By Julie Barrett | Conservative Ladies of America

Ten days after the Fifth Circuit revived Texas’s App Store Accountability Act, the challengers went straight to the Supreme Court. This case is now on SCOTUS’s emergency docket, before the Fifth Circuit has even ruled on the merits.

Here’s what happened and what it means.

The Quick Recap

In early June, the Fifth Circuit issued a stay order allowing SB 2420 to take effect while the appeal proceeds. Attorney General Paxton called it a “major victory.” This was an early victory lap for a case where the constitutional questions are far from resolved. The stay was a preliminary signal, not a final ruling. The fight was far from over.

And ten days later, that caution was warranted.

On June 10, both sets of challengers, Students Engaged in Advancing Texas (SEAT) and the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), filed emergency applications asking the Supreme Court to block the law. On Monday, June 15th, Justice Alito called for Texas’s response by June 22.

What the Challengers Are Saying

Both SEAT and CCIA make important arguments that cut directly against the political framing proponents have used to sell this bill.

On what the Fifth Circuit’s reasoning would actually mean:

“The Fifth Circuit’s [ruling] would render virtually the entire internet — not to mention the distribution of every book, newspaper, magazine, movie, or record album — ‘commercial speech’ the government could more readily ban, restrict, edit, or compel. That is clearly wrong.” — SEAT Application “States could invoke the commercial-speech doctrine to impose sweeping limits on movie theaters, art galleries, plays, bookstores, and newspapers — all of which offer speech in exchange for payment.” — CCIA Application

On the law’s stated purpose:

The SEAT application quotes Paxton’s own press release, the “major victory” post, noting officials “have made no secret that the law exists ‘to stop’ Texas youth ‘from accessing harmful or inappropriate content.’” The challengers then argue that protecting children from content the government deems inappropriate, when that content is constitutionally protected, is “not a valid government interest, much less a compelling one.”

On parental rights:

This is the most important point for our audience. The parental rights framing has been the primary political argument in support of SB 2420 and App Store bills just like it around the country and in Congress.

The CCIA application quotes Supreme Court precedent stating that laws like SB 2420 “do not enforce parental authority over children’s speech . . . they impose governmental authority, subject only to a parental veto.”

One of the individual SEAT plaintiffs is a mother, identified as M.F.’s parent, who opposes the law specifically because she believes “government-ordered surveillance hampers her children’s development and interferes with her discretion.” Under SB 2420, her judgment as a parent is irrelevant. The state has decided what parental oversight looks like, and every family must comply.

On the process:

The CCIA application notes the Fifth Circuit granted the stay “with only Respondent and its amici having filed merits briefing”, meaning the challengers hadn’t even submitted their side yet. They describe it as a “hasty and erroneous order.”

Also worth noting: Judge Haynes, one of the three judges on the 5th Circuit panel, “concurred only in the sentence of the order granting the stay”, meaning she agreed with the outcome but not the legal reasoning behind it.

What Comes Next

Justice Alito can act alone, refer the application to the full Court, or request more briefing. Whatever he decides is still not a final ruling on whether SB 2420 is constitutional. The Fifth Circuit merits appeal and NetChoice v. Fitch at SCOTUS are still pending.

This fight has a long road ahead.

The Real Answer Isn’t in Austin or Washington

Here is what I keep coming back to as I track this litigation.

Every layer of this debate from the district court to the Fifth Circuit, and now to the Supreme Court, is wrestling with the same fundamental question: who gets to decide what children access online?

SB 2420, the App Store Accountability Act’s, answer is the government, with parents as a secondary check. The challengers’ answer, and the one the courts have largely agreed with, is that government mandates sweeping enough to cover every app on every phone go too far.

But there is a third answer that gets lost in the legal back-and-forth: parents.

Not parents as a checkbox in a government-designed consent flow. Not parents as a “parental veto” in a state-mandated framework. Parents as the first, primary, and most capable line of protection for their own children, equipped with real tools, real information, and real authority that no legislature has to grant them because it already belongs to them.

The tools exist. Device-level parental controls, app-specific settings, content filters, and family account management are already available to every parent with a smartphone. What’s missing isn’t legislation, it’s education, awareness, and support for parents to use what they already have.

That is the work for us as parents, citizens, and advocates. Not waiting for courts to sort out what the government is allowed to mandate, but equipping parents to lead.

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For a deeper dive into the legal arguments, the commercial speech doctrine, and what the Fifth Circuit’s reasoning could mean beyond app stores, read the full analysis HERE

Julie Barrett is the Founder and President of Conservative Ladies of America

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