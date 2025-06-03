By Julie Barrett | Conservative Ladies of America

After years of watching Title IX’s original purpose get distorted beyond recognition, we’re finally seeing it being put back on track — thanks to the Department of Education’s recent declaration of June as “Title IX Month” and their firm steps to defend women’s rights in education.

For over five decades, Title IX has stood as a pillar of equal opportunity for women and girls. It was never meant to erase the distinctions between the sexes — it was meant to protect them. And now, for the first time in years, we’re seeing leadership that isn’t afraid to say so.

A New Era for Title IX

The Department’s Office for Civil Rights just launched investigations into schools that have blurred the lines of biological reality — allowing males into female-only sororities and overnight accommodations. These aren’t small issues. They strike at the heart of safety, fairness, and privacy for our daughters, sisters, and young women across the country.

In Wyoming, the University allowed a biological male to live in the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house — a space traditionally and legally reserved for women. In Colorado’s Jefferson County, an 11-year-old girl was nearly forced to share a bed with a male student on a school trip — and parents were kept in the dark. These incidents aren’t just disturbing — they’re violations of the very spirit of Title IX.

The Department’s actions are a welcome shift from the previous administration’s policy, which allowed “gender identity” to override biological sex. That meant open access to girls’ sports, locker rooms, dorms, and sororities — regardless of the consequences for actual women and girls.

But now, the message from Washington is clear: Title IX protects females. Full stop.

Fighting for What’s Right

This is the kind of courage we’ve been calling for. And it proves that when leaders prioritize truth and biology over ideology, meaningful change can happen.

We’ve always said that restoring fairness in women’s sports and private spaces would require bold action. The Department’s investigations show that they’re not just talking — they’re doing.

And if you're wondering whether this will stand up to scrutiny, remember this: 26 states fought back against the Biden-era Title IX changes — and judges in those states blocked them. That was a turning point. Now, we’re seeing the federal government reverse course and re-align itself with common sense and the Constitution.

What You Can Do

This is a moment worth celebrating — but not a moment to relax. Local action is still critical.

You can urge your school board to pass a resolution affirming protections for girls’ sports and private spaces. Many already have, and these resolutions work — they hold local leaders accountable, on record. Learn more and take action here:

👉 Protect Girls in Your District

We’re also here to help you take action in your own district. Just reply to this email, and someone from our team will connect with you directly.

In Closing

After years of fighting to preserve the heart of Title IX, we finally have reason to be hopeful. June is now officially Title IX Month — not as a symbolic gesture, but as a statement of intent: We will protect women. We will stand for fairness. We will not yield.

Let’s keep the momentum going.

~ Julie Barrett

Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

Support Our Mission

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for conservative values, influencing policy, and empowering grassroots action. Your donations and subscriptions help us create impactful content, educate citizens, and drive real change across the nation.

While contributions are not tax-deductible, every dollar goes directly toward protecting our freedoms and amplifying your voice.

👉 Join the movement—Donate or Subscribe Today.

DONATE

Thank you for standing with us.