are being encouraged to use state-sponsored systems to anonymously report their classmates, friends, and even themselves to schools, law enforcement, and other authorities.

The names are reassuring: Safe2Tell in Colorado. OK2SAY in Michigan. Safe2Say Something in Pennsylvania. SafeUT in Utah. SafeVoice in Nevada. SafeOregon in Oregon. Safe2Help Illinois. Courage2Report in Missouri. The Safer Ohio School Tip Line. Speak Up, Speak Out in Wisconsin. Safe2Tell Wyoming. And FortifyFL in Florida.

Those are only some of them. A U.S. Department of Justice resource identified more than 20 statewide school-safety tip lines and reporting systems operating across the country. Some were created long before the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Others grew out of the nationwide push to identify potential threats before another student walks into a school with a gun.

The premise sounds reasonable: give students a safe and, in many cases, anonymous way to tell someone when they believe another person may be dangerous, suicidal, abused, bullied, carrying a weapon, using drugs, or otherwise in need of intervention.

There are documented cases in which these systems have helped authorities intervene in dangerous situations. But as these programs have expanded, so have the questions surrounding them. Who operates the technology? What information is collected from students who submit reports? What does “anonymous” actually mean? Who receives the information? When does law enforcement become involved? What happens to the student being reported? What records are created? How are false or malicious reports handled? Do parents know when their children become part of these systems? And perhaps most importantly, after years of operation and millions of taxpayer dollars, what evidence demonstrates that these programs are making students safer?

Those questions are becoming especially important as anonymous reporting systems move beyond telephone tip lines and become apps, web platforms, databases, threat-management systems, and permanent pieces of the technology infrastructure surrounding American students.

So Conservative Ladies of America is beginning a broader investigation into these systems—state by state and program by program—to find out what they collect, who has access to the information, what happens after a report is submitted, what protections exist for students and parents, and whether the results justify the government infrastructure that has grown around them.

We’re starting in Florida.

On February 14, 2018, a gunman walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and murdered 17 people. In the aftermath, the failures surrounding that horrific day became impossible to ignore. Warning signs had been missed. Law enforcement had received prior information about the shooter. Schools, agencies, and individuals possessed pieces of information that, in hindsight, raised serious questions about whether the attack could have been prevented.

Florida lawmakers faced enormous pressure to act, and less than a month later, they did. On March 9, 2018, then-Governor Rick Scott signed SB 7026, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act. The sweeping legislation addressed everything from school security and mental health to firearms, threat assessments, and law enforcement. Included in that response was a new statewide anonymous reporting system that would eventually be called FortifyFL.

Eight years later, FortifyFL is embedded throughout Florida’s public-school system. It is promoted to students, installed on district-issued mobile devices, connected directly to schools and law enforcement, and capable of accepting reports containing photographs and videos about other people. Florida calls it an anonymous reporting system, but as we discovered while researching education technology, student data, and school surveillance, there is considerably more to that word “anonymous” than parents might assume.

FortifyFL also raises a larger question that will follow this investigation from Florida into other states:

What happens when government responds to a genuine crisis by rapidly building a technological solution—and that solution becomes permanent infrastructure long after the crisis has passed?

Florida lawmakers initially appropriated $400,000 specifically for the FortifyFL mobile app as part of the state's much larger post-Parkland school-safety response. Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas helped name the program, and then-Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi became one of its most prominent champions.

When FortifyFL officially launched in October 2018, President Donald Trump celebrated it publicly:

That history is worth remembering for a reason that has nothing to do with partisan scorekeeping. FortifyFL wasn’t created by politicians most conservative voters inherently distrust. It emerged from a Republican-led state government, was championed by Bondi, and was publicly praised by Trump. Government power deserves scrutiny regardless of who creates it, and eight years after Parkland, we have enough distance to ask whether Florida’s response stopped at creating another way for students to report legitimate threats or whether something much larger grew around it.

What Exactly Is FortifyFL?

