Trump Signs EO Protecting Children, Blue States Fire Back with Lawsuit

Conservative Ladies of America
Feb 12, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

On January 28th, President Trump signed an Executive Order banning child mutilation, or what the left has branded "gender affirming care". This is great news for protecting children across the country!

Washington, Oregon, Minnesota, along with 3 University of Washington physicians have already fired back with a lawsuit.

President Trump’s Executive Order: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/protecting-children-from-chemical-and-surgical-mutilation/

Washington State’s Lawsuit: https://agportal-s3bucket.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/Washington_v._Trump_GAC.pdf?VersionId=Hjxqlh.9GvxVwwcaJaubFhmUT4mS_0GS

TAKE ACTION!!

HB 1817 has a hearing on February 13th in the House Education Committee at 8AM. This bill would empower LYAC (Legislative Youth Advisory Council) to influence policy on mandatory reporting, training for education and the creation of a student and family guide on sexual harassment.

This topic is not something we should be burdening our youth with. Adults are very capable of designing these policies and letting the kids be kids. Please register your CON position before 7AM on February 13th.

HB 1817 SIGN IN CON

