The latest bill in our game of “Legislative Whack-A-Mole” — the SMART Kids Act — directs the Surgeon General to develop screen time recommendations for children.

If you’re a subscriber of our Substack, you’re probably thinking…”wait, didn’t I just read something from you about the Surgeon General and kids?”

Yes, you did…and the timing is not coincidental.

On May 12, the SMART Kids Act was introduced in the House. Eight days later, on May 20, the U.S. Surgeon General released a sweeping formal advisory on the harms of screen use, signed by HHS Secretary RFK Jr. himself. Two federal documents, eight days apart, both aimed at children’s screen time, both setting up the same legislative infrastructure.

Let me walk you through what this bill actually does, what it sets up, and why it is a direct threat to your authority as a parent.

What the Bill Says

The SMART Kids Act, formally the Screen-time Management And Recommendations for Teens and Kids Act, directs the Surgeon General to develop screen time limit recommendations for children, broken into six age groups:

Ages 0 to 2

Ages 2 to 5

Ages 5 to 8

Ages 8 to 13

Ages 13 to 16

Ages 16 to 18

The bill requires these recommendations to be published within one year and submitted to Congress as a formal report. It also allows the Surgeon General to develop what it calls “qualitative recommendations”, determining not just how much screen time is appropriate, but which types of screen time are more or less harmful than others.

There are no mandates in this bill, no enforcement, no penalties. On paper, it is just a study. Seems harmless, right?

Why Six Brackets Matter

If this bill were genuinely about public health guidance, the Surgeon General already has the authority to issue advisories. He just did, the May 20 advisory is proof of that. No congressional mandate required.

So why does this bill exist? And why six specific age brackets?

The granularity is the tell. You do not build a six-lane age framework for a suggestion. General guidance, such as “children should limit screen time”, doesn’t require Congress to specify 0-to-2 versus 2-to-5 versus 5-to-8. That level of specificity only matters if someone eventually intends to enforce age-specific limits. The architecture is being built now. The enforcement comes later.

Once those recommendations exist as a congressionally mandated federal document, they become the floor for the next piece of legislation. The recommendations themselves become the justification for mandates.

Here's What You Should Be Asking

Here is where I want you to slow down and follow the logic, because this is the part that should make every parent uncomfortable.

Assume the Surgeon General publishes these recommendations. Assume Congress, in the next session or the one after, moves to make them enforceable. Here is what happens next.

How does a platform enforce a screen time limit for a 9-year-old without knowing the user is 9? It can’t.

How does it know the user is 9 without age verification? It doesn’t.

How does age verification work at scale without a government-recognized credential — a digital ID? It doesn’t.

How does a daily time limit get enforced without monitoring how long that child has been on the platform? It can’t.

How does that monitoring work across devices…a phone, a tablet, a school laptop, without device-level tracking infrastructure tied to a persistent identity? It doesn’t.

Every single implementation question resolves to the same answer. You cannot enforce age-segmented screen time mandates without a persistent digital identity tethered to a child and monitored continuously. There is no technical pathway that doesn’t require that infrastructure.

The bill doesn’t mention digital ID. It doesn’t mention surveillance. It just asks for recommendations. But the recommendations it’s asking for have exactly one logical destination.

But Wait…There’s More!

Buried in Section 2(c) of the SMART Kids Act is a provision that deserves far more scrutiny than it’s getting.

In addition to the age-based time limits, the Surgeon General is authorized to develop recommendations based on “qualitative factors, including whether certain types of screen time may be less harmful to children than others.”

This is not a screen time limit. This is a federal content classification system for children’s media, authorized by a health directive, with no statutory guardrails on scope and no definition of what qualifies as “less harmful.” The Surgeon General, and an unelected “independent entity” of his own choosing, would be empowered to determine which content is acceptable for your children and which is not, dressed up in public health language.

That provision can expand indefinitely. Content deemed “more harmful” gets restricted. Content deemed “less harmful” gets effectively endorsed. And parents have no seat at that table.

The Parental Rights Inversion

This is the piece I need you to understand clearly and it’s the part that alarm’s me the most, because it is being obscured by the bill’s friendly framing.

Right now, decisions about your child’s screen time belong to you. You decide how long your 10-year-old spends on a device. You set the boundaries and you make the judgment calls based on your child’s specific needs, your family’s values, and your own knowledge of what is good for your kid.

A federal screen time mandate does not supplement that authority; it replaces it.

The moment a platform is legally required to enforce a daily limit for a child’s age group, your decision as a parent becomes legally irrelevant. The platform’s compliance obligation runs to the federal standard, not to you. The parent who wants to allow an extra hour of educational content, the parent who has carefully constructed her family’s media environment and doesn’t need the federal government’s schedule imposed on her household, the parent who simply knows her child better than any Surgeon General ever could…that parent loses her authority the moment the mandate exists.

This is not parental empowerment. It is the federal government appointing itself the default parent for every child’s media consumption, with platforms as the enforcement arm.

The Surgeon General’s Advisory and the Eight-Day Window

The May 20 Surgeon General’s advisory on screen use is not a background document. It is a federal public health advisory, the kind of document the Surgeon General’s own language reserves for challenges requiring “the nation’s immediate awareness and action.” It carries significant institutional weight, and it is already doing legislative work.

The advisory explicitly called on policymakers to “establish privacy-protective age-assurance requirements for digital platforms and services likely to be accessed by minors.” That language is now sitting in a published federal document, available to be cited in every floor statement, every committee hearing, and every press release attached to the next round of legislation.

Eight days before that advisory dropped, the SMART Kids Act introduced the congressional vehicle that would generate a second federal document, this one with a congressional mandate behind it, containing age-segmented time limits and content quality judgments for children’s media.

Two documents, eight days apart. One from the executive branch and one from the legislative branch. Together they are building the evidentiary foundation for mandates that neither document, on its own, imposes.

This is how the infrastructure gets built; incrementally, with friendly names, in stages no single one of which looks alarming on its own.

What Parents Actually Need

I want to be very clear that the concern about children and screens is real. The research on the impact of social media on adolescent mental health is significant and should be taken seriously. CLA has never dismissed that concern, and we are not dismissing it now.

But a federal bureaucracy defining healthy development for your child by age bracket is not help, it is displacement.

Parents need tools. They need better parental controls that actually work across devices and platforms. They need platforms to be genuinely transparent about how their algorithms function and what data they collect on children. They need enforcement of privacy laws that already exist. They need resources that respect their role as the primary decision-makers in their children’s lives, not a federal schedule that overrides their judgment.

The SMART Kids Act does none of that. It builds a recommendation framework that can only be enforced by knowing who every child is, how old they are, and how long they have been online…every minute of every day.

Parents are best positioned to direct their children’s screen time. The answer to that challenge is giving parents real tools and real authority, not handing that authority to a federal agency and the platforms tasked with implementing its mandates.

If this analysis was useful to you, share it with someone who needs to understand what's being built here. The legislative window on bills like this is short, and the "who could oppose screen time limits for kids" coverage will start soon. The time to understand the mechanism is now.

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