There is a new surveillance proposal in Washington nearly every week now, each one arriving under a different banner; child safety, data privacy, national security, consumer protection, and each one asking Americans to accept a little more identity infrastructure as the price of admission. Most of them share a common architecture once you get past the pretty branding. Few of them are as invasive, or as well disguised, as the bill in front of us now.

The Parental Approval for Youth Social Media Act, introduced by Senator Gallego (D-AZ), is being marketed as a bill that hands power back to parents. It doesn’t; it takes authority parents already hold, routes it through a federally defined verification and monitoring system, and then returns a regulated fraction of it as a feature.

Parents are the firewall. Not the Federal Trade Commission. Not a verification vendor. Not the platform’s engineering team. A parent decides whether a device enters a child’s hands, whether it connects to the internet, whether it sits on a kitchen counter in view or disappears into a bedroom, whether the child logs on alone or next to them. That authority doesn’t come from Congress; it comes from being the parent.

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What the bill requires

Strip away the findings section and the bill does three things. First, it bars a platform from letting a child under 16 create or maintain an account without “verifiable parental consent.” Second, once that consent is given, it requires the platform to build the account as a “parent-supervised account” with a defined set of oversight tools. Third, to make any of that possible, it requires the platform to take “reasonable steps” to determine whether every user — child or adult — is a child in the first place.

That third piece is the one that gets skipped over in the press releases, and it’s the one that should be a huge red flag. You cannot determine who is a child without screening who isn’t. A bill that claims to regulate accounts belonging to minors has, by construction, built a screening obligation that reaches every single user of a covered platform.

The oversight toolkit is not parental power

Once a “parent-supervised account” exists, the bill lists what the parent gets to do: manage privacy settings, set time limits, restrict messaging, approve purchases, control who can contact the child, and view the child’s activity.

Parents already have every one of those powers. Parents own the device. Parents pay for the connection. Parents can sit next to your child while they’re online, require them to hand over the phone at 8pm, block an app outright, or decide they don’t get a smartphone until they’re sixteen. None of that requires a verification transaction. None of it requires a platform’s permission. None of it requires the FTC to define what “meaningful oversight” means.

What the bill actually builds is a sequence: the platform determines your child is a child, the platform verifies you are the parent, the platform constructs an account to specifications the FTC will write through rulemaking, and only then are you handed a set of toggles the platform built to a federal minimum. At every step in that sequence, someone other than you is deciding whether and how your authority gets to operate.

That is not empowerment. That is a permission slip for authority you already had, issued by the same industry the bill claims to be “reining in.”

Let’s be honest: parental rights that exist only after platform-mediated verification aren’t parental rights, they’re compliance features wearing a parental rights label.

The surveillance the “protection” requires

Here’s the part that should concern every American who uses these platforms. To build the dashboard the bill describes, the platform has to do more collecting and tracking than it does today, not less.

Look at what’s required to make those oversight tools function. A parent can’t “limit or disable direct messages” unless the platform is logging who messages whom. A parent can’t “approve purchases” unless the platform is tracking transaction activity in a form a dashboard can render. A parent can’t “manage who may contact” the child unless the platform is maintaining and structuring a contact list. A parent can’t “view the child’s activity” unless the platform is retaining a usage history to show them.

None of that is hypothetical. It’s a direct read of what the bill’s own oversight-tool list requires as infrastructure. The feature that gets marketed as parental supervision is, mechanically, a surveillance system. It simply points the camera at the parent’s dashboard instead of a government database or an advertiser’s algorithm. The child is still being watched…the only thing that’s changed is who receives the feed.

And that new monitoring data sits in a legal blind spot. The bill’s only privacy language — the restriction on using collected information for other purposes, and the requirement to delete it when the child turns 16 or deletes the account — applies specifically to information collected in the age-and-consent verification step. It says nothing about the ongoing activity logs, message records, purchase histories, and contact lists the platform has to generate and retain just to make the supervision dashboard work. That data has no deletion trigger in this bill. None specified, not at 16, not ever.

So you’re left with two categories of new data. The verification data — your identity, your child’s age, proof of your relationship — has a deletion deadline but no mandated security standard protecting it while it waits up to sixteen years to be deleted. And the activity-monitoring data that actually powers the parent tools has neither a deletion deadline nor a security standard. It’s the more sensitive dataset, generated in greater volume, and it’s the one the bill doesn’t address at all.

This bill doesn’t have a “privacy gap”, it’s intentionally mandating the creation of a surveillance apparatus and then regulates the perimeter around it while leaving the apparatus itself untouched.

The First Amendment problem underneath all of it

Set the surveillance question aside for a moment and look at what this does structurally. A bill that requires a platform to take reasonable steps to determine the age of every user before it can grant access is a bill that conditions access to a communications platform on an identity check. That is precisely the design that has drawn constitutional challenges against state age-verification laws across the country, and for the same reason every time: courts have consistently treated identity-verification-as-precondition-to-speech as something that has to survive real scrutiny, not the vague “reasonable effort” standard this bill relies on throughout.

That phrase — reasonable effort, reasonable steps — shows up in place of any defined standard for what verification has to look like, what consent has to look like, or what a supervised account has to contain. Instead, the bill hands the FTC broad rulemaking authority to fill in all three, later, through a process that isn’t written into the statute you’d be voting on today. You are not being asked to evaluate a verification regime. You’re being asked to pre-authorize one, sight unseen.

What actually protects kids

None of this is an argument against protecting children online. It’s an argument for locating that protection in the right place. A parent doesn’t need a federally mandated dashboard to be the firewall. A parent needs the tools they already have (control of the device, control of the network, control of the household rules) left alone, not routed through a verification transaction and a platform-built interface calibrated to FTC minimums.

Every time Congress builds one of these regimes, the pattern repeats. A bill collects age data on every user to protect a subset of users. It builds monitoring infrastructure and calls it a parental tool. It leaves the infrastructure less regulated than the thing it was supposedly built to replace. And it asks you to trust that the agency writing the actual rules later will get it right, when the statute in front of you won’t say.

Parents were the firewall before this bill existed. They’ll still be the firewall if it fails. The question worth asking isn’t whether Congress can build a better dashboard. It’s why parents are being asked to accept a diminished, platform-mediated version of authority they never lost in the first place.

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