The Trump administration has changed the federal childhood vaccine schedule. West Coast states are refusing to follow it. But when it comes to the decision that matters most, parents are still waiting for real authority.

TL;DR: President Trump’s new executive order changes federal childhood vaccine recommendations and directs federal agencies to support certain parental-rights challenges. But it does not override state vaccine mandates, create a nationwide exemption, or give parents an enforceable right to keep their child in school after declining a required vaccine. Meanwhile, the West Coast Health Alliance has created an alternative system that allows member states to reject federal guidance and maintain broader vaccine policies. The battle has shifted, but parents’ actual freedom is still determined largely by state law and their ZIP code.

Last September, two very different visions of public health emerged on opposite sides of the country.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced plans to end the state’s vaccine mandates. At nearly the same time, the governors of Washington, California, and Oregon launched the West Coast Health Alliance, declaring that their states would develop vaccine guidance independently of the Trump administration. Hawaii later joined the alliance.

The contrast appeared unmistakable: Florida was moving toward medical freedom and parental choice, while West Coast leaders were building a regional public-health structure to preserve top-down vaccine policy.

Nearly a year later, President Donald Trump has issued a new executive order promising “maximal parental choice” over childhood vaccines. The order reduces the number of vaccines recommended for all children, calls for additional vaccine-safety research, and directs federal agencies to support certain legal challenges involving parental authority, religious liberty, disability accommodations, and equal protection.

Meanwhile, the West Coast Health Alliance has rejected the administration’s reduced schedule. Its member states have committed to continuing the broader childhood vaccine recommendations issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

It looks like a dramatic confrontation between medical freedom and government control. But before either side declares victory, parents should ask a much more practical question:

Who now has the legal authority to make the final decision for an individual child?

In most cases, the answer has not changed.

A promise is not the same as a right

President Trump’s August 10 executive order, “Delivering Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations for Americans,” contains several meaningful changes.

It divides childhood immunizations into three categories: vaccines recommended for all children, vaccines recommended for particular high-risk groups, and vaccines to be considered through shared clinical decision-making. Influenza, COVID-19, rotavirus, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and meningococcal disease are among those moved out of the universal category or placed within a shared decision-making framework.

The order also directs the Department of Health and Human Services to study vaccine timing and sequencing, improve safety monitoring and transparency, research alternatives to aluminum adjuvants, and pursue separate vaccines beginning with measles, mumps, and rubella while preserving access to combination products.

Those are substantive policy changes. Parents who have asked for better safety research, more transparency, fewer combination products, and a more individualized approach have reason to welcome them.

Section 4 may also prove important. It directs the attorney general to take “appropriate measures” to support meritorious legal actions challenging state laws that conflict with existing constitutional and federal statutory obligations. The Departments of Justice, Education, and HHS are also instructed to ensure that contractors and grantees comply with applicable protections involving parental authority, religious freedom, disability accommodations, and equal protection.

Federal support can make a major difference when an individual family is challenging a powerful state government. DOJ can file briefs, participate in selected litigation, initiate investigations, and enforce civil-rights requirements where it already has legal authority.

But none of that gives a parent immediate control over a child’s medical decisions.

The order does not repeal a single state school-vaccine mandate. It does not establish a nationwide religious, conscience, or personal-belief exemption. It does not require a school to admit a child while a dispute is being litigated. It does not compel DOJ to take any particular family’s case.

Most importantly, Section 5(c) states that the order does not create any substantive or procedural right enforceable in court.

That means a parent cannot hand this order to a school administrator and demand that an unvaccinated child be enrolled. The parent must still rely on an exemption already recognized by state law or bring a legal claim under some other provision of the Constitution or federal law.

That is not “maximal parental choice.” It is a federal commitment to support parental choice when existing law and executive discretion allow it.

What happens when a child needs to enter school now?

The difference between political support and enforceable authority becomes painfully clear at the schoolhouse door.

Imagine a California parent whose child is denied enrollment for missing a required vaccine. That family cannot wait several years for a constitutional challenge to reach an appellate court. The child needs an education now. The parent may need to work. Homeschooling or private tutoring may be financially or practically impossible and California’s requirements generally apply to private schools as well.

Even if DOJ eventually supports a lawsuit, the family still needs counsel, suitable legal claims, and emergency relief from a judge. A preliminary injunction is never guaranteed. Unless and until a court blocks the law, California’s requirements remain in force.

California requires specified immunizations for admission to public and private elementary and secondary schools. The state eliminated personal-belief exemptions, including religious exemptions, and generally permits only medical exemptions processed under its regulated system. California’s school-immunization laws remain unchanged by President Trump’s order.

Washington State is less restrictive, but parents there do not possess unlimited choice either. The state recognizes medical, religious, religious-membership, and certain personal or philosophical exemptions. However, a personal or philosophical exemption cannot be used for the measles, mumps, and rubella requirements. Families must follow the state’s exemption procedures, and exempt students may still be excluded from school during an outbreak. Washington’s Department of Health continues to administer those requirements.

For parents in either state, the federal order changes the administration’s position. It does not immediately change the law governing their child.

