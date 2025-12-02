Giving Tuesday comes around every year, and while it’s become a big fundraising moment for a lot of organizations, that’s not what drives me. What matters to me is whether our work is helping people understand what’s really happening in government and how it impacts each of us, our families, and our communities.

What we do is simple, but powerful:

We show up. We read the bills. We tell the truth.

And we make government transparent and understandable for everyday families.

That’s it. That’s the mission.

When Congress drops eighteen “child online safety” bills at once, we’re the ones digging in, not just accepting the headline version of the story, but breaking down what each proposal actually means for parents, privacy, and freedom…even if we must do it over a holiday weekend. We do it because it matters and it directly impacts all of us!

When legislation moves quickly and quietly, we’re the ones saying,

“Here’s what’s in it. Here’s how it affects you. Here’s what you can do.”

And when people feel overwhelmed or discouraged by the political noise, we’re the ones helping them make sense of it all…with clarity, honesty, and hope.

Our work is people-powered.

We don’t exist because of big donors or corporate backing.

We exist because you believe in informed citizens.

Because you care about parental rights and constitutional freedoms.

Because you understand that the most powerful defense against bad policy is a community that knows the truth.

Every livestream, every deep dive, every alert, every late-night bill read… all of it is fueled entirely by people like you.

And today, on Giving Tuesday, I’m asking you to help us keep going.

If our work has helped you feel informed, equipped, or empowered, would you consider supporting us today?

Your donation directly supports:

Clear, accessible breakdowns of complex legislation

Real-time updates from hearings and committees

Advocacy tools that help parents take action

Educational content that cuts through confusion

A growing network of citizens who refuse to give up their voice

Nothing we do is possible without you.

Whether you can give $10 or $100, or simply share this message with a friend, it all makes a real difference.

👉 https://www.givesendgo.com/conservativeladiesus/donate

*You can also upgrade your Substack to a paid subscription as a way to support our work!

On this Giving Tuesday, thank you for trusting us, for standing with us, and for believing that truth and transparency still matter. We are stronger because of you.

With gratitude,

Julie Barrett