Trump vs. the West Coast: No Kings Protests and a Constitutional Clash

We’re heading into what could be a volatile weekend in cities across the U.S. as the No Kings protests unfold—and at the center of it all is a deepening standoff between President Trump and the radical left Democrat governors of the West Coast.

Yesterday, California Governor Gavin Newsom celebrated a temporary court win blocking Trump from deploying the National Guard in his state. But just hours later, an appeals court reversed that decision, allowing federal forces to stay in California through June 17—just long enough to cover the protests.

Governors like Newsom and Washington’s Bob Ferguson have been vocal in their opposition to Trump’s law-and-order response. Yet, while they say they want peaceful protests, they continue to refuse to enforce the law. It’s classic gaslighting—and Americans living in these blue states are the ones left vulnerable.

Also in this video:

Trump’s latest contradictions on immigration and “remigration”

A surprisingly close House vote on the DOGE cuts—with 4 Republicans siding against

What to expect next as the Senate considers these government spending cuts

The messaging war is heating up. The legal battle is intensifying. And for people living in Democrat-controlled cities, this weekend could get chaotic fast. Stay smart, stay safe, and keep your eyes open.

