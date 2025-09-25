On July 23rd, Representatives Don Bacon (R–NE) and Josh Gottheimer (D–NJ), flanked by Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, introduced the STOP HATE Act — short for Stopping Terrorists Online Presence and Holding Accountable Tech Entities.

At first glance, this bill claims to target terrorists and disinformation online. But when you look closer, it’s clear: this is not just about terrorism. This is about controlling speech.

The STOP HATE Act would:

Force social media companies to report how they handle so-called “terrorist” or “extremist” content.

Fine them $5 million per day if they fail to comply.

Require platforms to define their standards for judging whether content violates their terms of service.

Mandate intelligence reporting on terrorist organizations’ social media use.

Why This Bill Threatens the First Amendment

The danger lies in the definitions. Who decides what counts as “hate,” “extremism,” or “disinformation”? Under this law, politicians and unelected bureaucrats would have the power to pressure platforms into silencing whatever they don’t like.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that these terms are often weaponized against ordinary Americans. From parents at school board meetings labeled “domestic terrorists,” to conservatives censored for questioning election procedures or COVID policies — “hate” is whatever those in power say it is.

And now, Congress wants to slap multi-million-dollar fines on tech companies until they fall in line. The result? Platforms will err on the side of over-censorship, scrubbing anything remotely controversial. That means your voice, your opinions, your faith, and your political beliefs could be next.

Bipartisan Censorship

What’s even more troubling is that this isn’t just Democrats. A Republican — Rep. Don Bacon — stood shoulder to shoulder with Gottheimer and the ADL to roll this out. Once again, we’re reminded that the assault on free speech is a uniparty effort.

The Bigger Picture

We’re watching a pattern unfold. In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, politicians are rushing forward with legislation that chips away at our freedoms. Whether it’s gun rights, parental rights, or free speech — the strategy is the same: never let a crisis go to waste.

And now, free speech is the latest target.

Final Thoughts

The First Amendment was never meant to protect “safe” or “approved” speech. It exists precisely to protect the speech that some find offensive, controversial, or even hateful. Because once the government has the authority to decide which speech is acceptable, we no longer live in a free society.

The STOP HATE Act is dangerous, it’s deceptive, and it must be stopped.

👉 Stay informed. Share this post. And most importantly, let your elected officials know you will not stand by while Washington sells out your freedom.

