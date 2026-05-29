The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights just released a document today that will likely appear in state or federal legislative testimony before the year is out. It’s titled Getting Children’s Safety Online Right, and at first read, it sounds reasonable, even restrained. It pushes back on outright social media bans for children and it acknowledges privacy risks in age verification systems. It uses the language of rights and protection and evidence-based policy.

But when you read it carefully, a different picture…and end goal…emerges.

This is not primarily a child safety document. It is a platform governance framework: comprehensive, internationally sourced, and intentionally designed to be difficult to oppose, dressed in child safety language. I predict we are going to start seeing its fingerprints everywhere in America with state and federal technology legislation

What the Document Actually Is

The OHCHR framework lays out ten steps for protecting children online. Several of them are genuinely uncontroversial: requiring transparency from platforms, collecting evidence to improve regulatory responses, protecting children’s data.

But when you read the ten points together what they describe is a coordinated regulatory architecture: mandatory platform design standards enforced by governments, required child rights impact assessments before platforms can introduce new features, tightly regulated age verification systems, independent oversight with legal consequences, and formal mechanisms for consulting children in regulatory processes.

That’s not child protection policy; it’s a blueprint for permanent government control of digital platform design, with child safety as the justification.

This is the pattern we’ve shown you over and over again over the last year. The specific justification changes…child safety, national security, combating misinformation, but the infrastructure being built underneath it stays remarkably consistent.

✅Mandatory identity verification. ✅Government-defined design standards. ✅Oversight bodies with enforcement authority.

The asks are always temporary. The infrastructure is always permanent.

Let’s walk through what we feel are the top 3 concerns in the “Ten Key Steps for Regulations to Protect Children Online”

“Safety by Design” — Translation Required

The document’s centerpiece concept is “safety by design”, the idea that platforms should be required to make digital environments safer by design rather than placing the burden on children and parents. UN High Commissioner Volker Türk framed online harms as “the result of deliberate commercial choices,” specifically calling out infinite scroll, autoplay, and persistent notifications as addictive design features requiring regulatory intervention.

At surface level, this is an easy sell. Those features are genuinely problematic, and frustration with platform design is widespread and bipartisan.

But here’s what “safety by design” means in practice: government regulators, not parents, define what a safe platform looks like. Compliance gets embedded at the architecture level, meaning it’s not a policy a platform can adjust, it’s baked into the product itself. And once that compliance infrastructure exists, it doesn’t go away when the political climate shifts, it becomes the floor that future regulations build on.

The document calls for mandatory child rights impact assessments “conducted on a rolling basis ahead of platforms introducing new tools and features.” That means before a platform can ship a new feature, it must demonstrate compliance with a government-defined rights framework. The practical effect is a regulatory approval process for platform innovation…administered by whom, accountable to whom, and defined by what standards are questions the document does NOT answer.

Age Verification With “Guardrails” Is Still Age Verification

One of the document’s more sophisticated moves is its treatment of age verification. Rather than endorsing age verification straightforwardly, it calls for “guardrails”; strict requirements on data collection and storage, transparency about third-party verification providers, accountability mechanisms.

For many people this will read as a responsible, moderate position, but it’s not.

Acknowledging privacy risks in age verification and then calling for better-regulated age verification is not a rejection of age verification infrastructure, it’s a laundering of it. The privacy concern, which is very real and very serious, gets used not to question whether mandatory age verification should exist, but to justify building a more structured, more permanent, more officially sanctioned version of it.

The acknowledgment of privacy concerns is consistently used to move the conversation from “should we build this?” to “how do we build this responsibly?”, with the answer always involving more data governance infrastructure, more third-party verification vendors, and more regulatory oversight. The UN document doesn’t break that pattern, it codifies it at an international level and we continue to see massive data breaches almost every week!

Parents Are Not In This Framework

The document invokes the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child repeatedly, describing its provisions as “binding legal obligations” requiring governments to act in the best interests of children. It calls for children to be consulted in regulatory processes, given a voice in how digital environments are designed and governed and heard on the impact of regulations once implemented.

This sounds child-centered, which might sound good until you realize who is absent.

The framework routes all decisions about what is safe for children through regulatory bodies, platform compliance teams, and government-defined rights assessments. Parents appear nowhere as primary decision-makers. The “best interests of the child” is a legal standard to be applied by governments and enforced against platforms, it is not a principle that empowers families.

Point 7, “Give Children a Voice”, calls for children to be consulted in regulatory processes. This is a mechanism for routing children’s interests through government processes while systematically sidelining the people who actually know those children. It won’t be long before the government will be consulting your child about their bedtime and you’ll have to abide by whatever they say. Sounds insane…and it is…just like Point 7.

The UNCRC invocation deserves particular attention for anyone working at the state or federal level. The United States has not ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child. But that does not make it legislatively irrelevant. “International consensus” and “global best practices” language moves from UN documents into bill findings sections, committee testimony, and regulatory guidance with regularity. When a state bill sponsor tells a committee that their proposal aligns with international human rights standards, this document is the sourcing infrastructure behind that claim. I suspect this angle is more likely to show up in states with laws granting children to make big life decisions without consulting or notifying their parents.

What’s Coming

Supporters of digital ID expansion and government-managed platform governance will use this document. It gives them an internationally credentialed, human-rights-framed, apparently moderate framework that is difficult to oppose without sounding like you’re against child safety.

Watch for its language: “safety by design,” “child rights impact assessments,” “guardrails around age verification” in state legislative testimony over the coming months. Watch for citations to OHCHR guidance in federal regulatory proceedings and for the ten-point framework to show up in coalition materials from organizations pushing the bills you’ve already been tracking.

We will be watching this closely and we’ll be sure to keep you updated. Please help educate other parents and citizens - click the share button and be sure to subscribe to our Substack so you don’t miss any updates!

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