On Monday, the Biden administration’s controversial EMTALA “guidance” — which essentially tried to force hospitals to perform abortions under the guise of emergency care — was finally rescinded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This is a win for state sovereignty, medical ethics, and the rights of preborn children.

If you’re not familiar, here’s the quick backstory: In July 2022, the Biden administration issued a directive claiming that EMTALA (the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act) required hospitals to provide abortion services in emergency situations, even in states where abortion is restricted or prohibited. The administration used a federal emergency care law to push its abortion agenda, bypassing state laws and threatening the licenses of doctors and hospitals that refused to comply.

The Trump administration’s CMS has now pulled that guidance. It’s a long-overdue correction to a reckless policy that was never about protecting women—it was about using the federal government to bully pro-life states into violating their own laws.

The Left’s “Emergency Care” Narrative Was a Lie

Under EMTALA, hospitals are already required to stabilize patients facing emergency medical conditions—including pregnant women. That hasn’t changed. What’s been rescinded is the politicized reinterpretation of the law that treated abortion as “emergency care,” even when there were other ways to protect both mother and child.

Let’s be clear: no woman has ever been denied real emergency care under pro-life laws. The scenarios pushed by abortion activists—women bleeding out in ERs while doctors "wait"—are inflammatory propaganda designed to scare Americans into accepting abortion-on-demand. In every real emergency, including ectopic pregnancies or life-threatening complications, pro-life doctors and hospitals act swiftly to preserve life.

But the Biden administration didn’t care about facts. It cared about keeping abortion legal everywhere—even where the people, through their state legislatures, had clearly said no.

State Laws Matter — And They Must Be Respected

This guidance was an attempt to federalize abortion policy, to strip states of their rightful authority to protect life. The rescission of the 2022 directive restores the balance that should have never been disturbed.

States like Texas and Idaho that passed strong pro-life laws were unfairly targeted. Their laws were misrepresented and twisted by federal agencies and abortion activists alike. Hospitals were caught in the crosshairs—told to either break the law or risk federal penalties.

Now, with the Biden EMTALA guidance gone, hospitals can operate with clarity: follow state law, provide real emergency care, and do no harm. Doctors should never be coerced into performing procedures that violate their conscience—or the law.

What Happens Next?

The legal fight isn’t over. There are still court cases pending that pit federal EMTALA requirements against state abortion bans. But this move by CMS sends a strong message: the federal government can’t override state laws with a memo. Congress never wrote abortion into EMTALA, and bureaucrats don’t have the authority to do it either.

We’re likely to see abortion activists use this as a rallying cry. They’ll say women are in danger. They’ll run the same tired scare campaigns. But the truth is this: women and their babies are safer when states have the freedom to protect life and uphold medical integrity.

We Must Stay Vigilant

The Biden administration may have lost this round, but their commitment to enshrining abortion into every corner of our laws—from healthcare to education to federal contracts—is relentless. The so-called “Reproductive Freedom for All Act” is just one example of how far they’ll go.

We must keep exposing the lies. We must keep advocating for the unborn and for real women’s health. And we must never let unelected bureaucrats override the will of the people.

