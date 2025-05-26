DONATE

On this Memorial Day, we pause in reverent remembrance of the brave men and women who laid down their lives so that we might live in freedom. Their sacrifice was not just a gift to their own generation, but a sacred trust passed down to us—and through us, to our children and grandchildren.

President Ronald Reagan captured this profound responsibility beautifully when he said in 1982:

"Our first obligation to them and ourselves is plain enough: The United States and the freedom for which it stands, the freedom for which they died, must endure and prosper."

"Their lives remind us that freedom is not free. That it must be earned and re-earned by each generation."

"We must be worthy of the lives they have given us. We must be worthy of their sacrifice by ensuring that America remains strong and free, that the principles for which they died continue to flourish."

President Ronald Reagan, 1982

These words ring especially true today. The heroes we honor this Memorial Day—from the fields of Gettysburg to the beaches of Normandy, from the hills of Korea to the jungles of Vietnam, from the deserts of Iraq to the mountains of Afghanistan—they fought not just for abstract ideals, but for the very real promise that their sacrifice would secure liberty for generations yet to come.

We understand that freedom is fragile. We know that the values our fallen heroes died defending—faith, family, patriotism, and constitutional liberty—require constant vigilance and active protection. We cannot be passive recipients of their gift; we must be active guardians of their legacy.

Each day, we face a choice: Will we be worthy of their sacrifice? Will we teach our children the stories of these heroes and the principles they died defending? Will we stand firm for truth and justice in our communities, our schools, and our nation?

Today, let us not only remember with grateful hearts but also recommit ourselves to the sacred duty of preserving what they died to protect. Their ultimate sacrifice demands nothing less than our ultimate dedication to keeping America the land of the free and the home of the brave.

~Julie Barrett, Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

Share

Support Our Mission

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for conservative values, influencing policy, and empowering grassroots action. Your donations and subscriptions help us create impactful content, educate citizens, and drive real change across the nation.

While contributions are not tax-deductible, every dollar goes directly toward protecting our freedoms and amplifying your voice.

👉 Join the movement—Donate or Subscribe Today.

DONATE

Thank you for standing with us.