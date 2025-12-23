As the Trump administration delivers on its promise to secure America’s borders and enforce immigration laws, rogue states like California, Washington, and Virginia are pushing radical measures to shield illegal immigrants, defying the will of the American voters and inviting chaos.

In 2024 voters across the country made it abundantly clear: 56% support deporting undocumented immigrants, with immigration topping the list of priorities for 76% of Republicans. Thi mandate is about restoring law and order, protecting American jobs, and ensuring national security. Yet, sanctuary states have spent most of 2025 fighting back with misguided laws that prioritize criminals over citizens, forcing federal agents to operate without essential protections. California’s “No Secret Police Act,” along with copycat proposals in Washington and Virginia, exemplify this dangerous obstructionism, prompting rightful legal challenges from the Trump DOJ.

California’s Radical Overreach: The So-Called “No Secret Police Act”

In September 2025, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 627, misleadingly called the “No Secret Police Act,” into law. Set to take effect on January 1, 2026, with agency policies due by July 1, 2026, the bill bans law enforcement officers, including vital federal agents, from using facial coverings that could obscure identities during operations. While exemptions cover undercover work, SWAT teams, and safety equipment like respirators, the law’s real aim is to hamstring ICE agents conducting lawful deportations. Antifa still free to mask up!

This measure stems from California’s sanctuary policies, which have long harbored illegal immigrants and enabled crime. Amid Trump’s successful enforcement, flagging 182 national security risks and issuing a record 196,000 notices to appear in 2025, Newsom’s bill mandates public policies that restrict mask use, imposing misdemeanors and civil penalties on officers who prioritize their safety. It’s a blatant attempt to expose agents to threats while protecting those who break our laws.

The Trump administration responded decisively. On November 17, 2025, the Department of Justice sued California and Newsom, asserting that the law violates federal supremacy and endangers officers enforcing the voter mandate. DHS backed the suit, highlighting how such “anti-cop” rules undermine border security. As Trump halts benefits for illegals, expands travel bans, and revokes status from 1.6 million unauthorized immigrants, California’s defiance only amplifies the need for federal intervention. This recklessness invites more illegal crossings and burdens taxpayers.

Washington State Follows Suit…as per usual

Predictably following California’s extremism, Washington State Senator Javier Valdez prefiled Senate Bill 5855 on December 8, 2025, for the 2026 session. The proposal prohibits officers, including federal ICE personnel, from wearing protective facial coverings during public interactions, with narrow exemptions for undercover ops and SWAT gear.

Valdez claims it’s about “transparency,” but it’s really about shielding illegal immigrants from deportation amid Trump’s effective crackdown. The bill allows civil suits against officers, seeking damages and fees, essentially incentivizing lawsuits to deter enforcement. With 24 Democratic sponsors, this sanctuary-state stunt ignores the voter mandate and could face similar DOJ scrutiny as California’s law. As Trump blocks re-arrest policies and hikes visa fees to deter illegal entry, Washington’s bill would only empower those flouting our borders.

The obstruction spreads to Virginia

This year, Democrats in Virginia won statewide offices across the board. For the last four years, Republican Governor Glen Youngkin was able to keep many of the radical left policies at bay. Things are likely to change rapidly and radically in 2026. Delegate Michael Jonesh prefiled House Bill 7 on November 20, 2025, for 2026. This bill bans facial coverings for state and federal officers, with exemptions for hazards and tactics, but strips qualified immunity and mandates agency policies, opening the door to frivolous suits against those securing our nation.

Jones targets ICE operations, but in a state that swung for Trump on border issues, this panders to radicals over real security. As the DOJ challenges California, Virginia’s bill could invite federal preemption, reinforcing Trump’s mandate against sanctuary havens.

The Broader Battle: Upholding the Mandate Against Sanctuary Sabotage

These state laws are all about obstructing Trump’s proven strategy to secure borders and deport threats. The administration’s 2025 achievements, from mass notices to benefit halts, fulfill voter demands for safety and sovereignty. Sanctuary states like these endanger Americans by protecting illegals, but the DOJ’s lawsuits give hope that federal law will prevail.

Our team will be watching to see how these policies unfold in the 2026 legislative sessions at state level across the country. We’ll keep you update and we’ll let you know how you can take action and make your voice heard to oppose this radical agenda.

Share

Conservative Ladies of America is a grassroots 501(c)(4) organization fully funded by citizen donors like you. We track legislation that threatens our freedoms, educate citizens on how these bills impact their families and communities, and empower everyday Americans to take action and make their voices heard. Your support allows us to continue this critical work; exposing harmful policies, mobilizing patriots, and defending the values we hold dear. Please consider donating today or becoming a paid subscriber to help us stay strong in the fight for our country. Thank you!

DONATE