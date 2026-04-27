This week, the House of Representatives is taking up two bills that will generate a lot of conservative applause. H.R. 2616, the PROTECT Kids Act, would require public elementary and middle schools to obtain parental consent before changing a student’s gender markers, pronouns, or name on school forms or before changing their sex-based accommodations like bathrooms and locker rooms. H.R. 2617, the Say No to Indoctrination Act, would prohibit schools from using federal education funds to teach or advance concepts related to gender ideology.

I want those goals as much as anyone. More than most, actually, because our family lived exactly what these bills are trying to prevent.

In 2022, my daughter was a student at a public high school in western Washington. During a routine IEP meeting my daughter’s special education teacher slipped and referred to my daughter by a boy’s name and used he/him pronouns.

This is how I learned that the school had been socially transitioning my daughter without my knowledge. They had been calling her by a male name, they had created a completely separate, hidden file to keep it from me. I was not a hands-off parent; I was present and involved and in communication with the teacher almost daily. And they had built an entire parallel identity for my child behind a wall I didn’t know existed.

I pulled her from that school. She is 19 now, no longer living in Washington, and doing well and has given me permission to share this story. She hopes that in doing so it will help other parents. But I will never forget sitting in that meeting and realizing that the people I considered to be partners in my child’s education had deliberately worked around me.

So, when I say I understand what parents are dealing with, I mean it. I am not being dismissive, and I am not minimizing the real harm being done to real kids in real schools right now. I share the goal of parental rights completely and without reservation.

Which is exactly why I want to provide you with an honest assessment about what these two bills will and will not accomplish.

What the Bills Actually Do

Both H.R. 2616 and H.R. 2617 use the same mechanism: they attach conditions to federal education funding under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA). Schools that receive those funds must comply or risk losing them.

That sounds powerful, but it isn’t — at least not in the durable, community-level way parents actually need.

Enforcement under ESEA is complaint driven. There is no federal inspector walking into your child’s school to check compliance. There is no curriculum review board in Washington, DC. For these bills to have any real effect, a parent would have to file a complaint with the Department of Education, which would then investigate the school or district…if it has the staff and resources to do so.

That’s a lot of “ifs.” The administration is simultaneously attempting to dismantle the Department of Education. Staff has been cut by roughly half. The same Congress that wants to use the Department as the enforcement arm for these bills is cheering the dismantling of that enforcement infrastructure. You cannot abolish the Department of Education and expand its compliance mandate at the same time.

And even if the Department were fully intact and aggressively enforcing these conditions today, what happens in January 2029? A new administration may take office with different priorities. The enforcement machinery that protected your parental rights gets redirected. The statute doesn’t change. The enforcement disposition does. Everything these bills accomplish gets undone with the swipe of a pen.

H.R. 2617 has a deeper structural problem. It defines “gender ideology” by incorporating President Trump’s January 20th executive order by reference. That means the operative legal standard in a federal statute is whatever the current executive order says and a future president who revokes that order effectively strips the prohibition of its meaning. Congress just handed its own definitional authority to whoever happens to occupy the Oval Office. That is not how durable laws are made, and it is a precedent a future progressive administration will absolutely exploit.

This Is What Virtue Signaling Looks Like

Both sides of the political aisle are guilty of virtue signaling: these bills are, in significant part, messaging vehicles that appeal to a voter base. They allow members of Congress to go home and tell constituents they fought gender ideology in schools. They generate fundraising emails and they produce floor speeches. They may even pass and get signed into law.

And three years from now, the same parents in the same school districts will have the same complaints.

Because the school board composition won’t have changed. The curriculum adoption process won’t have changed. The administrators making day-to-day decisions about your child, including whether to build a hidden file with a different name, won’t have changed.

The problem is local. The solution has to be local.

Where the Power Actually Lives

School board members in most jurisdictions are elected in low-turnout, off-cycle elections. That is not a bug…for organized, informed parents, it is a feature. A relatively small number of people who show up consistently can determine who sits on that board. And the board determines the school district policy.

What happened to my daughter in 2022 was not mandated by federal law. It was an administrative policy set at the district level, implemented by school administrators, and enabled by a board that endorsed it. That policy could have been changed by the same mechanism that created it: people showing up and demanding accountability.

Curriculum adoption, library acquisitions, bathroom and locker room access policies, social transition protocols — these are set locally. They are also changed locally. A parent who attends board meetings, reads consent agendas, knows the superintendent’s name, and understands how policies get adopted has more real power over what happens to their child than any federal statute will ever deliver.

Congress cannot fix this. Your school board can. But only if you make them.

One Action This Week

I’m not asking you to run for school board today, although we need people who will. I’m asking for one simple thing.

Find out when your next local school board meeting is…and go.

You don’t have to speak. You don’t have to know Roberts Rules or read a hundred pages of policy documents. Just go. Sit in the back. Listen. Find out what’s on the agenda, who’s in the room, and what decisions are being made about the children in your community.

That’s it. That’s the first step. Everything else builds from there.

The federal government, regardless of which party controls it, is never going to care about your child the way you do. The people with the most power to protect your child’s education are sitting in a meeting room in your town. The question is whether you’re in the room with them.

Parents already have a seat at the table, but they must be willing to show up to the table, sit down and be part of the conversation and decision-making that impacts their children.

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Julie Barrett is the founder of Conservative Ladies of America. She has testified against parental rights violations before legislative committees across multiple states. She writes about education policy, digital privacy, and constitutional governance at Conservative Ladies of America - follow on X: https://x.com/juliecbarrett

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