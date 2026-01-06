The State Wants TOTAL Control — Starting With Your Sheriff

Washington State democrats have introduced what may be one of the most dangerous bills of the 2026 session. SB 5974 is one of the most significant bills of the 2026 session and one of the most concerning for anyone who values local control and constitutional checks and balances.

Last year, the Washington State Legislature introduced HB 1399, a bill that attempted to “modernize” the qualifications and authority of sheriffs, police chiefs, and marshals. That bill stalled, but it clearly signaled where lawmakers wanted to go.

This year, they’re going even further.

What SB 5974 Does

SB 5974 expands and intensifies the framework introduced in HB 1399. The bill:

Creates state‑controlled eligibility requirements for sheriffs

Requires mandatory background investigations for sheriff candidates

Allows the state to publicly declare candidates “eligible” or “ineligible”

Establishes automatic vacancy rules if a sheriff loses certification

Restricts volunteers, cadets, and special commissions

Codifies the 2021 Fortney ruling, requiring sheriffs to enforce laws as interpreted by the Washington Supreme Court

Repeals and replaces multiple statutes to centralize authority under state agencies

Sheriffs are the only law‑enforcement leaders elected directly by the people. They are intended to be independent, accountable to voters, not to Olympia.

SB 5974 shifts that balance of power.

Under this bill, the state gains the ability to:

Decide who is allowed to run

Remove a sheriff without an election

Control training, certification, and eligibility

Override local priorities and community standards

This would be a significant structural change to the relationship between counties and the state.

Bottom Line

SB 5974 is the Legislature’s latest and most aggressive attempt to centralize authority over law enforcement and diminish the independence of constitutionally elected sheriffs.

If you believe in local control, community accountability, and the right of voters to choose their own sheriff, this bill deserves your attention.

We will continue tracking SB 5974 closely and will provide updates, testimony guidance, and action steps as the session progresses. In the meantime, sign up to receive bill alerts as SB 5974 moves through the session here: SB 5974 Washington State Legislature

