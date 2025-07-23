Trump’s AI Agenda: Fighting Woke Tech, Fueling American Innovation

Today, President Trump unveiled his long-awaited AI Action Plan, a roadmap for securing U.S. dominance in the artificial intelligence space. It comes just months after rescinding Biden-era AI guardrails and launching a series of deregulation-focused executive orders.

The new plan outlines over 90 policy actions aimed at supercharging America’s AI infrastructure, unleashing private innovation, and defending free speech in the digital age.

Here’s a brief overview of what’s in it and what liberty-loving Americans need to keep their eyes on.

✅ What the Plan Gets Right

Deregulation and Federalism It guts outdated red tape and restricts federal funding to states that foster innovation.

Federal agencies are directed to avoid burdensome investigations and regulations that stifle AI startups. 2. Pro-Free Speech and Anti-Woke The plan rewrites federal AI frameworks to eliminate DEI, climate alarmism, and “misinformation” language.

It bars the government from contracting with ideologically biased AI developers. 3. Strong on National Security AI systems from China will be scrutinized for Communist Party influence.

New export controls and alliances are designed to prevent tech from falling into adversarial hands. 4. Open-Source and Market-Driven Innovation It supports open-source AI and gives small businesses and universities access to powerful computing resources. 5. Energy Independence and Grid Stability The plan removes environmental red tape for data centers and energy infrastructure—prioritizing nuclear and geothermal energy.

⚠️ Where We Need to Stay Vigilant

1. Expanding Federal Power

While deregulation sounds great, the plan also expands the federal role in steering innovation, infrastructure, and even which companies qualify for government work.

2. State Sovereignty Concerns

Tying funding to whether states have “friendly” AI regulations may be seen as federal overreach.

3. Bureaucracy vs. Innovation

Government-led innovation has a track record: and it’s not great. Conservatives should demand accountability and transparency as the plan rolls out.

This is one of the boldest, most detailed tech policies to come out of any administration in decades—and it’s got a clear America First backbone. But just like any massive federal initiative, it needs to be watched closely.

Take a look at the plan for yourself and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