FortifyFL allows students and members of the public to submit reports concerning alleged threats and suspicious activity. A reporter can provide a written description, submit photographs and videos, choose whether to provide their name and contact information, and later return to a previous tip to provide additional information.

Those reports are routed to the appropriate school officials and law-enforcement agencies, with state-level officials also having access to FortifyFL tips. This is an important distinction for parents to understand. FortifyFL isn’t simply a digital suggestion box at your child’s school; it is a statewide government reporting system through which one student can submit allegations, photographs, or video concerning another student and transmit that information into an institutional system involving schools and law enforcement.

Florida doesn’t just make FortifyFL available, the state has woven it into public-school infrastructure.

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It May Already Be on Your Child’s School Device

Florida law requires public-school districts to promote FortifyFL. Districts must advertise the system on school websites and campuses, the app must be installed on mobile devices issued to students, and the FortifyFL website must be bookmarked on district-issued computers. Students also receive instruction about the program near the beginning of the school year.

Florida has gone further by establishing requirements for educating parents about FortifyFL and the consequences of filing false reports. This is not an app that simply succeeded in the marketplace because families voluntarily decided they wanted it. The government created it, funded it, and embedded it into the public-school system.

That should prompt a basic question for Florida parents: How many know FortifyFL is sitting on their child’s school-issued device, and how many have ever examined what the app does or what information it may collect?

Who Built FortifyFL?

Here’s one detail parents probably won’t find in the typical back-to-school handout. FortifyFL’s technology was originally developed by AppArmor, associated with CutCom Software Inc., a Canadian company based in Toronto. Florida’s own procurement records state that CutCom designed and created the FortifyFL reporting system.

The corporate structure subsequently changed. According to FDLE procurement documents, RMS Software acquired CutCom in 2022 and became the exclusive licensee and maintainer of the proprietary FortifyFL system. In a 2024 procurement, FDLE listed RMS Software at an address in Toronto, Ontario, and described FortifyFL as including a vendor-hosted information system, mobile application, and support services.

None of that is evidence of wrongdoing, nor is the nationality of the company itself the issue. The relevant concern is that a proprietary technology platform maintained by a private vendor sits between Florida students and a statewide government and law-enforcement reporting system. Parents should be able to know where the information is hosted, who has technical access to it, what logs are retained, how long those records remain, and what happens to photographs and videos uploaded through the system.

Those questions become particularly important when we examine one of FortifyFL’s biggest selling points: anonymity.

How Anonymous Is “Anonymous”?

A FortifyFL user does not have to enter a name. In that sense, the system permits anonymous reporting. Florida law also provides that when someone voluntarily identifies themselves, their identifying information must be kept confidential by the appropriate law-enforcement agency and school officials.

There is, however, another provision parents should understand. If an investigation determines that someone knowingly submitted a false FortifyFL tip, Florida law provides that the IP address of the device used to submit the tip can be provided to law enforcement for further investigation.

That reveals an important distinction between being anonymous and being technically untraceable. A student may not provide a name, but some component of the system must have access to the IP information necessary for it to become available under the circumstances prescribed by law.

The privacy questions extend beyond IP addresses. Privacy documentation connected to the FortifyFL technology discusses log data that may include IP addresses, browser type, browser version, pages visited, timestamps, and other statistics. It also discusses device identifiers. Google Play currently indicates that FortifyFL may collect location, personal information, and additional categories of data, while Apple’s listing has warned that the app may use location even when the app isn’t open.

Those disclosures do not prove that FortifyFL continuously tracks every student, nor do they establish that every listed category of information is collected from every user. They do, however, leave parents with legitimate questions:

Is an IP address logged for every report, and how long is it retained?

When and why does FortifyFL access location information?

Is location information associated with a submitted report?

What device information is collected or retained?

Who can access technical records associated with a supposedly anonymous submission?

What happens to photographs and videos after they are uploaded?

An app installed on government-issued devices used by children should not require parents to become forensic technologists to understand the answers.

