The days of lawless, drug-infested homeless encampments being excused as “compassion” are over…at least if President Trump has anything to say about it.

Yesterday, President Trump signed a sweeping Executive Order that may be the final nail in the coffin for the disastrous “Housing First” approach that has turned once-thriving Democrat-run cities into dystopian war zones. With over 274,000 Americans living on the streets - the highest number ever recorded - this Executive Order is a clear rejection of the failed policies that have left families, businesses, and law-abiding citizens living in fear.

Trump’s order says no more federal funding for policies that fuel chaos and addiction. Instead, support will be prioritized for states and cities that enforce the law, protect public safety, and offer real, institutional treatment for those suffering from severe mental illness and addiction.

This Executive Order attacks the root of the homelessness crisis by:

✅ Reinstating civil commitment options for those who are a danger to themselves or others

✅ Prioritizing federal grants for states and cities that enforce bans on urban camping, squatting, drug use, and loitering

✅ Redirecting funds toward treatment centers and outpatient programs—not drug injection sites or free needles

✅ Ensuring sex offenders are not housed with children and that programs can exclusively house women and children

✅ Empowering law enforcement and prosecutors to remove violent offenders from the streets

✅ Defunding the woke, failed “harm reduction” model that facilitates drug use instead of fighting it

What This Means for Democrat-Run States:

This Executive Order is a direct rebuke of the progressive leadership in states like California, Oregon, Washington, and New York, where the homelessness crisis has spiraled out of control under soft-on-crime policies and decriminalization of hard drugs.

In California:

Los Angeles and San Francisco have become synonymous with human suffering in plain sight. Rampant fentanyl use, sidewalk encampments, open defecation, and exploding crime have driven families and businesses out in droves. This new Order means that unless the state cracks down on urban camping and drug use, they stand to lose millions in federal funding.

In Oregon:

With Measure 110 decriminalizing meth, heroin, and cocaine, Portland has descended into chaos. This Order shifts federal money away from the failed “Housing First” model and toward cities that offer mandatory treatment—something Oregon has stubbornly resisted.

In Washington State:

Seattle continues to prioritize woke ideology over public safety. But with Trump’s Order, cities that allow injection sites or give grants to nonprofits enabling drug use will now face criminal investigation and possible funding freezes.

Unlike the Left’s approach—offering tents and Narcan while turning a blind eye to overdose deaths and rampant crime, President Trump’s strategy actually prioritizes getting people the help they need, even if that means mandatory treatment. This is mercy for those with severe mental illness or addiction, freedom from the streets isn’t a punishment.

This Executive Order is not about punishing the homeless, it’s actually a far more compassionate approach than enabling the destructive behaviors that run rampant in the homeless population. This order is about restoring public order, saving lives, and reclaiming our cities for law-abiding citizens. And it's about time.

We can certainly expect legal challenges. Expect media outrage. And expect Democrat governors to cry “authoritarianism” while their own cities continue to deteriorate.

But for most Americans- parents who no longer feel safe walking their kids to school, women who avoid downtown after dark, and business owners who sweep used needles off their sidewalks every morning - this Executive Order is a breath of fresh air.

We applaud President Trump for taking bold action where others have failed.

No more excuses. No more anarchy. It’s time to Make Our Cities Safe Again.

