California legislature is working to further erode parental rights this year and this one may be the worst yet.

Assembly Bill 495 (AB 495), also called the Family Preparedness Plan Act of 2025, is the first bill of its kind in the country and it should send a chill down the spine of every parent, not just in California but across the country. On the surface, AB 495 sounds compassionate: it’s pitched as a way to help immigrant families ensure their children are cared for if the parents are detained, hospitalized, or deployed. But once you read the fine print, it becomes clear that this bill opens wide the door to state-sanctioned intrusion into the family and creates dangerous vulnerabilities for all children, not just those in immigrant households.

At a time when parental rights are already under siege in most blue states, this bill is yet another example of government overreach intentionally disguised as “care.” And if California passes it, you can be sure it’s coming to a democrat-controlled legislature near you.

What Does AB 495 Actually Do?

AB 495 would allow any adult (not just relatives) to obtain temporary authority over a child simply by signing an affidavit. No background check required, no real verification, no court process or judge oversight. All it takes is a self-declared “mentoring relationship” with the child or a family member.

In practical terms, here’s what that means:

A teacher, coach, or neighbor could legally enroll a child in school and consent to medical care, including mental health treatment, without parental knowledge or approval.

Parents don’t have to be legally incapacitated or removed. A caregiver can simply say the parent is “unavailable,” with no proof required.

In cases where the parent is detained or temporarily separated, courts could approve “joint guardianship,” allowing someone else to automatically take over parenting decisions until the parent is “available” again.

Supporters claim the bill is about compassion and continuity of care, but the reality is that it weakens legal protections for children while undermining the rights of parents. You see how this illegal immigration thing is very handy for advancing radical left policies?

The problem with AB 495 isn’t that it seeks to care for vulnerable children. The problem is how it does that.

The bill:

Lacks real safeguards. Unlike other states that require parental consent, notarization, or judicial oversight for temporary caregiving, AB 495 allows someone to claim caregiving authority with a simple signature.

Creates a vague and subjective standard. The term “mentoring relationship” is undefined and open to broad interpretation, allowing almost anyone to qualify. If the meme below is coming to mind right now, you’re on the right track.

Doesn’t require background checks. That means predators, abusers, or traffickers could take advantage of the system with little to no scrutiny.

Even the California Family Council has called AB 495 a “parental rights nightmare” and they’re absolutely right. This is a policy designed to erode family autonomy under the banner of “compassion.”

Under this bill, a stranger could assume significant authority over a child without even notifying the parents. And schools, doctors, and social service providers would be expected to accept these affidavits unless they have “actual knowledge” that the parent disagrees.

This creates an enormous burden on institutions that aren’t equipped to verify these relationships and it leaves parents in the dark about decisions affecting their own children.

Similar policies are already in play in states like Washington, where SB 5599 allows minors to receive gender-related medical services without parental notification. These kinds of laws follow a trend: one that places the government between parents and their children. This is a feature, not a bug.

A System Ripe for Exploitation

It’s not hyperbole to say that this bill could be exploited by traffickers or bad actors. When the bar is this low for establishing caregiving authority, you’re not protecting kids, you’re exposing them.

The affidavit required under AB 495:

Needs only basic ID information (like a driver’s license or SSN).

Can be used to bypass parental consent for key decisions, including education and medical care.

Requires no verification or vetting from the court system.

And if the caregiver claims the parent is “unreachable”? That’s enough to trigger access.

Think about what that means for vulnerable kids, especially children of undocumented immigrants, who may already fear law enforcement or government systems. These families could be easy targets for people posing as “trusted adults,” especially in communities where fear and silence are common. This puts a target on the backs of innocent immigrant children and makes them easy prey for child traffickers.

California isn’t operating in a vacuum. This is a test case, and if it succeeds, you can expect similar legislation to pop up across the country.

We’ve seen it happen before. When Washington passed SB 5599, critics warned it opened the door to sheltering minors from their parents. Now California is laying the groundwork for removing parental oversight altogether in certain caregiving situations.

This is how freedom erodes—not in one dramatic moment, but through quiet policies that shift authority away from families and into the hands of the state.

What You Can Do

Whether you live in California or not, this is your fight. Here’s how you can push back:

✅ In California: Call your state senator. Demand amendments to AB 495 that include background checks, court oversight, and clear definitions to close the loopholes. Visit leginfo.legislature.ca.gov to find your representative.

✅ In Other States - Especially Red States: Stay alert. Engage in your government processes. Learn what policies are being proposed and have a good chance of passing. We must learn our lesson from these blue states that have chipped away at our rights and invaded our families. We must fight hard to keep red states from following the same path…because they will.

This is the time to engage. To speak up. To take your civic responsibility seriously.

Because if we don’t defend parental rights now, we may not have the chance later.

ICYMI: Washington’s Gun Sales Plummet Under New Laws

In case you missed it, Washington state just saw one of the steepest declines in gun sales in the country. New restrictions are making it harder for law-abiding citizens, especially women and domestic violence victims, to exercise their Second Amendment right to self-defense.



📉 Read why these policies are not just unconstitutional, but dangerous: https://conservativeladiesofwa.com/washingtons-firearm-sales-plummet-after-aggressive-gun-control-push/

Help Us Fight Back

At Conservative Ladies of America, we’re not just raising awareness—we’re taking action. Your support helps us educate voters, engage lawmakers, and protect families from government overreach. If you believe in parental rights, constitutional freedoms, and standing up for our children, please consider making a donation or becoming a paid subscriber today.

DONATE