The Privacy Issue Isn’t Only About the Child Making the Report

Much of the privacy discussion surrounding anonymous reporting systems focuses on the person submitting information, but FortifyFL presents another significant question: What about the child being reported?

Consider how easily ordinary teenage conflict can become complicated in a system like this. Two students have an argument. One submits a FortifyFL report about the other. A student photographs a classmate and uploads the image. Someone submits a video without the context surrounding it. A joke is interpreted as a threat. A legitimate misunderstanding is reported as dangerous behavior. Or, as Florida officials have acknowledged is happening, someone intentionally files a false report.

Once submitted, that information can enter a process involving school officials and law enforcement. FortifyFL is also one component of a much larger post-Parkland threat-management system Florida has developed.

A FortifyFL tip does not automatically create a permanent threat-management record about a student. A report can, however, lead to an investigation and potentially into Florida’s formal school threat-management process. Once that happens, the stakes become considerably higher.

In 2025, Florida changed its education-record rules to classify certain threat-management reports as permanent Category A education records maintained in the state’s threat-management portal. State rules also provide for reports concerning threats, concerning behavior, or concerning communications to transfer with students regardless of outcome or level of concern once they have entered the formal documentation process.

That system deserves its own investigation, and we are already working on it. For purposes of understanding FortifyFL, parents should recognize that pressing “submit” on a school-safety app can potentially initiate a process whose consequences extend far beyond the app itself.

Does FortifyFL Actually Make Students Safer?

There are documented cases in which FortifyFL appears to have worked as intended. Tips have alerted authorities to weapons and alleged threats, potentially dangerous situations have been interrupted, and students have received interventions. Those cases should not be dismissed. If a reporting system prevents violence or saves a child’s life, that is an important outcome.

But public policy cannot be evaluated entirely through individual success stories. To determine whether a statewide government program is effective, Floridians need the denominator. How many tips does FortifyFL receive? How many are credible or actionable? How many are spam or deliberately false? How many result in weapons being recovered, arrests being made, or genuine threats being prevented? How many initiate investigations that ultimately find no credible threat? And how much has Florida spent operating the system compared with those outcomes?

Those answers have proven surprisingly difficult to find.

One of the more revealing discussions occurred during a 2021 meeting of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission. A survey involving districts that also operated established reporting systems examined FortifyFL’s performance. The surveyed districts reported approximately 580 FortifyFL tips, of which 155 were considered actionable. Approximately 62 percent were classified as spam, while about 27 percent were actionable.

Those numbers should not be represented as statistics covering every FortifyFL report ever submitted statewide. They came from a particular survey involving selected districts. They nevertheless raised an obvious question about the system’s effectiveness.

Three years later, Florida officials were still confronting false reports.

A “Tremendous Uptick” in False Tips

In the fall of 2024, state officials reported a major increase in FortifyFL activity. Office of Safe Schools Vice Chancellor Darren Norris told the State Board of Education:

“We have seen a tremendous uptick in the number of tips to FortifyFL, predominantly false tips.”

The situation became significant enough that Education Commissioner Manny Diaz sent Florida superintendents a statewide directive, and Florida subsequently strengthened requirements for educating parents about false FortifyFL reports and the possible disciplinary and criminal consequences.

Yet after searching Florida’s publicly available materials, we have been unable to locate a recent statewide FortifyFL report providing the information parents would need to independently evaluate the program’s effectiveness. We could not readily find current statewide totals showing how many tips are actionable, how many are false, how many result in interventions or arrests, how many identify weapons, or how many credible threats have been prevented.

FDLE says FortifyFL has saved lives. There are individual cases supporting the conclusion that the app has led to meaningful interventions.

Florida should publish the broader numbers.

Eight years into a statewide program, parents and taxpayers shouldn’t have to choose between believing government success stories and believing government critics. They should be able to look at the data themselves.

The Problem With Governing in a Crisis

This is where FortifyFL becomes about something larger than a school-safety app.

Parkland was horrific. Seventeen people died, and there were legitimate failures before the shooting. Florida had an obligation to investigate those failures, improve communication, ensure credible warning signs were taken seriously, and make reasonable changes designed to protect students.