The West Coast built an alternative to Washington, D.C.

When Washington, California, and Oregon announced the West Coast Health Alliance in September 2025, their governors accused the Trump administration of politicizing public health and undermining the credibility of the CDC. Hawaii soon joined them.

At the time, the alliance could have been dismissed as political posturing. It can no longer be viewed that way.

In January, the West Coast Health Alliance announced that its member states would continue following the American Academy of Pediatrics’ broader childhood immunization schedule instead of the Trump administration’s reduced federal recommendations. The alliance now functions as an alternative source of official vaccine guidance for roughly 54 million Americans.

The West Coast Health Alliance does not itself enact school mandates. State legislatures, health agencies, and regulations determine which vaccines are required for school attendance and which exemptions are available. But the alliance gives participating governors and health departments a coordinated structure through which they can resist federal changes, issue uniform public messaging, preserve vaccine access, and defend their existing policies.

In other words, changing the CDC schedule no longer necessarily changes the direction of vaccine policy in these states. They have intentionally built a regional authority that can operate independently of the federal government.

The new executive order is likely to strengthen the alliance’s political purpose, not weaken it. Its leaders can point to the order as further evidence that federal vaccine policy is subject to presidential politics and argue that West Coast states need their own trusted system.

Parents are therefore caught between two competing public-health structures.

The Trump administration calls its recommendations the “Gold Standard” and invokes parental choice. The West Coast Alliance invokes scientific independence and follows the AAP. Both sides claim that their preferred experts and institutions should guide policy.

But that is a battle over which authority sets the rules. It is not the same as giving parents the final say.

Florida offers its own warning about political promises

We also need to be honest about what happened in Florida.

Last September, we reported that Florida was ending its vaccine mandates. Governor DeSantis and Surgeon General Ladapo clearly announced that goal, and Ladapo said that “every last one” of the mandates was wrong. But ending the core school requirements demanded more than an executive announcement. Some requirements could be addressed administratively; others required the Florida Legislature to change state law.

That broader repeal did not happen.

The 2026 Medical Freedom Act proposed a conscience-based exemption for school and child-care vaccine requirements—an approach that would have given families more immediate and usable protection than the federal executive order. But the legislation did not complete the process necessary to become law, and Florida’s core school-vaccine requirements remain in place.

That does not make the Florida announcement meaningless. It exposed a real divide over bodily autonomy, mandates, and parental rights. It also produced a legislative proposal that deserved serious consideration.

But it demonstrates the same lesson we should apply to President Trump’s executive order: a public announcement of parental choice is not the same as a legal right parents can use.

Even in a Republican-controlled state led by a governor and surgeon general who publicly opposed vaccine mandates, parents remained dependent on the legislature to complete the work.

The problem, then, is larger than Democratic governors on the West Coast. The deeper problem is a legal structure in which the government retains the final authority and parents must qualify for an approved exception.

The GRACE Act would go further, but it is still limited

Congress does have an opportunity to provide a clearer protection.

Representative Greg Steube introduced the Guaranteeing Religious Accommodation in Childhood Education Act, or GRACE Act, in the House in 2025. Senator Mike Lee introduced a Senate companion in July 2026.

The bill would withhold federal education funding from schools and educational agencies that refuse to provide religious exemptions from vaccine requirements. It would also restrict burdensome demands that families produce documentation proving their religious beliefs.

Unlike the executive order, an act of Congress could establish a definite condition on federal funding and provide a more durable standard that does not disappear when a new president takes office.

But the GRACE Act has not become law. It also focuses on religious exemptions. That protection would be meaningful for families whose objections are rooted in sincere religious belief, but it would not necessarily protect a parent who reaches a nonreligious medical, philosophical, or risk-benefit decision for an individual child.

Religious freedom matters. So does the broader question of whether informed parental consent remains meaningful when declining consent costs a child access to education.

The three questions every parental-rights promise should answer

From Florida to Washington, D.C., and across the West Coast, parents should apply a straightforward test whenever political leaders claim to be restoring parental authority:

Can the parent decline without losing the child’s access to school? Can the parent enforce that protection immediately? Does the protection apply to every parent, or only to families whose objections fit a government-approved category?

Under that standard, President Trump’s executive order falls short. It changes federal recommendations and may help selected families pursue legal relief, but it creates no immediate exemption and no enforceable parental right.

Florida’s announcement also fell short because the broader legal change never reached the finish line.

The GRACE Act would go considerably further for religious families, but it must first pass Congress and it would still leave some parents outside its protection.

The West Coast Health Alliance was never designed to transfer authority to parents. It was designed to preserve the participating states’ ability to establish vaccine guidance when they disagree with the federal government.

America is now developing competing systems of government-directed vaccine policy. The Trump administration has one schedule; the West Coast Alliance has another. One invokes parental choice, while the other invokes scientific independence.

Yet neither system answers the question that matters most to a family standing outside a school:

Can a mother or father make an informed decision for an individual child without losing that child’s access to education?

Until the answer is yes, and until that protection can be enforced when the family needs it, parents have not been given true authority.

They have simply been placed between competing government authorities, with their freedom still determined by their ZIP code.

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