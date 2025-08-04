Last week, the U.S. Department of Education announced it would release over $6 billion in federal education funding that had been temporarily withheld for review. The funds, originally intended for programs like after-school enrichment, teacher training, English learner support, and adult education, were originally paused by the Department in late June to assess compliance with President Trump’s executive priorities, including greater accountability in how taxpayer dollars are spent in public education.

The decision to release these funds, while welcomed by many, came not as a result of reform or oversight, but under mounting legal and political pressure from state officials, many of whom have used these very funds to push radical ideologies in schools.

President Trump has made restoring excellence and truth in education a top priority. And we commend his leadership in directing the Department of Education to scrutinize how states are using billions in federal dollars. But in this case, the Department backed down, choosing to release the funds with no conditions or requirements for reform.

This was a critical moment. The pause created an opportunity to demand transparency and accountability from states that have spent years advancing controversial gender ideology, DEI programs, and anti-parent policies. Unfortunately, that opportunity was bypassed, and states like Washington, California, and New York are now free to continue business as usual.

The decision follows a lawsuit filed on July 14 by a coalition of 24 states and the District of Columbia, including Washington, California, Connecticut, Virginia, and New York. The suit accused the Trump administration of violating the Impoundment Control Act and unlawfully withholding congressionally appropriated funds.

Though no court ruling has yet been issued, the legal and political heat was apparently enough for the Department to reverse course and release the funds voluntarily.

Several states that joined the lawsuit issued celebratory statements once the funds were released:

Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal applauded the decision and made no mention of reform, instead framing the move as a bipartisan victory for “ALL students”, a phrase that in Washington often includes the state’s push for “gender-affirming” policies in schools.

Vermont hailed the restoration of $18 million in funds, noting relief for staffing and after-school programs, while acknowledging that the funding freeze created serious disruption for districts.

Connecticut announced that $50 million in federal funds had been released as of July 30. State officials celebrated the outcome and cited their legal efforts as critical to securing the release.

Virginia received $121 million in restored funding, with state leaders emphasizing their ongoing concern about the impact of politically driven disruptions.

Across the board, these updates reflected relief, but not reflection and no course-correction. None of the public statements acknowledged the need to review how these programs are implemented or how parental rights have been systematically undermined in the process.

The Department’s decision is a reminder that national policy must be paired with local action. Even with a conservative president in office, the bureaucracies that shape public education are still deeply entrenched and still aligned with the priorities of the progressive left.

At Conservative Ladies of America, we believe that true change begins from the ground up.

We must hold our local school boards accountable.

We must pay attention to how federal dollars are used in our districts.

And we must show up consistently to ensure our children are being educated, not indoctrinated.