But crises are terrible environments for carefully evaluating government power. The public demands action, politicians need to demonstrate that they are acting, legislatures move quickly, new programs receive funding, and technology offers solutions that appear capable of preventing the next tragedy.

Once those systems are created, however, they rarely remain temporary emergency responses. They become institutions. Requirements are added. Technology is upgraded. More people are trained to use the systems. More data becomes available. New processes develop around the original program, and eventually the emergency measure becomes an ordinary part of government.

Eight years after Parkland, FortifyFL is no longer an experiment created during an emergency. It is institutional infrastructure. Florida requires schools to promote it, students are trained to use it, it is installed on government-issued devices, schools and law enforcement receive its reports, and private technology vendors maintain the underlying system. Students can submit allegations, photographs, and videos concerning other students, while information generated from school-safety concerns can potentially enter broader threat-management processes.

Government overreach doesn’t always begin with someone deliberately attempting to build a surveillance system. It can develop incrementally as one seemingly reasonable response to a legitimate problem becomes another program, another requirement, another source of information, and another permanent process. Each individual step can be defended on its own. The harder question is whether anyone periodically steps back and examines what all those pieces have become when assembled together.

This Isn’t About Trump or Pam Bondi

There is an uncomfortable lesson here for conservatives. Donald Trump praised FortifyFL. Pam Bondi championed it. Republican lawmakers created it.

That should have no bearing on whether conservatives scrutinize it today.

If limited government, transparency, parental rights, due process, and individual privacy are principles, they have to apply when Republicans control government too. A policy doesn’t become effective or privacy-protective simply because politicians we support were involved in creating it.

Trump himself offered a useful standard after Parkland when he said, “It is not enough to simply take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference. We must actually make that difference.”

Eight years later, that’s exactly the question Florida should answer about FortifyFL. Not whether Florida successfully launched an app, whether politicians held press conferences, or whether officials can identify individual cases where a tip produced a positive result. The question is whether the statewide program has made Florida students measurably safer, and whether the evidence supports the privacy, data, and institutional costs that came with it.

What Florida Parents Should Be Asking

As students return to school, Florida parents should find out whether FortifyFL is installed on their child’s district-issued device and ask some basic questions about how it operates. What permissions does the app have? Does it have access to location? What technical information is collected when a child submits an anonymous report? How long is that information retained, and who can access it?

Parents should also ask about the other side of the reporting system. What happens if another student reports their child? When will the parent be notified? What records are created? Can the parent see those records and challenge inaccurate information? Under what circumstances could information originating with a FortifyFL report become part of the formal threat-management process?

And Florida officials should answer an equally straightforward question: Where can parents see objective statewide data demonstrating FortifyFL’s effectiveness?

None of these questions are anti-school-safety. They are the questions citizens should ask whenever government creates technology that collects and distributes information involving children.

Parkland Deserved a Response. It Didn’t Suspend the Need for Limits.

The failures surrounding the Parkland shooting deserved investigation. Florida needed to learn from them. Schools needed better communication, law enforcement needed to take credible warning signs seriously, and reasonable reforms were warranted.

A tragedy, however, does not give government a permanent exemption from scrutiny.

Eight years later, Floridians have every right to revisit the systems created during those frantic weeks and months after Parkland and examine what they have become. FortifyFL began with an understandable promise: help students report danger before someone gets hurt. Today it sits within a much larger environment involving student devices, private technology vendors, data collection, schools, law enforcement, and downstream threat-management records.

Perhaps Florida can justify every piece of that infrastructure. If so, state officials should be able to show parents what information is being collected, how it is being protected, what happens when a child is reported, and whether the program is producing results that justify its continued expansion.

Parkland taught Florida a devastating lesson about what can happen when credible warning signs are missed. Eight years later, another lesson deserves consideration as well:

Government solutions created during moments of fear still require limits, transparency, evidence, and accountability after the fear subsides.

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