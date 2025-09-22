Today, President Donald J. Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a sweeping new plan to confront what they’re calling the autism epidemic—a crisis that has grown nearly 400% since 2000. According to the CDC, autism now affects 1 in 31 American children, and in states like California, the numbers are even higher—1 in 12.5.

For decades, families have been left without clear answers or meaningful treatment options. That changes today.

As Secretary Kennedy put it:

“We will follow the science, restore trust, and deliver hope to millions of American families.”

The Action Plan

1. Leucovorin: First FDA-recognized treatment pathway for autism-related symptoms

The FDA will update labels to allow leucovorin (a folate-based drug) as a treatment for cerebral folate deficiency (CFD) , a condition linked to some forms of autism.

Studies show 85% of patients with CFD experienced clinical benefit, including improved speech and communication.

Medicaid programs will now be able to cover this treatment, and NIH will launch confirmatory trials to expand the research base.

This isn’t a “cure,” but for families who’ve had no options, it’s a major breakthrough.

2. Physician guidance on acetaminophen use in pregnancy

The FDA will issue new safety label changes for acetaminophen (Tylenol and similar drugs) after multiple studies suggested links between prenatal exposure and higher rates of autism and ADHD.

Evidence is mixed, and acetaminophen is often the only safe option for fever during pregnancy, so the FDA is recommending lowest dose, shortest duration when use is needed.

A national public health campaign will inform doctors and families while research continues.

3. $50M NIH Autism Data Science Initiative

Out of 248 applications, NIH awarded 13 new research projects aimed at uncovering the root causes of autism.

The studies use machine learning, organoid models, and exposomics (looking at environmental, nutritional, medical, and social factors alongside genetics).

Projects will take a lifespan approach , not only focusing on children but also autistic adults, who’ve historically been overlooked in research.

Community engagement is required so that families, clinicians, and autistic individuals themselves help guide the direction of the research.

Why This Matters

Autism isn’t just a medical issue, it’s a cultural and policy issue. Families have been told to “accept” skyrocketing numbers without anyone asking why. Today’s announcement signals that Washington is finally willing to investigate root causes, re-examine assumptions, and expand treatment options.

Of course, questions remain:

How widely effective will leucovorin really be?

Will the FDA’s cautious guidance on acetaminophen change how doctors advise pregnant women?

Will NIH research follow real science—or bow to political pressures?

Families deserve honest answers, and this initiative, if carried out with integrity, could mark a turning point.

